the coronavirus crisis
Tennessee's attorney general investigating man who bought 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer

2:19 a.m.
Empty shelves at Target.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Matt Colvin zig zagged his way across Tennessee and Kentucky, picking up every bottle of hand sanitizer and package of disinfectant wipes along the way. The plan was to sell the items online, charging a premium to people desperate for some sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Colvin, a Tennessee resident, shared his story with The New York Times on Saturday, and by Sunday, he had received death threats, was no longer allowed to sell on Amazon or eBay, and was under investigation by the state. "We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it," Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slaterly III said.

In Tennessee, after a state of emergency has been declared by the governor, a person is forbidden from charging "grossly excessive" prices on food, gas, and medical supplies. Colvin told the Times while he was amassing this collection of wipes and hand sanitizer, he didn't realize the coronavirus was such a problem. "When we did this trip, I had no idea that these stores wouldn't be able to get replenished," Colvin said.

After Colvin's tale of making money off the coronavirus pandemic was published, he began hearing from angry people, who couldn't believe he was able to sell 300 bottles of hand sanitizer at a hefty markup before being stopped. "It was never my intention to keep necessary medical supplies out of the hands of people who needed them," Colvin told the Times on Sunday. Crying, he continued, "That's not who I am as a person." He decided to unload all of his items by donating two-thirds of his stash to a church in Tennessee, and the rest will be delivered to a group in Kentucky. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California's governor is requesting all senior citizens stay at home amid coronavirus pandemic

1:23 a.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There are an estimated 5.3 million senior citizens living in California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) wants them to all stay home for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, Newsom asked that Californians age 65 and older isolate from others as a way to protect themselves from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Seniors are at higher risk of contracting the virus, especially those with underlying conditions like diabetes or heart disease. "We are prioritizing their safety," Newsom said.

He said the state is still finalizing a plan on how to help those affected, who may worry about how they will get their groceries and other necessities. "We recognize that social isolation for millions of Californians is anxiety inducing," Newsom said, but California needs to "meet this moment head-on and lean in." Everyone in the state must be considerate, and families need to take special care of their elderly relatives. "People should conduct themselves around their grandparents as if they have" coronavirus, Newsom said. There are more than 200 COVID-19 cases in California. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Brazil's president takes selfies with supporters amid coronavirus pandemic

12:14 a.m.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro takes selfies with supporters.
Sergio Lima/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ignored his own warning against attending large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, greeting supporters on Sunday with handshakes and fist bumps and grabbing their phones to take selfies.

Last Thursday, Bolsonaro repeated guidance from health officials, telling Brazilians to avoid events with lots of people. He changed his tune on Sunday, when his fans held demonstrations in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and other cities in support of his political agenda, Reuters reports. While meeting with some outside of the presidential palace, he called their devotion "priceless," and said while he "suggested" a postponement in large gatherings, "I can't order anything because this protest isn't mine. With everything against them — the press, the virus, the recommendation — the people took to the streets."

Bolsonaro recently led an entourage to Florida to meet with President Trump, and at least seven members of his delegation have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Both Bolsonaro and Trump have said they tested negative for the virus, but a Brazilian newspaper reports Bolsonaro's doctors urged him to self-quarantine for several days.

Several Brazilian politicians were outraged by Bolsonaro's behavior on Sunday, with House Speaker Rodrigo Maia calling it "an attack against public health." There are now 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazil, and Senate President Davi Alcolumbre said it was "reckless to stimulate gatherings in the streets." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Hotels and casinos along the Las Vegas Strip are closing their doors due to coronavirus

March 15, 2020
The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Some of the most popular hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, employing tens of thousands of workers, are shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Bellagio, MGM Grand, The Mirage, and several other resorts, announced on Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all of its Las Vegas properties. Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said the closure is "for the good of our employees, guests, and communities," as it is "now apparent" that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is "a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression."

