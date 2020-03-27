See More Speed Reads
It wasn't all bad
Standing 10 feet apart, Minnesota neighbors come together every day for community calisthenics

1:28 a.m.

These neighbors have found a way to stay healthy — and connected — while quarantined.

Every day, they meet for a group workout, filling the street in their St. Paul, Minnesota, neighborhood. Each person stands in a chalk-drawn circle, and follows the lead of Momo Hayakawa Koenigs, who participated in mass workouts while growing up in Japan. They bend, stretch, lift their arms, and move their legs in unison, with everyone a safe 10 feet away from their neighbor.

The exercise group grows by the day, as more and more neighbors choose to join in. They come with their dogs and small children, and when they're done working out, they don't immediately rush home — they stay in their circles and talk, finding out who is celebrating a birthday that day and who might have an extra roll of toilet paper to give away. "We're not created to be in isolation, we're created to be in community," participant Kim Kokx told KARE 11. "So, we're doing community as best we can." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Trump tells governors he's preparing new social distancing guidelines based on geographic risk factors

12:26 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a letter sent to governors on Thursday, President Trump said new coronavirus testing will identify "high-risk, medium-risk, and low-risk" counties, and his administration will be able to release new social distancing guidelines based on this information.

These guidelines will help governors decide on "maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place," Trump wrote. A person with knowledge of the matter told CNN not everyone on the White House Coronavirus Task Force saw Trump's letter before it was made public, and the plan is still being developed.

Health experts have warned that it is way too early for people to ease up on social distancing, especially as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise every day in the United States and hospitals warn that they do not have adequate protective equipment, ventilators, or ICU beds. Trump held a conference call with governors on Thursday, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told Trump his state is in desperate need of medical supplies, four people with knowledge of the call told The Washington Post.

Inslee reportedly snapped when Trump said his administration serves as "backup" for states, asking Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act and order private companies to make masks and ventilators. The president became defensive and said in recent days, the government has done a lot for Washington. Trump has been urged by business leaders and conservative advisers not to use the Defense Production Act, the Post reports, because it looks too much like socialism. Catherine Garcia

Coronavirus bailouts
Edit

The big cruise ship lines were shut out of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue

12:20 a.m.
Cruise ship
Paul Kane/Getty Images

A provision in the Senate's $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package, inserted late in the negotiations, restricts participation in a $500 billion loan program to corporations "that are created or organized in the United States or under the laws of the United States and that have significant operations in and a majority of its employees based in the United States." That excludes most of the cruise ship industry, hit especially hard by the coronavirus outbreak, The Wall Street Journal reports.

None of the major cruise ship lines is registered in the U.S. — Carnival is incorporated in Panama, Royal Caribbean in Liberia, Norwegian Cruise Line in Bermuda, and privately held MSC Cruises in Switzerland. "The companies don't pay U.S. federal income taxes, and most of their cleaning staff, restaurant servers, bartenders, and other employees are foreign nationals," the Journal reports. "Even the individual ships are typically owned by foreign LLCs and domiciled in low-tax countries such as the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the Dominican Republic."

President Trump, who had promised that the cruise ship industry would be covered by the rescue package, said Thursday that he would like to help the cruise lines but conceded it would be "very tough to make a loan to company when they're based in a different country." He added that "we're going to work very hard on the cruise line business and we're going to figure something out."

Cruise ships do pay state taxes and port fees, and the Cruise Lines International Association lobbying group said the industry contributed $53 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018 and supported 421,000 U.S. jobs. Cruise ships have also been linked to large outbreaks of disease, including more than 800 of the world's COVID-19 infections. Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Edit

Harlem Globetrotter Curly Neal dies at 77

March 26, 2020
Curly Neal.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Harlem Globetrotters legend Fred "Curly" Neal died Thursday at his home near Houston. He was 77.

A standout on his high school and university basketball teams, Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985, traveling to 97 countries and appearing in more than 6,000 games. A fan favorite known for dribbling in circles around other players, Neal was also an Ambassador of Goodwill for the exhibition team. "We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known," Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn tweeted. "Curly's basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide."

