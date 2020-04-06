Quibi launches with new shows starring Nicole Richie, Liam Hemsworth, and Sophie Turner

Some of the world's biggest stars are set for a cross-network, Lady Gaga-curated virtual concert amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization on Monday announced One World: Together at Home, a "global special in support of the fight against COVID-19" that will air later this month on numerous networks including ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Lady Gaga joined the World Health Organization at a press briefing on Monday to help announce this event, which will be hosted by late night's Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert and feature appearances and performances by stars including Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Idris Elba, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more. The performances have been curated in collaboration with Gaga, the announcement said, and it will also feature interviews with experts and will "highlight stories from the world’s health care heroes."

Elton John previously hosted a "Living Room Concert for America" featuring major stars performing from home that raised almost $8 million for coronavirus relief.

"It has been an honor to help with this huge broadcast event ... where we need to tell the stories of and celebrate the front-line community, health care workers and their acts of kindness," Gaga said at the WHO briefing. She also explained that this is "not actually a fundraiser" because $35 million has already been raised for the World Health Organization prior to the special's airing, although "we are going to continue fundraising," she said.

"We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said. "The One World: Together at Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

The concert is set to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 18. Brendan Morrow