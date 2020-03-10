See More Speed Reads
Trump defies expert opinions on coronavirus: 'It will go away, just stay calm.'

4:26 p.m.

President Trump's comments on the COVID-19 coronavirus diverge slightly from other officials.

During a Tuesday press conference, Trump sought to reassure the public, saying everything from "it will go away, just stay calm," to stating the U.S. has done a "very good job" in testing for the virus, reports CNN's Daniel Dale.

Asked about the possibility that millions could be exposed to the virus, Trump had a similarly positive, though slightly nonsensical, answer:

Trump has reportedly been fixated on the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, and announced Monday he'd seek possible payroll tax cuts to provide "substantial relief" to the economy as markets continue to suffer under the global spread. Tuesday's focus was no different, and Trump said a "lot of good things are going to happen. The consumer is ready. The consumer is so powerful in our country with what we've done with tax cuts and regulation cuts and all of those things."

The president's comments stood in sharp contrast to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield's remarks: Redfield said U.S. hospitals are already close to maxed out in their ability to care for patients with respiratory issues, reports The Washington Post's Aaron Blake. "We really don't have a lot of resilience in the capacity of our health care system," said Redfield, noting the one-two punch of coronavirus and flu season has pushed hospitals nearly to their limits.

Redfield also disagreed with Trump's assessment that a border wall could mitigate the virus' spread. Summer Meza

Weinstein wrote in email Jennifer Aniston 'should be killed,' documents show

3:28 p.m.
Harvey Weinstein.
Scott Heins/Getty Images)cott Heins/Getty Images

Ahead of his sentencing, new documents have revealed that disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein called for Jennifer Aniston's death in a 2017 email.

New Weinstein court documents unsealed this week include this email he wrote to his representative in October 2017 as a journalist was reportedly seeking comment about a supposed allegation that he groped Aniston, Vulture reports.

"Jen Aniston should be killed," Weinstein reportedly wrote.

Aniston has not, in fact, accused Weinstein of groping, and her publicist told The New York Times that Weinstein "never got close enough to her to touch her" and "she has never been alone with him."

Other details revealed in the new documents include that Weinstein in a 2017 draft statement described himself as "suicidal" and that his brother, Bob Weinstein, in an email wrote that he belongs in "hell." The documents also show that Weinstein, while trying to avoid being fired after the sexual assault and harassment allegations against him came to light, contacted wealthy friends like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asking for help, per The New York Times.

Weinstein, who was convicted on rape and sexual assault charges, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, and he's facing between five and 29 years behind bars. His lawyers are asking for a sentence of five years, arguing that anything more than that would "constitute a de facto life sentence." One of Weinstein's lawyers told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that in regard to the sentencing, "I cannot say I'm optimistic." Brendan Morrow

FDA halts 'most' foreign inspections amid coronavirus outbreak

2:39 p.m.
Stephan Hahn.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday the suspension of "most foreign inspections" through April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The administration previously halted inspections in China due to the coronavirus, but now will exclude India, the world's leading manufacturer of generic drugs, per The New York Times.

So far, only one drug is in short supply in the U.S. in relation to COVID-19, but it's unclear which one, reports the Council on Foreign Relations. The FDA is monitoring 20 other drugs, sourced from China, though no shortages have been reported and they are considered non-critical.

U.S. companies rely heavily on imported drug products from India and China, per CFR. In 2019, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) noted "80 percent of active pharmaceutical ingredients are produced abroad, the majority in China and India."

The FDA is responsible for safety of food, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and tobacco products, among other items. "Inspections outside the U.S. deemed mission-critical will still be considered on a case-by-case basis," according to the FDA. Taylor Watson

New York to deploy National Guard to coronavirus containment area

2:22 p.m.
Andrew Cuomo.
Screenshot/Twitter/ABC News

New York is sending in the National Guard to a containment area in Westchester County amid what Gov. Andrew Cuomo describes as the state's "greatest public health challenge" in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Cuomo in a news conference on Tuesday announced the containment zone that will be established in New Rochelle, where the governor said there is "probably the largest cluster in the United States of these cases." New York has confirmed 108 coronavirus cases in Westchester compared to 36 in New York City.

