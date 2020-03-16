CNBC analyst says Trump's stock market autograph was his 'mission accomplished' moment

Daniel Goldman, who recently played a key role in President Trump's impeachment trial, is opening up about the "difficult" and "frustrating" process he experienced before testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Goldman, who served as counsel for House Democrats during the Trump impeachment trial, recently announced that he tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and spoke Monday with MSNBC's Morning Joe, explaining that he first was turned down for a test in New York.

"I was told by the New York Presbyterian Hospital that I had to go home and self-quarantine because my symptoms were not bad enough to be admitted into the hospital, and unless you're admitted, you don't get a test," Goldman said.

What was "crazy," Goldman said, is that he was told that because he had no known contact with anyone who had tested positive, he had to self-quarantine but that the rest of his family didn't need to. He added that the professionals he encountered at the hospital were "incredibly frustrated that they did not have the number of tests that they would use, they had to ration them in this way."

Eventually, Goldman said, he "wouldn't take no for an answer" and drove to Connecticut to get tested at a clinic that had enough tests for him to get one, and he was found to have the virus.

"Donald Trump can keep saying that anybody who wants a test can get it," Goldman said. "I am living proof right here that that is not the case. And that is the biggest problem we have." Brendan Morrow