the coronavirus crisis
FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers are still waiting on coronavirus orders from the Trump administration

10:55 a.m.
Army Corps of Engineers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Key agencies" of the federal government have still "not been asked to play much of a role" in the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, The New York Times reports.

The White House has said it will use "the full power of the federal government" in the response to the pandemic, and on Tuesday, President Trump said the Army Corps of Engineers is "ready, willing, and able" should their assistance be "necessary." The Army Corps of Engineers, however, has not yet received orders.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is prepared to assist the nation in a time of crisis to the very best of its capabilities, and we are postured to lean forward when an official request is received through the Department of Defense," an Army Corps spokesperson told the Times. "However, at this time, we have not been assigned a mission."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has called for help from the Army Corps. In a recent Times op-ed, he wrote that "without immediate action, the imminent failure of hospital systems is all but certain," and "our best hope is to utilize the Army Corps of Engineers to leverage its expertise, equipment and people power to retrofit and equip existing facilities — like military bases or college dormitories — to serve as temporary medical centers."

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he has given Cuomo his "full commitment that we would get the Corps of Engineers up there soonest," though it wasn't clear what specific instruction the Army Corps may have received.

Additionally, after Trump said "we are working closely and getting FEMA involved ... to a different level," the Times reports that as the Department of Health and Human Services has been put in charge of the federal response, FEMA is also "waiting for orders from the agency before it moves to ramp up assistance." Brendan Morrow

this is important
Children can become seriously ill from coronavirus, study warns

11:20 a.m.
JFK airport.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As COVID-19 spreads throughout the world and the U.S., it's accurately been seen as the biggest concern for people over 60 and those with respiratory issues or compromised immune systems. But as a study of new coronavirus cases in China shows, it can turn serious — and even deadly — for seemingly healthy children as well.

The study, as reported by The New York Times, focuses on China as the epicenter of COVID-19, and looks at 2,143 cases of children who were infected with the disease and reported their illness to the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Feb. 8. Half of those kids became mildly sick with fevers, fatigue, coughs and other manageable symptoms. About another third had moderate symptoms, including pneumonia or lung problems. And four percent had no symptoms at all.

But things were far more concerning for 125 children included in the study. They suffered "serious symptoms" that included "dire respiratory problems," the Times reports via the study. Thirteen of those serious cases were labeled "critical" because those children were "on the brink of respiratory or organ failure," the Times writes. And one of them, a 14-year-old boy who was confirmed to have COVID-19, died.

Of the 2,143 cases studied, only a third were confirmed with lab testing, while the others remained suspected cases based on symptoms, exposure and X-rays. Find the whole study in the medical journal Pediatrics, and read more about it at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus borders
U.S., Canada shut border after 'mutual consent' amid coronavirus pandemic

10:45 a.m.

Another border has been shut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump announced Wednesday the United States and Canada have decided to shut off non-essential travel between the two neighbors temporarily, as both countries grapple with the virus' spread. Trump said more details were coming but trade would not be affected, which was seemingly backed up by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said trucking would continue.

Canada closed its borders Monday to almost every non-citizen, except for permanent residents, immediate family members, and U.S. citizens, though the latter group has now entered the no-go category. Tim O'Donnell

whiplash
Trump's tweets show his dramatic 9-day shift toward actually taking coronavirus seriously

9:53 a.m.

President Trump is apparently worried about coronavirus now.

In a Wednesday tweet, Trump said he'd "always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously," using the offensive and medically incorrect term for COVID-19 in a possible attempt to further distance himself from any blame over its spread. Trump has "done a very good job from the beginning" staving off the virus, he maintained — despite acting totally unbothered by it as recently as last week.

Contrast that with a tweet from nine days ago in which Trump downplayed the virus and compared it to the everyday flu.

That's not to mention the many comments Trump made out loud about how unthreatening he perceived COVID-19 to be.

Fox News, home to some of Trump's closest allies and confidantes, also majorly changed its tune on coronavirus in the past few weeks, as The Washington Post documented in this whiplash-inducing video. Kathryn Krawczyk

a dose of good news
A Japanese flu drug appears to be effective at combatting coronavirus, Chinese studies show

9:52 a.m.
Favipiravir.
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists are working around the clock and around the globe to come up with remedies for the novel coronavirus, and, believe it or not, there's been some good news so far.