During the 1970s, Neal and other Globetrotters had their own cartoon series, and he also was featured on The Ed Sullivan Show, Gilligan's Island, The Love Boat, and Scooby-Doo. In 1993, Neal was inducted into the Globetrotters' Legends ring, and in 2008, his No. 22 jersey was retired, an honor given to only four other Globetrotters. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

41 Italian health care workers have died from COVID-19: 'It's as if a storm hit us'

March 26, 2020
Italian health care workers load a patient in an ambulance.
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

In Italy, more than 5,000 health care workers — doctors, nurses, technicians, and paramedics — have become infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus since it first emerged in the country in February, with 41 dying.

Most were infected while working in the northern regions of Italy, the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus when it first started spreading. In those early days, health care workers did not have enough protective equipment. "It's as if a storm hit us," Roberto Stellini, a doctor in Brescia, told The Guardian. "The problem is that when this storm hit us we were unprepared, perhaps ignoring what might have been the consequences. Some of the dead were doctors who died at the beginning of the emergency, when we knew nothing about this storm. I knew some of them. Now we are more prepared and we continue to fight."

As of Thursday night, there are 80,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy. Doctors say their mental health is suffering, and they are struggling with their working conditions. A doctor in Lombardy named Anna told The Guardian she is "working in a context I never imagined as a doctor. But when you see COVID-19 patients, above all when you see how they die, in complete solitude, then you forget about your own fatigue. Each doctor also has a personal situation of their own. For example, I have not seen my children for five weeks."

A study recently published in the Lancet showed that in Hubei, China, where the COVID-19 outbreak began, 70 percent of health workers are experiencing extreme stress, 50 percent reported feeling depressed, 44 percent have anxiety, and 34 percent have insomnia. Psychologists believe Italian health care workers will likely face the same issues at the same levels. Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Edit

Law & Order, Desperately Seeking Susan actor Mark Blum dies from coronavirus

March 26, 2020
Mark Blum.
Dario Cantatore/Getty Images

Character actor Mark Blum, known for his roles in Desperately Seeking Susan, Law & Order, and Succession, died Thursday of complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus. He was 69.

His Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Madonna said Blum's death is "really tragic, and my heart goes out to him, his family, and his loved ones. I remember him as funny, warm, loving, and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985."

Blum appeared in television shows and movies over the last four decades, including Frasier, NYPD Blue, and Us, and was also involved in the Screen Actors Guild, serving on the New York and national boards, NBC News reports. He is survived by his wife, actress Janet Zarish. Catherine Garcia

awwwww
Edit

Watch Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis thank health care workers fighting coronavirus

March 26, 2020

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis joined their family in showing their support for the hard-working health care workers fighting coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace tweeted a video showing Prince William and Duchess Kate's children — George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1 — participating in the #ClapForOurCarers campaign. The family thanked those who are "working tirelessly" to help people affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus, with George, Charlotte, and Louis giving doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff a hearty round of applause.

Their grandfather, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus, and is in isolation in Scotland. He showed his appreciation for health care workers in his own Twitter post, as did Queen Elizabeth and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

TSA to receive 1.5 million expired N95 masks that had been sitting in a warehouse

March 26, 2020
N95 masks.
Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has almost 1.5 million expired N95 respirator masks sitting in a government warehouse in Indiana, and the Department of Homeland Security decided on Wednesday to send them to the Transportation Security Administration, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post on Thursday.

N95 masks are used by doctors and nurses treating patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, and there are shortages at hospitals and medical facilities across the United States. Late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidelines on using expired masks, saying they could be used during the coronavirus pandemic as long as they had been stored properly. The risk comes if the mask's elastic bands have deteriorated, and there isn't a proper seal against the face.

The masks are part of Customs and Border Protection's emergency supplies, and DHS officials decided to offer the masks to the TSA because they have been asking for protective equipment, three people with knowledge of the matter told the Post. The TSA said it will send the masks to airports as needed. One Trump administration official told the Post the masks were sent to TSA rather than hospitals or the Federal Emergency Management Agency because FEMA recently found masks to distribute. Catherine Garcia

