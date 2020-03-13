Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and William Barr last week has COVID-19

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced Friday that after waking up with a sore throat and fever, he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and has checked into a hospital in Brisbane, according to local health policy. "I feel fine and will provide an update in due course," he said in a statement. Dutton met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other Cabinet ministers on Tuesday, but Morrison said that, on the advice of the country's deputy chief medical officer, he and the other 20 Cabinet ministers do not "need to self-isolate."
Last week, Dutton flew to the United States to meet with the security ministers of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — the U.S., Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. While in Washington, Dutton also met last Friday with President Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Attorney General William Barr, among other officials.
Yesterday Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI
"Dutton is the latest in a string of foreign dignitaries" who met with Trump or people close to him in recent days, before testing positive for the coronavirus, The New York Times notes. The White House says Trump has not been tested for COVID-19. "New Zealand's interior minister," The Guardian reports, "has decided to self-isolate, and will be tested for coronavirus on Saturday, after she also met Dutton in the U.S." Peter Weber
China reported its second day of single-digit COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the pandemic's epicenter, the city of Wuhan, on Friday, and China's National Health Commission declared that the country's epidemic has finally peaked. There were five new cases in Wuhan on Thursday, and eight total in China, the commission said Friday. The other three cases — two in Shanghai, one in Beijing — were from people who had traveled to China from areas abroad that have their own outbreaks, the health commission said. Wuhan reported eight new cases on Wednesday, part of 15 new cases nationwide.
Mainland China has reported 80,942 coronavirus cases, including 67,786 in Hubei province, home to Wuhan. Hubei has registered 3,062 COVID-19 deaths, the bulk of the 4,728 deaths worldwide. As of Friday, there have been 128,392 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the world since the pandemic started in January.
Still, "two months into the coronavirus epidemic in China, tens of millions of people are still under quarantine and much of the economy remains in a deep freeze," The Wall Street Journal reports. China was able to control its epidemic through strict quarantines, "mandates from central authorities against hoarding and profiteering," and heavy central planning. "It isn't clear if other countries will want to go as far as China, whose central government intervenes often in commerce," the Journal notes. But "keeping its stores filled with food and other essentials — even in hard-hit places like the city of Wuhan — [was] a crucial factor in maintaining public order throughout the crisis." Peter Weber
Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, added America's coronavirus response to his weighty portfolio on Monday, at the request of Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, The New York Times reports. Kushner, who shares Trump's "jaundiced view" that the coronavirus problem is "more about public psychology than a health reality," took the lead on Trump's sloppy Oval Office address Wednesday night.
"There was some frustration among other White House aides at the sudden involvement by Kushner, who they viewed as simply parachuting in and whose vast portfolio — including Middle East peace negotiations, immigration, and the re-election campaign — has been the subject of mockery in some circles," The Washington Post adds. Before the speech, Kushner's primary job with coronavirus, Politico reports, was to research the virus and talk to "relevant parties" to help Trump decide whether to declare a national emergency.
"It appears that one of these 'relevant parties' is an emergency room doctor called Kurt Kloss, father of Jared's sister-in-law Karlie," the model, Matt McDonald reports at The Spectator. "And Dr. Kloss sought the advice of other medical professionals on Kushner's behalf ... in a Facebook group with almost 22,000 members." He posted some of the exchanges, including one in which Dr. Kloss lays out his relationship to Kushner and explains he "was asked by Jared through my son in-law for my recommendations." He compiled the recommendations in a public Facebook post.
"With such a long to-do list, can Kushner really be blamed for seeking help?" McDonald asks. "Even if it does result in a boomer crowdsourcing advice on a Facebook group that could inform U.S. government policy."
Perhaps Kushner should have also boomer-crowdsourced ideas for Trump's speech, for which "Republicans close to the White House privately laid blame at the feet of Mr. Kushner," the Times reports. "A person close to Mr. Kushner described that as unfair, saying that he was merely helping out and that it becomes easier to blame him when things are difficult." Peter Weber
The Tonight Show, The Late Show, and Late Night will suspend production for two weeks due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic, NBC and CBS announced Thursday evening. All the national late-night shows were planning to start taping without a studio audience on Monday, but Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers learned Thursday that their Thursday shows were going to be audience-less, too. Their shows went on, loosely.
"We're just kind of winging it — this is rehearsal right now," Colbert said to his mostly empty theater. He noted that "because of the coronavirus, all of Broadway was shutting down tonight," too, and yelled at the coronavirus for infecting Tom Hanks, in "a bummer of a sequel to Catch Me if You Can."
"Last night, Donald Trump pre-empted all programming to address a worried nation — and remind them, he's the thing they should really worry about," Colbert said. Wall Street immediately "freaked out" about Trump's phantom trade ban, but "Trump's body language" must've added to the panic. "He had a rakish flair that could only be described as stark terror," he pantomimed, and "it's not very reassuring when the guy telling us to stay calm about a respiratory virus loses his breath in the middle of a two-syllable word."
