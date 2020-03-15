Biden picks up major teachers union endorsement comprised of sought after demographic

The National Education Association, the country's largest labor union, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination Saturday, as he continues to rack up support in his primary battle against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Lily Eskelsen García, the teachers union's president, called Biden a "tireless advocate for public education" who understands "that as a nation we have a moral responsibility to provide a great neighborhood public school for every student." She specifically cited his commitment to raising teachers' salaries and funding staff support positions.

The NEA, which has 3 million members, could prove to be a crucial get for Biden. Of those 3 million members, 75 percent are college-educated women, a key demographic that not only Biden and Sanders seek support from, but the Republican Party, as well. Of course, the NEA won't represent every individual voter's opinion, but it may hint at a big boost for the vice president, both in the primary and potentially against President Trump in November, should he prevail in the showdown with Sanders. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell