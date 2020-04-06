See More Speed Reads
DPA
Why the Defense Production Act probably can't solve the U.S.'s protective gear shortage

1:01 p.m.
Donald Trump.
ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has faced widespread pressure to invoke the Defense Production Act and compel companies to manufacturer more protective gear for health care workers as they combat the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. The White House has used it in some circumstances, including forcing auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators, but even if the measures were more sweeping, it likely wouldn't be enough to make up the necessary ground, Wired reports.

"What we are dealing with here is that there isn't sufficient supply and that's a situation where the priority rating system isn't a sufficient answer," said Dave Kaufman, a former senior official at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The priority rating system is a key provision of the DPA which allows the federal government to skip the line when it comes to contracts with manufacturers. That's all well and good when the supply is there, but it can't, on its own, account for what's not there.

"It's a production capacity problem," Kaufman said. "The DPA is designed to stimulate that, but it's not an overnight solution." Read more at Wired. Tim O'Donnell

working from home
Lady Gaga is curating a mega coronavirus concert hosted by Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon and airing on all 3 major networks

1:27 p.m.

Some of the world's biggest stars are set for a cross-network, Lady Gaga-curated virtual concert amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization on Monday announced One World: Together at Home, a "global special in support of the fight against COVID-19" that will air later this month on numerous networks including ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Lady Gaga joined the World Health Organization at a press briefing on Monday to help announce this event, which will be hosted by late night's Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert and feature appearances and performances by stars including Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Idris Elba, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more. The performances have been curated in collaboration with Gaga, the announcement said, and it will also feature interviews with experts and will "highlight stories from the world’s health care heroes."

Elton John previously hosted a "Living Room Concert for America" featuring major stars performing from home that raised almost $8 million for coronavirus relief.

"It has been an honor to help with this huge broadcast event ... where we need to tell the stories of and celebrate the front-line community, health care workers and their acts of kindness," Gaga said at the WHO briefing. She also explained that this is "not actually a fundraiser" because $35 million has already been raised for the World Health Organization prior to the special's airing, although "we are going to continue fundraising," she said.

"We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said. "The One World: Together at Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

The concert is set to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 18. Brendan Morrow

climate crisis
Scientists report 'unprecedented' bleaching event in the Great Barrier Reef

12:54 p.m.
Great Barrier Reef.
WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

After a summer of extreme heat in Australia, scientists at Australia's James Cook University and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority have reported the third bleaching event in the Great Barrier Reef in five years.

"That is unprecedented," Mark Eakin, coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Coral Reef Watch program, told The Washington Post.

It's clear that major bleaching events can now be caused by climate change, Eakin said, noting that this year's bleaching did not coincide with El Niño, like several in the past did.

Bleaching is the result of coral being exposed to warm water for too long, leaving it under more stress and "subject to mortality," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Coral reefs "support more species per unit area than any other marine environment," and their biodiversity is "considered key to finding new medicines for the 21st century," per the NOAA.

The intensity of this year's bleaching falls short of that of 2016, but is more expansive. In 2016, the southern reefs were "a rare bright spot," Kim Cobb, a coral reef and climate scientist at the Georgia Institute of Technology, told the Post. This year, corals from the north to south have been negatively affected.

Scientists agreed this indicates the reef is growing closer to annual bleaching events. Read more at The Washington Post. Taylor Watson

so hot right now
Even Anna Wintour wears a face mask now

12:47 p.m.
Anna Wintour.
Sam Tabone/Getty Images for Tennis Australia

On Monday, Vogue shared a photo of its editor, Anna Wintour, wearing this season's hottest accessory: A face mask.

"I hope that you've discovered what it feels like to wear a face mask when you go out," Wintour emphasized in an accompanying letter. "As we are learning from health officials, this is one of the most important steps we can take to slow the spread of this virus. If you don't have a mask, a simple fabric covering will do. Please follow this new guideline; it couldn't be more important."

Wintour also included a list of things she is grateful for during the pandemic, including "generosity," her granddaughter, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and "daffodils." Jeva Lange

a welcome distraction
Quibi launches with new shows starring Nicole Richie, Liam Hemsworth, and Sophie Turner

12:35 p.m.
Nicole Richie.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quibi, an ambitious new streaming service with episodes that are no more than 10 minutes long, launched Monday for people with short attention spans and mobile phones.

