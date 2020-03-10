See More Speed Reads
calling him out
Edit

Bernie Sanders criticizes Trump's coronavirus response: 'We need scientists leading the effort, not politicians'

12:51 a.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says he's in disbelief over the way President Trump is handling the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, specifically his decision to have Vice President Mike Pence oversee the government's response.

"We need scientists leading the effort, not politicians," Sanders said during a Fox News town hall Monday in Dearborn, Michigan. "This cannot be in any way, shape, or form perceived to be a political issue."

Unfortunately, he continued, Trump's White House "has shown the world that it does not believe in science ... how can we trust this administration dealing with an international health care crisis ... when you appoint Vice President Pence, an individual who also doesn't much believe in science? What you're telling the whole word is that we're politicizing this issue rather than dealing with it from a data, research, scientific basis."

The COVID-19 outbreak makes the case "abundantly clear" as to why the United States needs Medicare-for-all and paid family leave, Sanders said, because so many Americans may have symptoms but can't afford to go to the doctor. He went on to suggest Trump isn't taking the epidemic seriously, since he said people should work when they're sick and bragged that he has a "natural ability" to understand the epidemic.

"As president, I wouldn't claim I'm the world's scientific expert on climate change or coronavirus," Sanders said. "You listen to scientists. You don't say stupid things, you don't suggest to people that you can go to work. That's not what the scientists and doctors are saying." Catherine Garcia

Friends with benefits
Edit

Trump's campaign is reportedly paying Eric Trump's wife and Don Jr.'s girlfriend 'out of public view'

1:14 a.m.
Lara Trump and Brad Parscale
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

There's always money in President Trump's re-election campaign. And since 2017, at least $75 million of it has gone to companies associated with Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and a group of his allies, Danny Hakim and Glenn Thrush report at The New York Times.

Parscale's group — which includes a trio of former Republican National Committee officials — has "seized control of the Republican Party's voter data and fund-raising apparatus, using a network of private businesses whose operations and ownership are cloaked in secrecy, largely exempt from federal disclosure," the Times reports.

Parscale's own flagship company, Parscale Strategy, "has billed nearly $35 million to the Trump campaign, the RNC, and related entities since 2017," most of which he says he passes along to subcontractors, the Times reports. But his purchases of several multimillion-dollar homes and a Ferrari prompted Trump to call him in for a "pointed lecture," and Trump is "perpetually concerned that Mr. Parscale and his team are making too much money" off his name.

Parscale answers to Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, senior White House adviser, and "informal campaign chairman, overseeing the most vital arm of the new family business: politics," the Times reports. And "the Trump family looms over the whole operation." For example:

According to two people with knowledge of the matter, Parscale Strategy has also been used to make payments out of public view to Lara Trump, the wife of the president's son Eric, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., who have been surrogates on the stump and also taken on broader advisory roles. Their presence makes for an odd dynamic between a campaign manager and a candidate's family.

During a campaign appearance last summer in Orlando, Ms. Guilfoyle confronted Mr. Parscale: Why were her checks always late? Two people who witnessed the encounter said a contrite Mr. Parscale promised that the problem would be sorted out promptly by his wife, Candice Parscale, who handles the books on many of his ventures. [The New York Times]

Read more about the RNC's private data collection and for-profit fundraising empire, the cut that goes to Parscale and his allies, and the implication for the GOP and 2020 election at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Coronavirus and Congress
Edit

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, exposed to the coronavirus, is back in Congress, leading public tours

March 9, 2020

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), like several of his colleagues, was informed he was exposed to the novel coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February. Unlike his colleagues, Gohmert declined to self-quarantine, saying Monday that a doctor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared him to return to Washington. So he did.

Gohmert did not say which CDC doctor called him on Sunday, but on Monday, the CDC advised Americans that "the novel coronavirus is capable of spreading easily and sustainably from person to person," and as it spreads to throughout the country, "it's likely many will become sick but most people likely will have mild illness."

