Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley say coronavirus funding package must include student loan debt cancellation

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) are calling on Senate and House leaders to "prioritize" student loan cancellation as part of the next coronavirus emergency funding package.

"We need bold action now," Pressley tweeted on Tuesday. "A plan that will ensure that we do not repeat the mistakes of the 2008 financial crisis. Debt cancellation. Across the board. Immediately, the Secretary of Education must take over all monthly payments during this public health emergency."

Warren tweeted in agreement, saying student loan debt cancellation would deliver "relief immediately to millions of families and remove a giant weight that's dragging down our economy. Senate and House progressives are in this fight all the way."

The House has passed a relief measure, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday the Senate will stay in session to approve the package. He also said they will then craft a "phase three" stimulus measure. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Republican senators on Tuesday, proposing a $1 trillion coronavirus economic response package that would include sending $250 billion worth of checks to Americans, CNN reports. Catherine Garcia