Red Tape
A Seattle lab uncovered Washington's coronavirus outbreak only after defying federal regulators

1:36 a.m.
Guy in Seattle
John Moore/Getty Images

A lack of test kits for the new COVID-19 coronavirus is still obscuring the extent of the outbreak in the U.S., but for a critical period in February, there were no functional federal tests and "local officials across the country were left to work blindly as the crisis grew undetected and exponentially," The New York Times reports. The coronavirus has now infected more than 1,000 people in 36 states and Washington, D.C., according to Johns Hopkins University's count.

The first U.S. outbreak was in Washington State, where authorities confirmed the first patient — suffering from respiratory problems after visiting Wuhan, China — only after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an exception to strict testing criteria. In Seattle, Dr. Helen Chu, an infectious disease expert who was part of an ongoing flu-monitoring effort, the Seattle Flu Study, asked permission to test their trove of collected flu swabs for coronavirus.

State health officials joined Chu in asking the CDC and Food and Drug Administration to waive privacy rules and allow clinical tests in a research lab, citing the threat of significant loss of life. The CDC and FDA said no. "We felt like we were sitting, waiting for the pandemic to emerge," Chu told the Times. "We could help. We couldn't do anything."

They held off for a couple of weeks, but on Feb. 25, Chu and her colleagues "began performing coronavirus tests, without government approval," the Times reports. They found a positive case pretty quickly, and after discussing the ethics, they told state health officials, who confirmed the next day that a teenager who hadn't traveled abroad had COVID-19 — and the virus had likely been spreading undetected throughout the Seattle area for weeks. Later that day, the CDC and FDA told Chu and her colleagues to stop testing, then partially relented, and the lab found several more cases. On Monday night, they were ordered to stop testing again.

"In the days since the teenager's test, the Seattle region has spun into crisis, with dozens of people testing positive and at least 22 dying," the Times notes. "The scientists said they believe that they will find evidence that the virus was infecting people even earlier, and that they could have alerted authorities sooner if they had been allowed to test." Read more about the red tape at The New York Times. Peter Weber

2020 Democratic Primaries
Joe Biden projected winner of Idaho Democratic primary

1:24 a.m.
Joe Biden supporters.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Idaho Democratic primary, the latest in a string of victories.

Biden won in Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri on Tuesday, with the races in Washington too close to call and North Dakota too early to call. In Idaho, 90 percent of precincts have reported their results, and Biden has 48.3 percent of the vote compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 42.6 percent. Sanders won Idaho in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Bellagio, Aria, other Las Vegas hotels temporarily closing buffets due to coronavirus

12:32 a.m.
The Welcome to Las Vegas sign.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

You can basically do anything in Las Vegas — except, starting Sunday, eat at the buffets operated by MGM Resorts.

The company announced on Tuesday that on March 15, it will close the buffets at its Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, and Mirage hotels. This is a precautionary move amid the coronavirus epidemic, MGM said, and will be reassessed every week.

MGM told 8 News Now employees "will work directly with MGM'S Labor Relations department to assist with any employment changes, transitions, or questions as part of the temporary buffet closure process." Should an employee or a dependent contract coronavirus, the company said they will receive their regular pay while under quarantine.

Las Vegas buffets often draw long lines and hefty prices — the extravagant Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace will set an adult diner back $64.99 after 3 p.m. on a weekend. Caesars Entertainment at this time isn't planning on shuttering Bacchanal or any of its other buffets, and neither is the Wynn Las Vegas. The Wynn is putting hand sanitizer out at the entrance of its buffet, and starting Wednesday, employees will be on hand at each buffet station to serve guests, so they won't pick up the utensils. Catherine Garcia

petty thy name is trump
Trump throws his support behind Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama Senate runoff

March 10, 2020
Donald Trump.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump has endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent in Alabama's GOP Senate runoff, in the latest slight to his former attorney general.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday night that he is backing Tommy Tuberville, calling him a "REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!" Tuberville is the former football coach at Auburn University, and over the course of two swooning tweets, Trump called him "terrific" and "a winner," adding that he will "protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets." Tuberville not only has Trump's support, he has his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

Last week, Sessions and Tuberville finished on top in Alabama's Republican primary, but because neither had more than 50 percent of the vote, they'll meet in a runoff on March 31 to see who will face Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in November.

