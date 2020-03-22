See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
A coronavirus vaccine is the only thing that can make life 'perfectly normal' again, former FDA commissioner says

1:10 p.m.

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus may slow down in the United States in the not-so-distant future, but that doesn't mean life will go back to normal.

In an appearance on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS' Margaret Brennan he expects a "slow transition" for society even if the epidemic peaks, as he expects, in late April and peters off in June. That's because it could come back in the fall, so until there's a vaccine "life's never going to be perfectly normal."

In the meantime, he said some antiviral drugs currently in trial look like they could be effective in combatting the virus, but he wasn't ready to say that there's any single development that's been overwhelmingly convincing.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who has been at the forefront of the pandemic, shared Gottlieb's prediction that life will revert back to the way it was anytime soon. He rattled off a wide range of time, suggesting things may be altered for anywhere between nine and 12 months. Tim O'Donnell

Mnuhcin: Economy could stabilize if money injected now

12:40 p.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reaffirmed his belief Sunday that the U.S. isn't facing a "financial crisis that's going to go on for years" if the government acts swiftly.

In an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Mnuchin laid out the tentative plan for a coronavirus stimulus package for guest host John Roberts. He said step one is aiding small businesses with forgivable loans of two weeks cash flow to pay workers. Next comes the direct deposits, in which a family of four would receive around $3,000 as bridge money to get them through the downturn. The secretary also said there will be enhanced unemployment insurance, more money for hospitals, and up to $4 trillion in Federal Reserve liquidity.

He said he hopes the bill gets passed Monday by Congress and that the economy could start heading back to its pre-virus levels in a 10 to 12 week period if it does. But there's no time to waste. "We need to get the money into the economy now," he said. "If we do that, we think we can stabilize the economy. I think the president has every expectation that this is going to look a lot better four or eight weeks from now." Tim O'Donnell

croatia earthquake
Powerful earthquake puts Croatia in a coronavirus conundrum

11:10 a.m.
Zagreb, Croatia.
DAMIR SENCAR/AFP via Getty Images

The Croatian capital Zagreb experienced its strongest earthquake in 140 years Sunday, when a 5.3-magnitude tremor was felt in the city and across the Western Balkans.

Buildings were damaged, fires broke out, and multiple people were injured, including a teenager who is reportedly in critical condition, Al Jazeera reports. While the challenge of an earthquake on its own is difficult enough, Zagreb is also dealing — like the rest of the world — with the coronavirus pandemic, which left its citizens in a state of confusion and highlighted the fact that the outbreak doesn't prevent other crises from arising and could indeed exacerbate seemingly unrelated problems.

Initially, Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Božinović told people to remain on the streets out of concern for any aftershocks, but keep a safe distance from each other to avoid any spread of the virus.

Croatia currently has 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. "We have two parallel crises that contradict each other," Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said.

Božinović echoed Plenković. "There are rules for when there is an earthquake, but when there is an earthquake at the same time when there is a global pandemic, then it's a much more complex situation," he said. Read more at Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus fallout
Marriott CEO says coronavirus is more damaging to business than financial crisis, 9/11 combined

10:46 a.m.
Arne Sorenson.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the travel and hospitality industry.

That's evidenced by Marriott's decision to furlough two-thirds of its 4,000 corporate employees at its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, as well as two-thirds of its corporate staff abroad as the hotel company tries to trim payroll, The Wall Street Journal reports. For a period between 60 and 90 days, those furloughed will receive 20 percent of their salaries, while those who stay on will be subject to 20 percent pay cuts and reduced workweeks, a spokeswoman said.

Marriott's CEO Arne Sorenson did not mince words in a video message to employees last week, telling them the company, which has been around for nearly a century, is now in its most devastating period ever as it runs about 75 percent below normal levels. Indeed, he said things are worse for the business than the 2008 financial crisis and the post-9/11 period combined.

Sorenson and board chair Bill Marriott won't receive salaries during the furlough period, and the executive team will take a 50 percent salary cut. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

foreign policy tensions
Iran and North Korea reacted very differently to U.S. offers to help battle coronavirus

8:23 a.m.
Ali Khamenei.
ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

The United States has extended overtures toward two countries, Iran and North Korea, with whom tensions remain high, offering to cooperate in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Pyongyang and Tehran had very different responses.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday refused the United States' assistance to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has been particularly harsh in Iran where tough economic sanctions preventing the sale of crude oil and access to international financial markets remain in place.