President Trump, who may also have been exposed to the virus, has not indicated any curtailing of his public engagements. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

White House: Trump has not been tested for coronavirus

March 9, 2020

Despite spending time around Republican lawmakers who were exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus and have self-quarantined, President Trump has not been tested for the virus, the White House announced Monday.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Trump "has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him."

At a news conference Monday evening, Trump had declined to say whether he had been tested for the virus, and Vice President Mike Pence said he has not been tested.

Several GOP lawmakers have self-quarantined after learning that last month, they interacted with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has since been diagnosed with COVID-19. Trump also attended CPAC, where he hugged, kissed, and called an American flag "baby." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump's newest acting White House chief of staff self-quarantines after coronavirus exposure

March 9, 2020
Mark Meadows.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Retiring Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), President Trump's newest acting White House chief of staff, is the latest Republican to self-quarantine after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient.

Meadows interacted with the person at last month's Conservative Political Action Conference. This person tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Saturday night, and is now receiving medical care in New Jersey. Meadows announced on Monday evening he will be quarantined until Wednesday, and this is merely a precautionary measure, as he tested negative for COVID-19.

On Sunday night, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) both announced they had come in contact with the coronavirus patient at CPAC and would spend the rest of the week quarantined in their homes; Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) did the same on Monday afternoon. All of them said they are not showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Several of these politicians have spent time with Trump in recent days. Cruz was in the White House last week to discuss immigration with the president, while Collins accompanied Trump to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday. Meadows also attended a White House meeting last week, and Gaetz was with Trump on Air Force One Monday afternoon when the congressman learned he too had interacted with the coronavirus patient at CPAC. Catherine Garcia

happening in Sudan
Edit

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

March 9, 2020
The aftermath of the assassination attempt against Abdalla Hamdok.
Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday tweeted he is "safe and in good shape" after an assassination attempt in the capital Khartoum.

Hamdok was headed to his office when an explosion rocked his motorcade, injuring one security official, Sudanese state television reports. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last summer, Sudan's pro-democracy movement reached a deal with its ruling military council, agreeing to a power-sharing deal. Hamdok took office in August, following the ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir, who came to power in 1989 during a military coup. "Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition," Hamdok said. "Instead, it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Boston cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade out of an 'abundance of caution'

March 9, 2020
A file photo showing Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade in 2017.
Dominick Reuter/AFP via Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day will feel a little different in Boston this year, as the city's annual parade has been canceled.

There are 41 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Massachusetts, and Mayor Martin Walsh announced on Monday that the decision to cancel next Sunday's parade was made "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy." More than one million people were expected to line the 3.5-mile parade route.

Walsh said he chose to cancel the parade after speaking to local and federal lawmakers, as well as the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the group that organizes the parade. While the risk in Boston remains "low," he said, the situation is changing "very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases. Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials."

The St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland, has also been canceled over coronavirus concerns, but New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters on Monday his city's celebration is scheduled to go on. "We do not have a plan to cancel the parade at this point," he said. "We're going to watch that day to day, hour to hour." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

As markets plummet, Trump says White House to seek possible payroll tax cuts

March 9, 2020
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday evening said he will speak with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Republicans about a possible payroll tax cut that would provide "very substantial relief" amid the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

"We have a great economy, a very strong economy, but this has blindsided the world," Trump said. The coronavirus epidemic, as well as Saudi Arabia cutting oil export prices by nearly 10 percent, is worrying investors, and on Monday, U.S. stocks fell more than 7 percent in the Dow's worst day since 2008. Trump said he wants to meet with McConnell on Tuesday, and in addition to discussing a payroll tax cut, he will also bring up "hourly wage earners getting help so they can be in a position where they are not ever going to miss a paycheck."

Trump said the COVID-19 epidemic is "not our country's fault, this is something we've been throw into," and the government is working with the airline, cruise, and travel industries as they will feel the effects of people staying home. "The main thing is we are taking care of the American public," he said. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.