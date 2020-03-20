See More Speed Reads
Bloomberg backs out of promise to pay campaign staff through general election, gives $18 million to DNC instead

2:43 p.m.
Michael Bloomberg.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is backing out of his promise to form an independent super PAC to support the eventual Democratic nominee against President Trump, instead laying off all of his staff and transferring $18 million from his campaign to the DNC, The New York Times reports and NBC News report.

Bloomberg had hired his campaign's field staff with the assurance that they would have jobs through the November election, even if he dropped out of the race — which he did, on March 4, while throwing his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The DNC plans to use the money from Bloomberg to hire their own staff, although NBC News' Maura Barrett notes that "the campaign is encouraging everyone [not involved in the transition of a few battleground state offices] to apply to the DNC," despite them also being advised that the pay would not likely be the same.

"While we considered creating our own independent entity to support the nominee and hold the president accountable, this race is too important to have many competing groups with good intentions but that are not coordinated and united in strategy and execution," explained Bloomberg's campaign in a memo. "The dynamics of the race have also fundamentally changed, and it is critically important that we all do everything we can to support our eventual nominee and scale the Democratic Party's general election efforts."

Bloomberg's $18 million transfer to the DNC is far more than the legal limits for individuals, but campaigns are allowed to make unlimited transfers to political parties. As of March 5, the New York Post reports that the Bloomberg campaign had 2,400 paid staff members in 43 states. Jeva Lange

Christian Siriano wants his sewing team to start making emergency medical masks

3:11 p.m.
Christian Siriano
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Fashion designer Christian Siriano and his team want to do their part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the Project Runway alum tweeted that if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "says we need masks, my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help." Cuomo quickly wrote back that he would be grateful for the help:

Other designers and fashion houses have also eagerly chipped in, including Spanish-based retailer Zara, which is donating masks and fabric for hospital gowns, Vogue reports. The French conglomerate LVMH — which owns Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Christian Dior — is likewise using its facilities to manufacture hand sanitizers. Jeva Lange

BFFs Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern illustrate safe social distancing

1:53 p.m.
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.
Screenshot/Instagram/reesewitherspoon

Besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have found a way to safely hang out during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Witherspoon posted a selfie captioned "friendship with social distancing," featuring her Big Little Lies costar standing roughly 10 feet behind her on a running path, giving the camera a wave. A second photo, taken by Dern, showed the pals in the reverse positions.

"Y'all are so cute!" exclaimed one fan.

While the actress' home state of California has ordered people to stay at home, authorities like San Francisco Mayor London Breed have clarified that "engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running" is okay "provided that you maintain at least six feet of social distancing." Check and check. Jeva Lange

Top coronavirus doctor puts head in hands when Trump mentions 'Deep State Department' at briefing

1:45 p.m.

President Trump is busy conspiracy theorizing during a international crisis.

In a press conference Friday outlining several new actions the U.S. government is taking during the new coronavirus spread, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the leader of the State Department, took the lectern. "Or as they like to call it, the Deep State Department," Trump said before Pompeo stepped up.

Pompeo, who tends to agree with Trump's far-right tendencies, seemed to take no issue with the term that connotes the U.S. government is actually run by shady political forces behind the scenes. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump's top coronavirus adviser, rejected his own advice and put his head in his hand after the president threw out the comment.

No matter how wild Trump's eccentricities get, Fauci should probably avoid touching his face — though the crowded press briefing room wasn't exactly up to CDC standards either. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump lashes out when asked for message to Americans scared by coronavirus: 'You're a terrible reporter'

1:37 p.m.

In a combative press conference on Friday, President Trump lashed out at a reporter asking for a message to Americans frightened by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, declaring his question "nasty."

Trump took a question from NBC's Peter Alexander, who asked what he'd say to "Americans who are watching you right now who are scared."

But Trump didn't take the opportunity to offer a reassuring message to those Americans, instead shooting back to Alexander, "I say that you're a terrible reporter." Before moving on, he scolded Alexander for his "very nasty question" and accused him of putting out a "very bad signal" to public.

"The American people are looking for answers, and they're looking for hope, and you're doing sensationalism," Trump told Alexander. "Let me just tell you something, that's really bad reporting."

Alexander had first asked Trump if he might be giving Americans a "false sense of hope" during the crisis, with Trump sarcastically calling this "such a lovely question."

Trump just a few days ago actually found himself complimenting the press for their coverage, saying on Monday "the media has been very fair" during the coronavirus pandemic. But by Thursday, he was saying the "media has not treated it fairly." The New York Times' Maggie Haberman observed Friday that Trump "started out better earlier this week and has gotten more combative with reporters doing this for over an hour every day," even in response to what Haberman noted was "not exactly a tough question."

Later, Alexander asked the same question of Vice President Mike Pence, who offered an actual answer, telling Americans, "Do not be afraid. Be vigilant." Brendan Morrow

Trump pauses student loan collection, closes U.S.-Mexico border amid coronavirus crisis

12:57 p.m.

President Trump enacted a series of strong measures on Friday meant to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and curb the economic downfall it has brought about.

In a Friday press conference, Trump announced that the U.S. Department of Education would waive interest on student loans and that borrowers could suspend loan payments for at least 60 days "without penalty." Borrowers would have to reach out to their lenders on their own to initiate that pause, Trump added.

Trump also announced that the U.S. and Mexico had mutually agreed to close their shared border to all nonessential travel. A similar agreement to close the U.S.-Canada border goes into effect Friday night.

And, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he asked Trump to do in a call this morning, the president announced he would invoke the Defense Production Act to produce much-needed medical supplies. The Korean War-era act will let Trump order manufacturers to start producing ventilators and other necessary goods. Kathryn Krawczyk

New York governor bans gatherings, requires nonessential employees to stay home

12:50 p.m.
Andrew Cuomo.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York's governor has announced several new restrictions to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including what he described as the "most drastic action" possible.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Friday he's signing an executive order requiring all employees at nonessential business to stay home after previously ordering a mandatory 75 percent reduction. Essential businesses like pharmacies and grocery stores are excluded, as is food delivery service.

"When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said.

Cuomo additionally announced Friday he's banning all nonessential gatherings of any size for any reason in the state, saying that "any concentration of individuals" must be "because you're an essential business and an essential workforce." The number of coronavirus cases in New York has surpassed 7,000.

This comes after the governor of California on Thursday issued a statewide stay-at-home order, though residents are permitted to leave their homes for essential activities like getting food, and they can exercise outside while practicing social distancing. In New York, residents must "remain indoors to the greatest extent" they can, Cuomo said.

The new policies, which will go into effect on Sunday, are not "helpful hints" and will be enforced, Cuomo emphasized, and any businesses that don't comply will face a fine and mandatory closure.

"This is not life as usual," Cuomo said. "Accept it, and realize it, and deal with it." Brendan Morrow

The Situation is going to pass his time in quarantine making cakes

12:31 p.m.
Michael Sorrentino.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

Here's one less thing for you to worry about: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is definitely not going to starve while in quarantine.

The Jersey Shore star and his wife, Lauren, walked Page Six through their refrigerator and pantry on Friday to illustrate how they are "stocked up for the apocalypse." In addition to honey ("pretty much kills everything") and canned tuna ("which I lived eight months off of in federal prison"), The Situation showed off his fully-stocked "cake section." Confused? It's there "in case we want to make different types of cake and make the most use of our time. We can ... turn a negative situation positive," The Situation said.

Honestly, goals. You can watch the full video, and gawk at the couple's enormous seltzer stockpile, at Page Six. Jeva Lange

