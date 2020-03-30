See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Florida pastor arrested after holding crowded Sunday service amid 'safer-at-home' order

6:51 p.m.
The River at Tampa Bay Church.
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

A Florida pastor was arrested on Monday and charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules after authorities say his church violated a "safer-at-home" order.

In an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus, Hillsborough County officials on Friday ordered all essential businesses and organizations to keep customers and employees six feet away from each other, or shut down. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said authorities received an anonymous tip on Sunday about Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay Church, with the person saying Howard-Browne "refused a request to temporarily stop holding large gatherings at his church. Instead, he was encouraging his large congregation to meet at his church."

A livestream of Sunday's service showed the church's main sanctuary was crowded, with people standing and sitting right next to each other. Earlier this month, the church posted on its website that it is a "place where people turn for help and for comfort in a climate of fear and uncertainty," and it would "be wrong for us to close our doors on them, at this time, or any time."

Howard-Browne posted a $500 bond and was released Monday afternoon, WTSP reports. If convicted, he faces up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. Catherine Garcia

The waiting game
Nobody knows when Congress will go back to D.C.

5:35 p.m.
Rep. Gerry Connolly.
ZACH GIBSON/AFP via Getty Images

Congress initially planned to get back to work by April 20, but that's starting to feel like a pipe dream, Politico reports. Now, it's anybody's guess when lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill, as they, like the rest of the United States, wait out the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nothing has officially changed — April 20 is still the date on the docket, but resignation to the contrary seems to have set in among members of Congress. After all, President Trump, who once believed the U.S. economy would be "raring to go" again by April 12, just extended the federal government's social distancing guidelines until the end of April. "That's sort of an aspirational goal, but I think it's obviously subject to radical change based on circumstances," said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). "April 20 is what, three weeks away? That seems a little early based on the pace of this crisis."

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said "it's pretty hard to predict" when lawmakers will return, while his colleague Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said Congress should "lead by example" and keep things remote for now.

Capitol Hill has shown itself to be pretty susceptible to the spread of the coronavirus after five members of the House tested positive for COVID-19, including Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.), who tested positive Monday, just days after she spoke on the House floor. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) also came down the virus. So, staying away certainly seems to make sense for the foreseeable future. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

the new trump campaign
How coronavirus has reshaped Trump's economy-driven, rally-heavy re-election campaign

5:07 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's biggest re-election strengths have gone the way of eat-in restaurants and economic stability as a whole.

When 2020 first rolled around, Trump's re-election campaign seemed to have a clear path forward. He'd keep holding massive rallies around the country where he'd tear apart his rivals and the media at large, and promise to keep growing the already sky-high economy. But the COVID-19 pandemic has ended both of those prospects, and so the Trump campaign machine has moved to duplicate that energy in other ways, ABC News reports.

Trump hasn't had an arena-filling rally in at least a month, replacing those frequent speeches with daily coronavirus addresses from the White House briefing room. And while Trump has mostly stayed tame with top coronavirus doctor Anthony Fauci by his side, the president has slipped to attack media members still present in the audience, doubt Democratic governors asking for ventilators, and repeat a few conspiracy theories. All of that content wouldn't be unusual at one of Trump's rallies.

On a more formal note, the Trump campaign has adapted to its rally-free reality by breaking out the phone lines. Campaign staffers call voters to praise Trump and his coronavirus response, but also throw in health checks and provide information about the pandemic. Read more about the new Trump campaign at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

stay at home
Virginia's new stay-at-home order is in effect until mid-June

4:31 p.m.
Ralph Northam.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginians better prepare to hunker down.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) issued a new stay-at-home order for residents on Monday. It's pretty similar to directives in other states that have enacted them — people can only leave their homes for essentials like food and health care, and they can also step outside to exercise — but it stands out for its length. The order is effective until June 10, over two months from now.

Northam said he came to the decision because people were not complying with the state's recommendations of social distancing, and instead were crowding beaches and other recreational areas. Neighboring Maryland earlier issued a stay-at-home order, but it's not clear for how long, and Washington, D.C., followed suit as well to make an all-region mission.

Across the country, the San Francisco Bay area — the first region in the country to implement shelter-in-place — is extending the initial three-week measure until at least May 1.

This looks like it's part of a trend, after President Trump extended the federal government's social distancing guidelines until April 30. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and the economy
Fed economists estimate unemployment rate could hit 32 percent

2:57 p.m.