Within this containment area with a radius of one mile, the National Guard will deliver food to homes and clean public spaces, Cuomo said. "Large gathering facilities" including schools in the area will be closed for two weeks. No travel restrictions will be imposed.

"This will be a period of disruption for the local community," Cuomo said. "I understand that. ... It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster in the country, and this is literally a matter of life and death." Brendan Morrow

Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments over coronavirus concerns

1:38 p.m.
ivy basketball league.
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The Ivy League announced Tuesday that it is canceling its men's and women's conference basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns, ESPN reports.

In lieu of the games, which were scheduled to be played later this week in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Yale's men's team and Princeton's women's team will receive automatic bids to the NCAA tournament. "We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments," Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a statement. "Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision."

These are the first college basketball tournaments to be canceled over coronavirus fears, but they likely won't be the last, with sports leagues and governing bodies worldwide weighing everything from spectator-free games to delayed season starts to scrapping events outright. On Monday, all sporting events in Italy were canceled, as was Southern California's BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. As for the Ivy League, not everyone felt that prudence was the best option. "Horrible, horrible, horrible decision and total disregard for the players and teams that have put their hearts into this season," Harvard guard Bryce Aiken wrote on Twitter. "Everyone knows the risks of playing!" Jacob Lambert

DOJ must give Congress Mueller grand jury evidence, appeals court rules

1:36 p.m.
Robert Mueller.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

An appeals court has ruled that the Justice Department has to provide Congress with some secret grand jury evidence from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled in favor of House Democrats who are suing to access redacted material from the Mueller probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election as they continue to investigate President Trump, The Washington Post reports. This upholds a lower court ruling.

Previously, Judge Beryl Howell ruled in October that the Department of Justice needed to hand over the grand jury material to Congress. Since then, President Trump was acquitted in the Senate's impeachment trial that centered around his push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, though CNN notes the House has said it "could still consider impeaching Trump again because of his actions during the Mueller investigation."

The Associated Press writes that Tuesday's decision on the grand jury information "softens the blow" for Democrats of the court recently deciding not to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress.

The Post notes, though, that Tuesday's ruling is "unlikely to be the final word" on this issue, as it "can be appealed to the full court or to the Supreme Court." Brendan Morrow

Biden colorfully cusses out an auto worker over the 2nd Amendment

12:39 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden just got into a tense exchange with one man who it seems safe to say will not be voting for him.

Biden while visiting a Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit on Tuesday was confronted by a worker about his record on the Second Amendment, with Biden telling him he was "full of sh-t" after being accused of wanting to "take away our guns," according to video shared by CBS News.

"I support the Second Amendment," Biden told the auto worker, going on to defend himself and shout he "did not say" that he would take away Americans' guns. At one point during the shouting match that ensued, Biden, who is in favor of a ban on assault weapons and a voluntary buyback program, told the man not to be a "horse's ass" and threatened to "slap you in the face."

This was another tense confrontation between Biden and a voter on the campaign trail after in December he called an Iowa man a "damn liar" and challenged him to an IQ test and a pushup contest; he also appeared to call the man "fat," though the campaign claimed he said "facts." Brendan Morrow

Harvard University moves all classes online amid coronavirus fears

11:13 a.m.
Harvard University.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Harvard University is telling students to have a nice spring break — and not to bother coming back.

The Massachusetts school is moving classes online amid the coronavirus outbreak, starting March 23, The Harvard Crimson reported Tuesday. Students are to move out of their dorms by Sunday night, and have been instructed not to come back to campus following spring break.

Harvard is taking these latest steps as Massachusetts has hit at least 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Though officials told NBC Boston the risk to the general public remains low, Harvard has moved to cancel classes as the state of the outbreak changes rapidly day-by-day.

The University of Washington also canceled all in-person classes, halting lectures for some 55,000 students after a staffer tested positive for the virus. Stanford University in the Bay Area took similar steps, as has Ohio State University.

Though schools can be breeding grounds for germs amid close quarters, experts told LiveScience it's unclear whether closing schools will help to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, especially since there likely won't be a clear point when it's safe to bring students back to campus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends handling school closures on a case-by-case basis, though it does say if classes are canceled, extracurriculars and group gatherings should be canceled as well. It's unclear whether Harvard's class cancellations will affect upcoming scheduled events like graduation.

Read more at The Harvard Crimson. Summer Meza

