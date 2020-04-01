See More Speed Reads
taxes for all
The Trump administration is adding an extra barrier for Social Security recipients to get their stimulus check

2:23 p.m.
Social Security Logo.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This year, tax season is for everyone.

President Trump approved a COVID-19 congressional spending package last week that would grant $1,200 individual checks to Americans making up to $75,000 each year; the benefits start to phase out after that threshold. But to access that check, Americans will have to file some kind of tax return even if they usually don't have to, IRS guidelines say.

Some social security recipients, senior citizens, low-income taxpayers, veterans, and people with disabilities are exempt from filing their taxes every year. Those exempt people most likely took in far less money than the coronavirus stimulus threshold and are counting on getting additional checks. But to do so, they'll have to file at least a simple tax return, and the IRS is recommending they do so as soon as possible.

But if those Americans are unfamiliar with filing taxes, the IRS's requirement could create even more problems, Seth Hanlon, a fellow at the progressive Center for American Progress, noted on Twitter. Filing programs for senior citizens such as Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly have been shut down during the coronavirus crisis, and instead of calling the IRS for help, the agency recommends people with questions simply keep checking its website for updates.

Overall, it's unclear why this tax filing requirement is even necessary, seeing as the CARES Act spending package specifically allows the Treasury Department to use social security benefit information to figure out who's eligible for the payment. Kathryn Krawczyk

A change of heart
Coronavirus threat reportedly 'hit home' for Trump after a close friend was hospitalized

2:22 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump reportedly disengaged from his plan to re-open the United States economy by April 12 in part because he was shaken by a personal connection to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, Vanity Fair reports.

In March, Trump learned that his friend, 78-year-old real estate mogul Stan Chera, was in a coma at a New York hospital after falling ill with COVID-19. "Boy, did that hit home," prominent New York Trump donor Bill White told Vanity Fair. "Stan is like one of his best friends."

That wasn't the only reason for the change of heart, however. Trump's re-election campaign was also concerned by their polling numbers in red states, which reportedly "sucked." A former White House official said the campaign "panicked" after realizing they couldn't win states "getting blown to pieces" by the virus. The president himself reportedly said the campaign "doesn't matter anymore" because "what I do now will determine if I get re-elected." Read more at Vanity Fair. Tim O'Donnell

don't
Celebrities didn't get the memo that April Fools' Day is canceled

1:04 p.m.
Flavor Flav and Chuck D.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Nobody is in the mood for April Fools' Day this year, but celebs apparently didn't get the memo. For the annual prankster holiday, Public Enemy's Chuck D came forward to announce that firing Flavor Flav in early March was actually an elaborate ruse (or as he called it, an "April Flav Chuck Day" joke), Pitchfork reports.

Meanwhile, Jaejoong, a member of the K-pop group JYJ, got himself into hot water when he pretended to have coronavirus, briefly terrifying his fans. "How can you pull a prank like this when the situation right now is so serious?" one furious follower wrote on Instagram. "It's really disappointing."

Lil' Nas X, the first openly gay black musician to win at the Country Music Awards for "Old Town Road," also pulled off a prank of his own, tweeting "I was never gay." Shortly thereafter, he followed up with: "Ok I'm gay again." Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Wimbledon has been canceled for the 1st time since World War II

12:28 p.m.
Wimbledon Logo.
Alex Davidson/Getty Images

For the first time in decades, Wimbledon is off.

The tennis tournament that was set to begin in late June on Wednesday became the latest event to be canceled as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships cited "public health concerns" and the impact coronavirus restrictions currently in place in the United Kingdom will have on the "significant preparations required to stage" the event, "either on the original date of 29 June" or later in the summer. Recently, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned public gatherings of more than two people and ordered citizens not to leave their homes for non-essential purposes.

"With the likelihood that the government's measures will continue for many months, it is our view that we must act responsibly to protect the large numbers of people required to prepare The Championships from being at risk," the statement said Wednesday. The fact that "the people, supplies and services legally required to stage The Championships would not be available at any point this summer" made postponing the tournament not possible, the announcement explained, and so it has been canceled entirely for 2020.

This announcement comes after the Olympics, which had been scheduled for this summer, was postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press reports that since 1877, Wimbledon has only been canceled due to World War I and World War II. With this in mind, Ian Hewitt, chair of the All England Club, said Wednesday "this is a decision that we have not taken lightly," but "we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen." Brendan Morrow

day drinking
Sophie Turner is also enjoying getting 'drunk at home' during quarantine

12:14 p.m.