In his speech, Khamenei not only rejected U.S. aid, but he also trumpeted a conspiracy theory first touted in China that the virus was a man-made U.S. government weapon. He said he doesn't know if the accusation is true, but wondered "who in their right mind would trust you to bring them medication," when that medication might be "a way to spread the virus more" before suggesting that the real reason U.S. medical personnel might want to come to Iran is to "see the effect of the poison they have produced."

Meanwhile, North Korea seemed to appreciate the gesture a little more. Pyongyang said Sunday that President Trump sent another personal letter to Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un, this time reportedly expresseing his willingness to cooperate with the country on "anti-epidemic" work, referring to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim's sister and policy aid, praised the letter as "good judgment and proper action" and said Trump was impressed with North Korea's ability to curb the threat of the virus. North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 cases, but health experts fear the secretive nation is covering up an outbreak. The White House confirmed Trump sent Kim a letter, but did not comment on its contents. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus test developments
The FDA expedited the approval of a rapid coronavirus test

March 21, 2020
Stephen Hahn and Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Things continue to move at a breakneck pace in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest major development, which is largely being heralded as promising news, the Food and Drug Administration on Friday night approved the first "point-of-care" coronavirus test which can reportedly relay results in just 45 minutes, likely making it one of the fastest tests available. The FDA granted California company Cepheid an "emergency use authorization" for the rapid molecular test.

Currently, it can take days for results to be delivered, but, per The Washington Post, the Cepheid tests mean many people will not even have to leave their doctor's office (or wherever the test is administered) before finding out if the test is positive or negative. Fast results could provide a big relief on the health-care system — which is on its way toward being overwhelmed by the pandemic — because doctors will be able to quickly decide which treatments are appropriate for patients.

Cepheid plans to begin selling the tests at the end of the month. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and the election
Democrats are divided over how Joe Biden should react to Trump amid pandemic

March 21, 2020
Joe Biden.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

It's clear the coronavirus pandemic is now overshadowing the 2020 election, and that's left former Vice President Joe Biden, the favorite for the Democratic nomination, in a tough place. Democrats are split on how he should get out of it, Politico reports.

Jeff Hauser, the head of executive branch appointee watchdog Revolving Door Project, thinks Biden needs to make himself more visible and go after the Trump administration. "Biden is only in limbo if he keeps himself there," Hauser told Politico. "He's only in a predicament to the degree he chooses to view himself in one."

In other words, Hauser is saying the vice president can either complain about a lack of media coverage or go out there and seize the coverage himself. "He needs to offer an alternative and offer a running play-by-play critique of the failings of this administration," he said.

Joe Lockhart, the former White House spokesman for the Clinton administration, isn't so sure that's the best path, however. "It's very tricky," he said. "When you're in a crisis, there can only be one president. Just attacking him every day is a bad strategy." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

sigh of relief
DNI's expected counterterrorism chief choice eases fears over politicization of intelligence community

March 21, 2020

Career U.S. intelligence officer Lora Shiao won't lead the United States' National Counterterrorism Center permanently, but the announcement that she's filling the role of acting director sure sounds like it's welcome news for those in the intelligence community, Bloomberg reports.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is expected to make the announcement Monday, with Shiao starting the job on April 3. She'll remain in the position until President Trump's nominee for the full-time position, Christopher Miller, is confirmed. It's unclear how long that will take given the prioritization of the coronavirus pandemic at the moment, but the mere fact that Shiao was chosen should allow the intelligence community to exhale, at least for a bit.

There were fears when Trump appointed Grenell acting DNI — considering he lacked experience in the area and was widely viewed as a staunch Trump loyalist — that intelligence agencies were on a path of politicization, especially amid rumors Grenell had forced out Shiao's predecessor, veteran counterterrorism officer Russell Travers. A person familiar with the situation said that wasn't the case, and Shiao's expected appointment bolsters the hope that no purge is coming.

Shiao will be the first woman to hold the post. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

