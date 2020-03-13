Trump reportedly set to declare coronavirus a national emergency

-
Trump reportedly set to declare coronavirus a national emergency11:59 a.m.
Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus after attending event with Bolsonaro aide12:56 p.m.
Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt claims now is 'the safest time to fly' despite coronavirus pandemic10:22 a.m.
Coronavirus task force immunologist expects 'real acceleration of testing' in the next week9:31 a.m.
Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election8:18 a.m.
Trump attacks Obama, Biden over swine flu after calling for unity in coronavirus pandemic8:10 a.m.
China reported only 8 new coronavirus cases Friday. 3 were imported.7:05 a.m.
Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and William Barr last week has COVID-196:05 a.m.