"Like you, I'm watching the news and I'm just as confused and freaked out as you are — I know that speech last night didn't help," Fallon told the empty theater, reading his monologue from index cards as The Roots kept things pleasantly madcap. Trump's Oval Office address "was a nice change from his usual speeches, right next to a helicopter," Fallon joked. But "the last time Trump spoke from the Oval Office it was about his plans to build his border wall — which means in two years, the coronavirus should be about 10 percent taken care of."
"We had written a Closer Look last night" and it's still relevant, explained Seth Meyers, dressed in shirtsleeves, so they added it to Thursday's last-minute rerun. He called America's current mood "very surreal and weird," with the media and public health experts struggling "to convey the severity of what's happening without sounding hysterical" and Trump addressing the nation minutes after Sarah Palin rapped to Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" dressed in a bear costume. Trump's speech should have focused on "massively ramping up testing, surging the capacity of our health care system, and taking care of the millions of vulnerable Americans who are about to face personal and economic hardships because of this pandemic," Meyers said. Instead, he's moving ahead with his "truly sadistic plan" to kick 700,000 Americans off food stamps.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, going audience-less Monday, sang a wistful farewell song for Thursday's crowd. Peter Weber
Born at just 27 weeks, Anoushka Talwar spent her first three months of life in a neonatal intensive care unit, but she wasn't alone.
Talwar's father sat next to her incubator every day, and while he couldn't hold his daughter, he could form a bond by talking to her and reading stories. Now 14, Talwar wanted to assist families going through similar situations, and for her Girl Scout service project, collected books to start NICU libraries. "I wanted to help other parents connect with their premature babies," she told CNN.
The Georgia resident's goal was to collect 100 books, but after going to her neighbors and asking for donations, she found herself with 450 books. Talwar partnered with the March of Dimes, and was able to set up mini-libraries at two hospitals: Scottish Rite Hospital of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Hardcover books are for the NICUs, and paperback books are given to families as a keepsake once they are able to take their babies home.
The project earned Talwar her Girl Scout Silver Award, as well as the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Council's Young Women of Distinction Award. Catherine Garcia
Betty White fans can breathe a sigh of relief — the Hollywood icon has not been affected by coronavirus.
Everyone's favorite golden girl is 98 years old, and in the panic that ensued on Wednesday night after Tom Hanks revealed he has coronavirus, Twitter users immediately began fretting about White. "Someone get Betty White into her own quarantine," one said. "We can't lose her."
The worrying was all for naught, as White's representative told Today on Thursday that "Betty is fine." That's good to know, but still, someone put this woman in a bubble. Catherine Garcia
At some point on Wednesday, President Trump decided to deliver a prime-time Oval Office address on the coronavirus outbreak, setting off "a frantic scramble to arrange airtime on television networks, iron out logistics for his delivery, and prepare a draft of what he would say," The Washington Post reports. "Trump — who believed that by giving the speech he would appear in command and that his remarks would reassure financial markets and the country — was in 'an unusually foul mood' and sounded at times 'apoplectic' on Thursday as he watched stocks tumble and digested widespread criticism of his speech," the Post adds, citing a former senior administration official.
The speech was mostly written by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, according to the Post, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, and The New York Times. Miller isn't involved in Trump's coronavirus task force, and "Kushner hasn't attended a single task force meeting," the Journal reports. The speech was "based on extensive dictation from the president and suggestions from Vice President Mike Pence," and it "was being rewritten up until the time it was fed into the teleprompter."
"The hastily drafted 10-minute speech had undergone last-minute edits from the president" and Miller "after other aides had left the room," Bloomberg News reports. "Among the changes they made: Deleting a sentence where Trump said he and Melania were sending their prayers and love to people suffering from the illness." The copy fed into the teleprompter contained two significant errors and Trump inserted a third, prompting an immediate post-speech cleanup effort.
The speech itself "caused a divide inside the White House," the Journal reports. Kushner thought Trump needed to do it, while senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told colleagues "it was a terrible idea." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was also against the speech, urging Trump to "wait at least a day or two so as to provide officials with more information," the Times reports. Along with Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Hope Hicks favored the speech. Trump's final product, like "much of his presidency," the Post says, "was riddled with errors, nationalist and xenophobic in tone, limited in its empathy, and boastful of both his own decisions and the supremacy of the nation he leads."
After spending hours working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced late Thursday that she is close to reaching a deal with the White House on a coronavirus aid package.
We "are near to an agreement," she told reporters. The final details are still being hammered out, but the package is set to include a provision requiring businesses to give employees up to 14 days of paid leave if they have to stay home with the coronavirus. Companies would be reimbursed by the federal government through tax credits. It will also have measures to boost paid family leave, unemployment benefits, and nutrition programs, while also providing free coronavirus testing.
Pelosi said she expects there will be a vote on the package Friday "one way or another." Last week, Congress passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat coronavirus. Catherine Garcia