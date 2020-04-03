See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Edit

Stephen Colbert interviews 'Joe Exotic' of Tiger King fame, chides governors undermining social distancing

2:13 a.m.

Stephen Colbert said he is, unfortunately, getting used to taping his Late Show from home, but it is the very least he can do during the COVID-19 outbreak. Also unfortunately, Republican governors in 11 states still haven't issued stay-at-home orders, "but some Republicans are coming around," he said, pointing to Florida's Ron DeSantis, persuaded to finally act not by "the data or the scientists" but "Trump's demeanor," and Georgia's Brian Kemp, who said "he's finally going to take coronavirus seriously because some brand new information had come to light."

The information, of course, isn't new. "Everyone knows the virus can spread before people are symptomatic — that's why were social-distancing," Colbert said, showing a clip of the director of the CDC — based in Kemp's state — telling Congress that very thing back in February. "Can you tell how long ago that was? I'll give you a hint: It happened in a room full of people!"

Wisconsin's Democratic governor (and GOP-led legislature) are also not helping, refusing to postpone next Tuesday's election. "Democrats want to remove barriers like this all over the country," Colbert said. "In the recently passed stimulus bill, Nancy Pelosi — my guest tonight — tried to get funding to move the entire country to vote by mail, but that was roundly rejected by the president, and he explained why," telling Fox & Friends the surge in voters would doom Republicans. "Wow, you can't say that out loud!" Colbert said. "You're supposed to pretend that you won the election because people like you."

"It can be hard to know what to discuss on a quarantine show since there's really only one big story that everybody's talking about," Colbert said: "Of course I mean the Netflix documentary Tiger King," centering on "a bizarre former zoo owner named Joe Exotic," with whom "we have managed to secure an exclusive interview. Please welcome, live from Grady County Jail, where he is currently serving 22 years worth of court-ordered social distancing, the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic." (Or, in this case, Thomas Lennon in a mullet.)

Social distancing is no joke — but you can watch a short cartoon about it below. Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Edit

Jazz guitar great Bucky Pizzarelli has died of coronavirus

3:13 a.m.
Bucky Pizzarelli
Brian Ach/Getty Images/Departures

Jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli died Wednesday at his home in Saddle River, New Jersey. He was 94, and the cause was the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to his son, John Pizzarelli, a prominent jazz guitarist and vocalist in his own right. The elder Pizzarelli tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Bergen Record. His wife, Ruth, and son Martin were at his side when he died. "There will be some kind of tribute as soon as we can all get within 6 feet of each other," son John told the Record.

Bucky Pizzarelli started performing in combos as a teenager and was a sought-after session musician in the 1950s and '60s, playing on records spanning many genres, from jazz to Frank Sinatra and Ben E. King's "Stand by Me." He started working at NBC in 1964, playing in the Tonight Show band until Johnny Carson moved the show to Los Angeles in 1972. That's when he started making a name for himself in clubs around New York City, joined in 1980 by son John, then age 20. Later, they sometimes played with Martin, a bassist, and John's wife, vocalist Jessica Molaskey — John once described the Pizzarellis as "the von Trapp family on martinis." Bucky Pizzarelli performed into his 90s, even after a stroke in 2016.

"Jazz guitar wouldn't be what it is today without Bucky Pizzarelli," jazz guitarist Frank Vignola tells The Associated Press.

John "Bucky" Pizzarelli was born in Patterson, New Jersey, in 1926, the son of grocery store owners. His father, John, nicknamed him "Buckskin" — shortened to Bucky — after becoming enthralled with the Wild West as a teenager and lived in West Texas for a spell. He is survived by his two sons, his wife, daughters Anne and Mary, and four grandchildren. Peter Weber

get him a book
Edit

Jared Kushner doesn't appear to know how the federal stockpile works

2:05 a.m.
Jared Kushner.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, raised eyebrows on Thursday when he referred to the Strategic National Stockpile as "our stockpile."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the country are asking for more personal protective equipment and ventilators, in order to keep workers safe and treat seriously-ill patients. States in turn are requesting help from the federal government to fill these needs, but their appeals have left Kushner flummoxed.

"The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile," he said during Thursday's coronavirus briefing. "It's not supposed to be states' stockpiles that they then use."

That's actually exactly how it works. The Strategic National Stockpile describes itself as having "the nation's largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out. When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency." Catherine Garcia

pandemic preparation
Edit

Program ended by Trump administration last year helped labs detect viruses that could turn into pandemics

12:40 a.m.
A lab worker in Wuhan, China.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

In September, the Trump administration ended a $200 million pandemic early-warning program called PREDICT that trained scientists in laboratories around the world on how to find and respond to viruses that could spread from wild animals to humans.

The program was launched by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in 2009, in response to the 2005 global spread of the H5N1 bird flu. Epidemiologists and wildlife veterinarians studied interactions between animals and humans, and over the course of the project they identified 1,200 viruses that had the ability to turn into pandemics, including more than 160 novel coronaviruses. Nearly 7,000 people in 30 countries were trained through PREDICT, including employees of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. That lab went on to identify SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Jonna Mazet, PREDICT's former global director, told the Los Angeles Times it was clear from the research that "coronaviruses were jumping easily across species lines and were ones to watch for epidemics and pandemics." As the COVID-19 pandemic began to grow, scientists in Rwanda who were trained by PREDICT immediately called for social distancing in the country, and Mazet said "what we were doing has changed the outcomes for a lot of countries, but unfortunately not our own."