Economists at the Federal Reserve's St. Louis District are now projecting the unemployment rate in the United States could hit 32.1 percent, placing 47 million people out of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reports.

That estimate is up from the 30 percent figure previously publicized by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. In a research paper published last week, St. Louis Fed economist Miguel Faria-e-Castro said "these are very large numbers by historical standards, but this is a rather unique shock that is unlike any other experienced by the U.S. economy in the last 100 years."

The numbers presented by the economists may be an overestimate, though, because they don't account for people who may drop out of the workforce altogether or for the possible effects of Congress' stimulus package. Still, the numbers would likely top the unemployment peak during the Great Depression.

The outlook is bleak, but Bullard previously issued some reassuring words, arguing that this moment in history won't necessarily mirror the depression, in terms of length. If the U.S. is able to mitigate the pandemic, people will have the chance to get back to work before too long. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Cuomo says coronavirus death toll is 'already staggering' as it passes 1,200 in New York

2:56 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday the "staggering" death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus in New York has now surpassed 1,200.

The number of deaths in the state from the COVID-19 coronavirus reached 1,218 on Monday, up from 965 the day before, Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. New York has now reported about 66,000 coronavirus cases, by far the most in the United States. New York just passed 500 deaths on Friday.

"That's a lot of loss," Cuomo said on Monday. "That's a lot of pain. That's a lot of tears. That's a lot of grief that people across the state are feeling."

Cuomo said the state doesn't have projections about how high the death toll could climb after a White House coronavirus task force official said earlier that between 100,000 and 200,000 fatalities in the U.S. may represent a best case scenario. But Cuomo said the number will be even more "staggering" than it is now.

"The number is already staggering," Cuomo said. "A human life is a human life. We've lost over 1,000 New Yorkers. To me, we're beyond staggering already. We've reached staggering. And the only point now is do everything you can to save every life possible." Brendan Morrow

side effects
Whole Foods employees plan national strike for Tuesday over coronavirus concerns

2:54 p.m.
Whole Foods.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Whole Foods employees are demanding better pay and protections as they work through the new coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, employees of the Amazon-owned grocery chain plan to call in sick en masse in the company's first collective workplace strike since its founding in 1980, Vice reports. They're seeking paid leave for all workers who call out sick or are quarantining during the pandemic, free COVID-19 testing for all employees, and hazard pay that doubles the current hourly wage for workers.

Whole Foods employees and others who work at grocery stores have been deemed essential employees throughout the coronavirus pandemic, putting them at increased risk of catching the virus. Employees at Whole Foods locations in several states have tested positive for COVID-19, Vice reports. Whole Foods responded to news of the "sickout" by offering a temporary pay increase of $2 an hour for every worker and two weeks of paid leave for those who test positive for COVID-19, "which isn't enough," an anonymous organizer told Vice. "It's very plausible that some of us will die for this job."

Shoppers for the grocery delivery service Instacart started their nationwide walkout on Monday to similarly demand additional hazard pay for every delivery, paid protections such as hand sanitizer and gloves, and expanded sick leave. Employees at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York also walked out Monday to protest their continued work even though an employee was confirmed to have COVID-19 case. And at a General Electric factory outside Boston, workers actually walked off the job to demand they start making ventilators to address a nationwide shortage. Kathryn Krawczyk

what comes next
What comes after social distancing? Scientists are proposing a massive test-and-trace effort requiring 'tens of thousands of people'

1:50 p.m.
coronavirus testing trace.
DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images

Scientists are certainly on board with social distancing as a method to put a dent in the novel coronavirus pandemic, but they also acknowledge other measures will eventually have to take over as restrictions ease, Vox reports.

"The classic epidemiological approach to controlling disease is not to shut down society; it's to target the people you know to have the disease and understand who they're spreading it to," said Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development.

Right now, that's not possible in the United States, because there isn't an adequate amount of testing, but "once you bring the numbers back to a manageable level," Konyndyk said, expansive testing and contact tracing should become the prominent methods for suppressing the virus' spread.

It won't be easy, however. Caitlin Rivers, a professor at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said "it's very labor-intensive to find contact of people who are sick" in part because one aspect of contact tracing is continually checking on people to see if they've become sick themsleves. Kondynyk said such an enterprise would take "tens of thousands" of health care workers, if not more. That likely means at least some social distancing measures should remain in place simultaneously.

Scientists, though, are concerned that they're not seeing a test-and-trace vision coming from the federal government, so it remains unclear if "textbook epidemiology" will have its day. Read more at Vox. Tim O'Donnell

