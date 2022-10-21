Balenciaga ends business relationship with Kanye West

Kanye West's public turmoil continued Friday, when Business of Fashion reported that "Balenciaga has officially ended its relationship with Ye, [formerly known as Kanye West]."

The luxury fashion brand made the decision after "his controversial appearance on the podcast Drink Champs released last week, where he falsely claimed that George Floyd wasn't murdered but killed by fentanyl and made even more antisemitic remarks," Rolling Stone notes.

BoF says Kering, Balenciaga's parent company, also didn't have "any plans for future projects related to this artist."

The rapper's latest controversy began brewing after he wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt, drawing criticism from other notable people in the fashion industry including Tremaine Emory, creative director for Supreme — whom Ye also made a dig at during a separate incident, the Daily Mail notes.

Separately, his recent antisemitic tweets got him booted from Twitter and Instagram. West soon entered an agreement to buy Parler, the social media platform used by conservatives and especially supporters of former President Donald Trump as an alternative to Twitter. "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said.

This isn't the rapper's only business relationship that has ended recently. According to BoF, Gap also abruptly ended its partnership with him back in September.