On it, you can watch unscripted series like Nicole Richie's Nikki Fre$h, which the Los Angeles Times describes as "if Goop and Snoop had a love child," documentaries like Fierce Queens, a nature series narrated by Reese Witherspoon, and dramas like Survive, starring Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, as well as a remake of Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz. Other standouts include Chrissy's Court, which Polygon calls "Judge Judy, but with … Chrissy Tiegen," a reboot of Punk'd with Chance the Rapper, and the home renovation show Murder House Flip, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Quibi will run you $4.99 a month with ads, or $7.99 a month for the ad-free version; your first 90 days are free. Jeva Lange

'unprecedented'
U.S. designates white supremacist group as terrorist organization for the 1st time

12:15 p.m.
Russian Imperial Movement.
OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. government has for the first time designated a white supremacist group as a foreign terrorist organization.

The State Department on Monday labeled the Russian Imperial Movement a terrorist organization, also labeling three of its leaders as terrorists.

"This illustrates how seriously this administration takes the white supremacist terrorist threat," the State Department's counterterrorism coordinator, Nathan Sales, told The New York Times.

The Russian Imperial Movement's leaders were hit with sanctions on Monday, and the move made it illegal for Americans to conduct transactions with the group, The Associated Press reports, although AP writes that "it was not immediately clear what the practical impact will be as the group is relatively small and does not have major international reach." The group offers paramilitary training to neo-Nazis and white supremacists in St. Petersburg, Russia, the Times reports.

Politico reported last month that the State Department was looking to designate "at least one" white supremacist group as a foreign terrorist organization. The neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen was reportedly a candidate. Joshua Geltzer, former member of the National Security Council, told Politico at the time that "finally adding to this list a white supremacist organization would really show that the U.S. recognizes the threat these groups pose, is willing to confront them using appropriate tools, and is now awakened to their distinctly transnational nature." Brendan Morrow

(sort of) big spender
The DNC is spending $22 million on YouTube ads for the general election — but it's still far less than Trump

12:08 p.m.
YouTube.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee is gearing up for the general election, no matter who its nominee may be.

The DNC announced Monday it was reserving $22 million worth of YouTube ads across 14 states it deemed critical for defeating President Trump. The buy comes even as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) continues to challenge former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination, though it's far less than what Trump has spent so far on his re-election, The New York Times reports.

The ads will start Sept. 1 in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and on Oct. 1 in 10 more swingable states. They'll specifically be targeted at Democratic ZIP codes within those states and will push voters to show up on Election Day. The $22 million is the most any Democratic organization has spent on the 2020 general election so far; Democratic super PAC Priorities USA recently announced $17 million in online ad spending across Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Still, both those totals don't even come close to how much Trump is spending online already, seeing as he devoted $24 million to Facebook ads in March alone.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg recently redirected $18 million from his failed presidential campaign to the DNC, skipping out on paying his campaign employees through November like he'd previously promised. The DNC said none of Bloomberg's money had been used on the ads. Kathryn Krawczyk

Poll Watch
Most Floridians don't trust Trump to deliver reliable information on coronavirus, poll shows

11:25 a.m.

It's no secret that Florida is a key swing state in the 2020 general election, just like it's no secret that President Trump's response to the novel COVID-19 coronavirus will likely be the most crucial determining factor in November's outcome.

A new poll released Monday by the University of North Florida, therefore, doesn't signal good news for the president. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, leads Trump by six percentage points among voters in the survey, and some of that difference can likely be attributed to the fact that 53 percent of those surveyed don't approve of how Trump is handling the crisis compared to 45 percent of those who do.

The numbers get worse, though, when it comes to whether people trust the president. Only 41 percent believe he's delivering reliable information about COVID-19, well below 58 percent who don't have confidence that he's telling the truth.

The University of North Florida poll was conducted online between March 31 and April 4 and was comprised of 3,244 registered Florida voters. The margin of error is 1.7 percentage points. Take a look at the full poll here. Tim O'Donnell

