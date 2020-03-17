Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison for stealing campaign funds

Former California congressman Duncan Hunter has been sentenced to almost a year behind bars.

Hunter received an 11-month prison sentence on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, The Associated Press reports.

Prosecutors said Hunter and his wife stole more than $250,000 in campaign money and put it to personal use. He first pleaded not guilty, only to later plead guilty to conspiracy to steal campaign funds, and in January, he resigned from Congress.

"The Hunters stole money from the campaign for items as inconsequential as fast food, movie tickets and sneakers; as trivial as video games, Lego sets and Playdoh; as mundane as groceries, dog food, and utilities; and as self-indulgent as luxury hotels, overseas vacations and plane tickets for their family pet rabbits, Eggburt and Cadbury — all while their family was otherwise deeply in debt," prosecutors said last year.

When Hunter pleaded guilty in December, he said it was "important that people know that I did make mistakes" after previously calling the investigation against him a "witch hunt." He's set to report to prison in May. Brendan Morrow