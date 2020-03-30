Florida pastor arrested after holding crowded Sunday service amid 'safer-at-home' order

-
Florida pastor arrested after holding crowded Sunday service amid 'safer-at-home' order6:51 p.m.
Nobody knows when Congress will go back to D.C.5:35 p.m.
How coronavirus has reshaped Trump's economy-driven, rally-heavy re-election campaign5:07 p.m.
Virginia's new stay-at-home order is in effect until mid-June4:31 p.m.
Fed economists estimate unemployment rate could hit 32 percent2:57 p.m.
Cuomo says coronavirus death toll is 'already staggering' as it passes 1,200 in New York2:56 p.m.
Whole Foods employees plan national strike for Tuesday over coronavirus concerns2:54 p.m.
What comes after social distancing? Scientists are proposing a massive test-and-trace effort requiring 'tens of thousands of people'1:50 p.m.