Chinese medical authorities, for example, have said a Japanese drug called favipiravir, which is normally used to treat new strains of the flu, is "clearly effective" in treating COVID-19 patients, The Guardian reports. And while it would still need government approval for full-scale use, it also has a high degree of safety because it's already been used to treat flu patients. Approval could reportedly happen as early as May, per The Guardian, though that's mostly speculation.

The Chinese studies, which tested 340 COVID-19 patients, have shown patients turned negative for the virus after a median of four days compared to 11 for those who were not administered the drug, and X-rays confirmed lung condition improvements in 91 percent of those who received it versus 62 percent of those who didn't.

Of course, favipiravir would be a treatment and not a cure, and Japanese clinical trials have so far found that the drug's effectiveness is not as strong in patients with more severe symptoms.

It's not the only positive development, either. Another study from China found that three macaque monkeys didn't develop a second COVID-19 infection after recovering from their initial exposure, which suggests people may build up immunity after infection, and also provides some hope for research groups looking to use plasma from recovered patients as a treatment for the disease.

Beyond that, companies worldwide are racing to develop faster tests and vaccines, with some clinical trials ready to begin. Read more at The Guardian and The Scientist. Tim O'Donnell

survey says
Trump's approval rating dips amid coronavirus crisis

9:23 a.m.
Donald Trump
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Trump's approval rating has seen a five point decline from its recent all-time high amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a new Gallup poll has found.

In a Gallup survey released this week, 44 percent of Americans said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, down from the 49 percent he earned in February as the Senate prepared to acquit him in his impeachment trial. That 49 percent approval rating was the highest of Trump's presidency.

Gallup's most recent poll was conducted from March 2-13, during which time the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis dramatically escalated in the United States and Trump delivered his Oval Office address on the issue, also declaring a national emergency days later.

Still, Gallup notes that "whether the decline reflects the fading of the post-acquittal rally or a reaction to the emerging coronavirus threat is unclear." A recent ABC News poll found that 54 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus crisis, compared to 43 percent who approve.

Gallup also notes that there's "historical precedent for a post-impeachment bounce followed by a relatively quick return to pre-impeachment levels," which was also the case with polling for former President Bill Clinton.

The Gallup poll was conducted from March 2-13 by speaking with a random sample of 1,019 adults over the phone. The margin of error is 4 percentage points. Read the full results at Gallup. Brendan Morrow

but who asked for this?
Bono wrote a song about coronavirus

8:56 a.m.

If the global coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it's that celebrities get very, very bored when they're forced to stay indoors. On Tuesday night, U2 frontman Bono went as far as to release his first new song since 2017, explaining to fans that he was inspired by viral footage of Italians finding ways to sing with each other during isolation.

Bono's ballad, "Let Your Love Be Known," specifically describes wandering through the deserted streets of Dublin during the coronavirus outbreak: "Yes there is isolation/You and me we're still here/Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear."

While it might not win him a Nobel for literature, Bono adds he only wrote the track "an hour ago." Jeva Lange

Edit

Bernie Sanders to 'assess his campaign' after latest primary losses

8:56 a.m.
Bernie Sanders
Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will "assess" his 2020 presidential campaign after suffering another series of primary losses.

Sanders' campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, released a statement Wednesday morning after on Tuesday former Vice President Joe Biden won all three primary contests in Florida, Arizona, and Illinois. Ohio postponed its primary due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"The next primary contest is at least three weeks away," Shakir said. "Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign."

In "the immediate term," Shakir went on to say, Sanders will remain "focused" on the ongoing coronavirus crisis and "ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable."

While facing some pressure to drop out of the 2020 race after Biden picked up additional primary wins last week, Sanders said he would stay in while admitting he is "losing the debate over electability" to Biden and saying "I strongly disagree" with the idea that the former vice president is the best candidate to defeat President Trump.

Politico this week reported that "many of Sanders' aides and allies also expect him to press onward after Tuesday," as "they see a benefit in amassing as many delegates as possible in order to influence the party platform at the Democratic National Convention this summer — even if Sanders himself can't win the nomination." Brendan Morrow