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas are the literal definition of quarantine goals. Appearing via video chat on Conan at Home on Tuesday night, the Game of Thrones actress admitted she doesn't "understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing" when she is "kind of loving" it.

"All you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home," Turner raved. She added that while Jonas has taken up DJing on Instagram Live while she's trying to work, "it's fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He'll text me and be like, 'What time is it?' I'll reply from the kitchen, 'Shot time,' and bring him a shot of tequila."

Right, now how do we get invited? Watch below. Jeva Lange

Classified
China under-reported coronavirus cases and deaths, U.S. intelligence reportedly concludes

12:06 p.m.
Beijing China.
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

There has been some skepticism about China's reporting on the novel COVID-19 coronavirus for some time, especially as smaller countries like Italy surged past the world's most populous nation in both overall cases and deaths. On Wednesday, U.S. intelligence officials told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity that the skepticism is valid.

Per Bloomberg, the U.S. intelligence community reportedly concluded in a classified document that China, where the pandemic originated, has under-reported its totals. The officials didn't reveal any of the reports contents, but said the gist of it is China intentionally left death and cases reports incomplete — two officials reportedly said the numbers out of China are fake.

Officially, China has tallied more than 82,000 cases and 3,300 deaths, whereas the U.S. already has more than 189,000 cases and 4,000 deaths. Beijing somewhat acknowledged their stats were skewed after they changed their methodology to include some asymptomatic cases, but it's unclear how many more asymptomatic infections were discounted overall. Thousands of urns outside funeral homes have reportedly led people to doubt the Chinese government's death total, as well. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

but why
Migrants returned to Mexico have hearings postponed — but still have to show up at the border to get a new date

12:01 p.m.
U.S.-Mexico Border.
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic is only exacerbating immigration courts' million-case backlog.

On Wednesday, the Executive Office of Immigration Review, which runs the Justice Department's removal proceedings, announced it was pushing off asylum hearings for migrants who'd been returned to Mexico upon reaching the southern border due to the coronavirus pandemic. But even though hearings through May 1 have been postponed, migrants forced back to Mexico will still have to return to the border to get a piece of paper listing their rescheduled hearing date.

Under the U.S. Migration Policy Protocols, also known as Remain in Mexico, any asylum seekers who reach the southern border must remain in Mexico as they await hearings. The border towns and makeshift camps where they've gathered have been ripe with reports of kidnappings and violence, not to mention close conditions that make it easy to spread the coronavirus. Some people have tried to settle away from those packed camps, but have ended up on buses that take them thousands of miles from the border. It's difficult enough for those migrants to make their way back for hearings, and with Wednesday's announcement, they'll have to do so at least twice.

The Justice Department previously warned that a delay or shutdown in hearings could cause a "rush" to the border after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked MPP in early March but issued a stay on the program until the Supreme Court could hear it; the court eventually allowed the policy to continue. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Surgeon general expects social distancing guidelines to continue after April 30

11:30 a.m.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he expects to continue recommending Americans follow social distancing guidelines into May.

Adams appeared Wednesday on Today after President Trump recently extended the federal government's social distancing guidelines to April 30. Trump had previously floated the idea of the country being "opened up" by Easter on April 12.

But Savannah Guthrie probed Adams about the likelihood of the guidelines needing to be extended again, asking him if it's remotely possible that the White House would fully pull back and say Americans no longer need to social distance after 30 days. This is indeed not likely, Adams suggested.

"In my opinion, I think that in 30 days, we will still be telling the country in general that you need to practice these measures," Adams said. "But in 30 days, some places may not need to have a shelter-in-place anymore. So again, we'll start to ease this in 30 days, I think, in some places, but in some places, we'll be ramping it up. We'll follow the data."

Upon announcing the extension of the federal social distancing guidelines, Trump predicted that "by June 1st, we will be well on our way to recovery," and "a lot of great things will be happening."

Adams also said in the interview that because "everyone is on a different place on their curve," some states are "going to need to continue social distancing" after 30 days, while others "may be able to relax some of their recommendations earlier."

The surgeon general additionally addressed the fact that numerous states have not issued stay-at-home orders including Florida, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently saying Trump "has not recommended" that he do so. But Adams on Today described the federal social distancing guidelines as "a national stay-at-home order." Brendan Morrow

