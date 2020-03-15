See More Speed Reads
2020 Campaign
Biden picks up major teachers union endorsement comprised of sought after demographic

10:31 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The National Education Association, the country's largest labor union, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination Saturday, as he continues to rack up support in his primary battle against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Lily Eskelsen García, the teachers union's president, called Biden a "tireless advocate for public education" who understands "that as a nation we have a moral responsibility to provide a great neighborhood public school for every student." She specifically cited his commitment to raising teachers' salaries and funding staff support positions.

The NEA, which has 3 million members, could prove to be a crucial get for Biden. Of those 3 million members, 75 percent are college-educated women, a key demographic that not only Biden and Sanders seek support from, but the Republican Party, as well. Of course, the NEA won't represent every individual voter's opinion, but it may hint at a big boost for the vice president, both in the primary and potentially against President Trump in November, should he prevail in the showdown with Sanders. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
3 key pieces of coronavirus info from task force immunologist

11:01 a.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the network rounds Sunday, where he continued to deliver information about the coronavirus pandemic to American audiences.

Fauci has said things will get worse in the United States before they get better, but he's also made it clear Americans still have the opportunity to reduce the virus' affect and avoid European-style lockdowns, so long as they limit social interactions and commit to other preventative measures.

That optimism isn't an excuse to relax, though. Fauci doesn't envision the U.S. needing to take such drastic steps as banning all domestic travel, but he still prefers the country be "overly aggressive," and encouraged people to avoid bars, restaurants, and non-essential travel. As he put it, he'd rather be criticized for overreacting than doing too little.

He also had a message for Americans in Europe — there is no need to rush back. President Trump's travel ban doesn't apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, Fauci reminded viewers while indicating it's better to avoid massive crowds at airports that could risk spreading infections. Tim O'Donnell

postponed
Georgia becomes second state to postpone primary over coronavirus

8:30 a.m.
Georgia state capitol.
JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images

Georgia followed in Louisiana's footsteps Saturday, becoming the second state to postpone its presidential primary voting scheduled for next week over fears of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. In-person early voting was halted, and the election has been pushed until May 19 when the state is holding primaries for several other offices, including a U.S. Senate seat.

One of the main concerns of Georgia officials was the health and safety of the state's poll workers, who tend to be older and are therefore presumably at greater risk from the virus. "Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, and the community at large," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Saturday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) declared a public health emergency in the state Saturday and in a speech called for people to avoid large gatherings. Georgia has 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19, mostly concentrated in the Atlanta area, and one death. Read more at The Guardian and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Trump's European travel ban might be backfiring

8:00 a.m.

President Trump was hoping to fight the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus when he implemented a travel ban from several European countries last week, but it might be hurting more than helping, at least in the early stages.

People returning to the United States have been subject to long wait times and large crowds in 13 U.S. airports as they await required medical screenings. Delays at Chicago's O'Hare international Airport, for example, reportedly reached up to eight hours, prompting Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) to say the Trump administration was "unprepared" for the ban. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said they are aware of the delays and are working on adding screening capacity to expedite the process.

But it's not just the delays that have people agitated — many travelers are upset because the overcrowded spaces are creating the exact situations people are told to avoid in the hopes of curbing the virus. A woman in her 70s, per The Washington Post, texted her daughter that she felt safer in Germany than she did waiting in the crowd at O'Hare. "This is unacceptable, counterproductive, and exactly the opposite of what we need to do to prevent COVID-19," Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) tweeted. Read more at The Washington Post and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
White House will extend Europe travel ban to Ireland, U.K., considering domestic restrictions

March 14, 2020

President Trump on Saturday said during a press briefing that he's considering barring travel from certain places within the United States.

The president didn't go into much detail about what places might be affected, but he said the White House is "working with states" to determine the best path forward. Regardless, he advised Americans not to travel if they "don't have to" because "we want this thing to end."

Vice President Mike Pence added that the current travel ban from Europe will be extended to Ireland and the United Kingdom, effective midnight Monday. As is the case elsewhere in Europe, U.S. citizens and legal residents from those countries will still be able to return to the United States. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Biden vs Sanders
How the coronavirus may affect the Sanders-Biden debate

March 14, 2020
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden are still set to debate Sunday evening, but don't expect too many sparks to fly with everyone's minds focused heavily on the novel coronavirus, Politico reports.

Sanders, for a while, was expected to go after Biden — who has emerged as the frontrunner — and try to expose his weak spots in an effort to regain some momentum, but now it sounds like he wants to avoid being too confrontational and instead wants to amplify Democrats' call for unity in a challenging time. "Bernie's going to be careful about not looking too political — too electoral — and being the guy who says, 'Well, I can get this many delegates and go on to the convention...' No. That's not where Americans' heads are at," a Sanders adviser told Politico. "People are worrying about their families. They're at the grocery store buying batteries."

That said, Sanders will reportedly try to take advantage of the fact that health care, which is always viewed as one of the most significant issues, will sit squarely at the center of the debate. Per Politico, he figures to press Biden on his opposition to Medicare-for-all, as well as why he advocated for cutting social security in the past. Still, the debate will likely remain grounded in policy rather than "an all-out assault," said Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

U.S.-Iran tensions
3 Americans, 2 Iraqis wounded in in rare daylight airstrike targeting Iraqi base

March 14, 2020
Department of Defense.
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. spokesperson said at least 25 rockets landed inside Camp Taji, a military base north of Baghdad housing U.S. and other coalition troops in what appears to be a continuation of retaliatory attacks between the U.S. and Iran following the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year.

The strike, which in a rare scenario happened in broad daylight, reportedly wounded three Americans and two Iraqis.

The attack occurred not long after a similar strike Wednesday at the base killed three servicemen, including two Americans, in what was the deadliest attack for U.S. troops in Iraq since late December, the event which eventually led to Soleimani's death. The Wednesday attack prompted the U.S. to strike against what U.S. officials said were weapons facilities belonging to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group.

Iran-backed groups vowed revenge for Friday's strikes. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Apple temporarily shutters its retail outside China, will still pay employees

March 14, 2020
Apple store in Italy.
ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

As part of the worldwide effort to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in a letter Friday evening that the company is closing all of its retail stores "outside of Greater China" until March 27, reportedly making it the first major retailer in the U.S. to do so.

Cook said the "most effective way to minimize the risk" of transmission is to "reduce density and maximize social distance."

Apple's online store will remain operational, and customers can still go to authorized repaired shops or arrange mail-in services if they require assistance with their products, The Verge reports.

Crucially, employees affected by the store closings will continue to be paid, and Cook said the company will expand its leave policy to accommodate "personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19." Apple will also commit $15 million to help with global recovery from the virus, both physically and economically, while also matching any employee donations two-to-one. Read more at The Verge and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