PREDICT was funded twice, each time for five years, and although it ended in September, USAID on Wednesday granted an emergency extension to the program; experts will spend the next six months assisting foreign labs working to combat COVID-19. USAID is set to unveil a new initiative in August to stop viruses from moving from animals to humans, a spokesman told the Times, adding that PREDICT was "just one component of USAID's global health security efforts and accounted for less than 20 percent of our global health security funding." Read more about PREDICT's efforts at the Los Angeles Times. Catherine Garcia

Quotables
Edit

Jared Kushner suggests voters 'think about who will be a competent manager during the time of crisis'

12:07 a.m.

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, made his debut at Trump's daily coronavirus briefing Thursday night. Kushner, recently put in charge of a parallel coronavirus panel working on supply lines, criticized governors who don't know how many masks and ventilators they have in store.

"What a lot of the voters are seeing now is that when you elect somebody to be a mayor or governor or president, you're trying think about who will be a competent manager during the time of crisis," Kushner said. "This is a time of crisis, and you're seeing certain people are better managers than others."

Kushner, 39, has criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in internal White House meetings over the past week, saying Cuomo is being alarmist about shortfalls in ventilators and other equipment, Gabriel Sherman reports at Vanity Fair. "I have all this data about ICU capacity," Kushner said, according to a person at the meeting. "I'm doing my own projections, and I've gotten a lot smarter about this. New York doesn't need all the ventilators." Kushner also reportedly bragged last month, "I know how to make this government run now."

So far, voters seem more impressed with the competence of their governors than Trump's. An Associated Press/NORC poll conducted March 26-29 found that 57 percent of Americans approve of their state government's coronavirus response, versus 44 percent who approved of Trump's response and 38 percent the federal government's response. "In individual states, governors — most of whom are briefing the media and their residents on a daily basis — have seen their approval ratings shoot through the roof," Reid Wilson reports at The Hill.

As for Kushner, who's now "making life-or-death decisions for all Americans," he has "succeeded at exactly three things in his life," Michelle Goldberg writes in a New York Times op-ed. "He was born to the right parents, married well, and learned how to influence his father-in-law. Most of his other endeavors — his biggest real estate deal, his foray into newspaper ownership, his attempt to broker a peace deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians — have been failures." Peter Weber

do your part
Edit

Birx says curve makes it clear not all Americans are following social distancing guidelines

April 2, 2020
Deborah Birx.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, emphasized on Thursday how important it is for all Americans to practice social distancing, saying this is the best way to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

It's not enough to use masks, Birx said during a press conference, and even small gatherings of just a few people need to be avoided. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, and Birx said it is imperative that "we change that slope. We have to change the logarithmic curve that we're on. We see country after country having done that, what it means in the United States is not everyone is doing it."

Spain, Italy, France, and Germany are bending their curves, Birx said, and "we can bend ours, but it means everybody has to take the same responsibility as Americans." It's up to everyone to do their part, Birx added, as "we're only as strong as every community, every county, every state, every American following the guidelines to a T. And I can tell by the curve, and as it is today, that not every American is following it. And so this is really a call to action." Catherine Garcia

Yikes
Edit

Schumer says he's 'appalled' by Trump blaming coronavirus in New York on impeachment

April 2, 2020
Chuck Schumer.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump sent Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) a letter on Thursday so harsh that Schumer's office said he apologized for it before the missive was even delivered.

Earlier in the day, Schumer wrote his own letter to Trump regarding shortages of ventilators and personal protection equipment at hospitals treating coronavirus patients. Schumer asked Trump to choose someone with a military background to oversee production of medical equipment under the Defense Production Act, adding: "America cannot rely on a patchwork of uncoordinated voluntary efforts to combat the awful magnitude of this pandemic. The existing federal leadership void has left America with an ugly spectacle in which states and cities are literally fending for themselves, often in conflict and competition with each other."

Schumer's office told Politico the senator and Trump spoke twice on Thursday afternoon, and at one point, Trump said he was in the process of sending a "very nasty letter" to Schumer. Trump promised to try to stop it from going out, and said he would apologize if he wasn't successful.

The letter wasn't intercepted. In it, Trump wrote that Schumer was to blame for the high number of coronavirus patients in his state, with New York City "unprepared" because of "the impeachment hoax." He told Schumer he "never knew how bad a senator you are for the state of New York," and pushed back at criticism that the federal government has responded too slowly to the pandemic, despite having months to prepare. "As you are aware, the federal government is merely a backup for state governments," he said. "Unfortunately, your state needed far more of a backup than others."

Schumer told MSNBC's Chris Hayes that he was "appalled" by the letter, and said it was time for Trump to "stop the pettiness — people are dying." As of Thursday night, at least 5,850 people have died in the United States from coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

Good luck
Edit

Mnuchin says stimulus loan program will be 'up and running' on Friday, despite lenders saying they aren't ready

April 2, 2020
Steven Mnuchin and Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said a $349 billion coronavirus rescue loan program for small businesses will be "up and running" on Friday, even as lenders express confusion over how they will issue the loans.

The program aims to keep small businesses like salons and restaurants afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Business owners can get loans of up to $10 million to make payroll for eight weeks or cover rent, utilities, and other expenses. Mnuchin admitted not all lenders will be able to issue loans on Friday, but still encouraged business owners to apply. "You get the money, you'll get it the same day, you use it to pay your workers," he said. "Please bring your workers back to work if you've let them go."

Tony Wilkinson, president of the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders, told Reuters "we anticipate more demand than supply. We've got to get our lenders comfortable with the rules so that we know that when we originate a loan, counting on a government guarantee, that we're doing the things necessary so we can actually have the government guarantee."

Applications will be accepted on Friday, Wilkinson said, but it's anyone's guess how many will be approved. "They will process and close them after they know what the rules are," he said. JP Morgan Chase informed clients on Thursday night that they were "still awaiting guidance" from the Small Business Administration and Treasury, and "as a result, Chase will most likely not be able to start accepting applications on Friday, April 3rd, as we had hoped." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.