MGM Resorts will close its casinos on Monday and hotels on Tuesday; the company did not say when it expects operations to resume. There are two confirmed cases of MGM employees with COVID-19: one worked at the Luxor resort and another at the Wet Republic pool at MGM Grand, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Wynn Resorts will also close its Wynn Las Vegas and Encore properties starting Tuesday for two weeks. Caesars Entertainment on Sunday night said it has no plans to close its Nevada casinos and hotels, but is suspending live performances at its properties through March 31. Catherine Garcia

joy of cooking
You can't go out to eat in New York City anymore

March 15, 2020
An empty restaurant in New Rochelle, New York.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced Sunday that he is signing an executive order banning eating out in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. All restaurants, bars, and cafes in the city will be restricted to take-out and delivery only, effective Tuesday. The mayor also ordered all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theaters, and concert venues in America's most populous city to close.

The decision is one of the most extensive measures yet undertaken by any city in the United States in response to the outbreak. Earlier Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to close until the end of March, with an exception for takeout and deliveries, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) following suit.

There are more than 26,000 restaurants in New York City. Los Angeles, which has the most restaurants of any U.S. city with over 29,000, will also see its establishments directed to close, its mayor, Eric Garcetti, confirmed following a local shutdown of bars on Sunday.

"Continuing the weekend tradition of packing the bars is selfish and reckless during this pandemic," wrote Charlie Warzel for The New York Times on Saturday. "It will speed up the spread of the virus, increasing the suffering for older and more vulnerable people and for the medical workers who will be caring for them." Experts have urged Americans to follow social distancing guidelines in order to flatten the curve of the disease. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
CDC advises suspending gatherings of 50 or more people

March 15, 2020
A message on the Castro marquee in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an advisory on Sunday night recommending that nearly all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled for the next two months.

The CDC is trying to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and specifically warned against holding "conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies." The guidance does not apply to schools or businesses.

There are at least 3,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and the death toll is now at 63. Catherine Garcia

CNN Democratic Debate
Biden commits to picking a woman to be his running mate

March 15, 2020
Joe Biden.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

During Sunday's CNN debate, former Vice President Joe Biden said that should he become the Democratic presidential nominee, he will select a woman as his running mate.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow," he said. "I would pick a woman to be my vice president." A Biden Cabinet would "look like the country," he declared, and if given the opportunity to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, he will appoint a black woman. "It's long overdue," Biden said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said his administration will also "look like America. Last I heard, over half of the people in America are women. That will be the representation in my Cabinet, in my administration." There must be equal pay for women, he continued, as well as "universal, affordable, high-quality child care."

When asked to respond to Biden's commitment to choose a woman to be his running mate, Sanders said he would "in all likelihood" also pick a woman to be his vice president. "For me, it's not just nominating a woman," he said. "It is making sure that we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there, so my very strong tendency is to move in that direction." Catherine Garcia

CNN Democratic Debate
Sanders attacks Biden on Social Security record in tense debate confrontation

March 15, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders went toe-to-toe at the CNN Democratic debate on Sunday over Biden's record on Social Security. The debate marked the first time the two frontrunners were alone on stage together, and allowed for them to directly attack each other in back-to-back exchanges. "Bernie, you're running ads saying I'm against Social Security, that Politifact says is a flat lie," Biden began.

"Oh, well, let me ask you a question, Joe," Sanders fired back. "You're right here with me. Have you been on the floor of the Senate — you were in the Senate for a few years — time and time again talking about the necessity, with pride, about cutting social security, cutting Medicare, cutting veterans programs?"

"No," Biden answered.

"You never said that?" Sanders continued to push Biden, urging him to "just tell the truth here. We all make mistakes … I want you to just be straight with the American people. I am saying you have been on the floor of the Senate time and time again talking about the need to cut social security, Medicare, and veterans benefits. Is that true or not true?"

"No, it's not true," Biden maintained.

Sanders appeared to be referring in particular to a speech Biden gave in 1995, when he said: "When I argued if we should freeze federal spending, I meant social security as well, I meant Medicare and Medicaid, I meant veterans benefits, I meant every single solitary thing." Politifact has contextualized that attack, noting that "in the 1980s and 1990s, [Biden] supported a one-year freeze in benefits" and "in the 2000s, he opposed benefit cuts, protected Social Security from automatic budget cuts, and supported a change that would reduce benefits by about 4.5 percent over 40 years." Watch the entire exchange below. Jeva Lange