Sessions was one of Alabama's senators when Trump picked him to be his attorney general in 2017. He was the first senator to support Trump during his presidential campaign, but fell from his good graces when he recused himself from overseeing the investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election. Before Sessions was forced out in 2018, Trump publicly belittled and mocked him, saying he wished he had picked someone else to be attorney general. Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden extends olive branch to Sanders supporters after Michigan win, says they'll defeat Trump 'together'

March 10, 2020

It's been another successful Tuesday primary night for former Vice President Joe Biden, who solidified his position as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nominee after wins in the highly coveted Michigan primary, as well as those in Missouri, and Mississippi. But in a speech to his supporters after the results rolled in, Biden extended a peace offering to his chief rival for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and his supporters.

There were no barbs fired at his top competitor. Instead, Biden praised the "tireless energy and their passion," of Sanders and his supporters, adding that both campaigns "share a common goal of defeating" President Trump, and that they'll do it "together."

Don't expect Biden, should he hold on to secure the nomination, to pick Sanders as his running mate, but the comments could signal he's prepared to try to mend fences between Sanders and the Democratic Party in the hopes of keeping his base in the fold when the general election rolls around in November. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Democratic Primaries
Joe Biden got a lot of votes from people who did not support Hillary Clinton in Michigan

March 10, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won a close primary contest over Hillary Clinton in Michigan in 2016. Four years later, he's projected to lose to Joe Biden in the same state by double digits, which has a lot of analysts now arguing his previous victory might have been more about his opponent than him.

Biden's ability to swipe Michigan from Sanders likely hinges on a few factors — exit polls show he received major support from voters over the age of 45 (who turned out at higher rates than younger voters), as well as the state's African American voters. But he also edged Sanders among white men. The totals were close, with Biden ahead by just 3 percentage points, but it's a major turnaround considering Sanders defeated Clinton by 25 points among the demographic four years ago.

That appears to give some juice to the narrative that Sanders' victory in 2016 was "largely an anti-Hillary vote," rather than a pro-Sanders one.

Despite the Michigan loss, Clinton did go on to secure the nomination, but she ultimately lost to President Trump in the general election, and Michigan played a crucial role in that outcome. But there's some speculation that Biden turning the tide against Sanders could be a preview for what's to come in November, too. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Democratic Primaries
Andrew Yang says Bernie Sanders was his 'inspiration,' but 'the math' has him endorsing Joe Biden

March 10, 2020

Another onetime Democratic presidential candidate is showing support for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Over the last week, several ex-candidates have endorsed Biden, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and on Tuesday, they were joined by entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Now a CNN political commentator, Yang announced on Tuesday night he is backing Biden.

"I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, and I've always said I'm going to support whoever the nominee is," he said. "So I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden to be not just the nominee for the Democratic Party, but the next president of the United States."

Yang shared his decision shortly after several networks projected Biden won the Michigan primary. He said that while he supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the 2016 race and considered him an "inspiration ... the math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall." Biden, he added, is "the right man for the job."

To win over Yang and Sanders supporters, Biden needs to "show we know this economy's not working for many, many Americans, millions of Americans who feel left behind," Yang said. He praised Biden for being a "really, really patriotic public servant" and a "decent man who wants to do right by the American people. To me, a lot of it's about getting real solutions in place that more and more Americans feel will actually improve their day-to-day lives." Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Biden is still riding support from older and African American voters to victory, exit polls show

March 10, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on another hot streak Tuesday evening, capturing the first three primaries to be called on the night in Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan, and he owes a lot of it — as he does much of his comeback — to two key voting demographics.

Exit polls show Biden holds a convincing lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) among black voters in all three states. That includes an 87 percent to 11 percent margin in Mississippi, a 69 percent to 28 percent difference in Missouri, and in Michigan he held an edge of 66 percent to 29 percent. The numbers in Mississippi, in particular, boosted Biden in the state, just as they've done throughout the South.

He cleaned up among voters older than 45, as well, the importance of which is amplified considering that age groups made up a vast majority of the electorate in all three states, including 71 percent in Missouri, 67 percent in Mississippi, and 63 percent in Michigan, per CNN. Tim O'Donnell

