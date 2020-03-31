Three-quarters of the U.S. and about two-thirds of the world's people have been asked or ordered to stay home in a bid to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The result is a mixture of boredom, anxiety, hardship, and binge-watching TV and other screen-based entertainment. While doctors and nurses risk their lives to treat the sick, grocery workers toil to keep shelves stocked, and other essential workers keep society from breaking down, entertainers are trying to do their job, too.

It isn't always entertaining — at least not in the way they probably intended — but the quality of the performances has improved as actors, musicians, and other performers adapt to broadcasting themselves from home. On Monday night — the beginning of Week 3 of the quarantine for many Americans — late night TV hosts started beaming in musical guests, most of whom performed from their own living rooms. At best, the result is an intimate show to fill the time and even stir the heart.

The Late Late Show's James Corden, taping from his garage, checked in with performers around the world — BTS in South Korea, Dua Lipa in London, and tenor Andrea Bocelli in coronavirus-ravaged Italy. "Andrea, is there a message that you'd like to send to the people of Italy or any of the people around the world that are watching this right now?" Corden asked. "I would say, be positive," he said, and hope that "soon everything will be finished." Then he played and sang a lovely rendition of his first hit, "Con Te Partiró."

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and his sons Sammy and Spencer performed their song "Evergreen" from their family bathroom for Jimmy Kimmel, and it might just inspire you to try and teach your family to sing in harmony.

John Legend performed a stripped-down version of a new song, "Actions," from his living room for Corden.

OneRepublic was not social distancing when they preformed "Didn't I" for Corden.