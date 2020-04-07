See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Japan declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases climb, but experts fear 'it's too late'

8:28 a.m.
Shinzo Abe
Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has officially declared a state of emergency in seven prefectures over the coronavirus crisis amid a surge in new cases.

Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency that will last until May 6 in prefectures including Tokyo, where residents had already been urged to avoid nonessential travel and which recently went from reporting fewer than 20 new cases a day on March 25 to reporting nearly 150 new cases on Sunday, per NPR.

Residents are being requested to stay home but not actually ordered to, and those who don't do so won't be penalized, The Associated Press reports. "Civil liberties protections in Japan don't allow authorities to issue jail terms or fines for non-compliance, so a heavy dose of peer pressure and the weight of the emergency declaration are being deployed instead as a cudgel," CBS News writes. The state of emergency "hands powers to local governments to try to contain the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, including by urging residents to stay at home," Bloomberg notes.

During a news conference on Monday, Abe said, "We need your cooperation to prevent an explosive surge."

But some fear this is "too little, too late," arguing the Japanese government "has dithered in the face of an explosion in infections in the capital, and is still reluctant to impose the sort of extreme measures necessary to contain the virus — largely over concerns about the economic impact," The Washington Post writes.

Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute for Population Health at King's College, London, told the Post, "It's too late. Tokyo has already entered an explosive phase, and the only way to stop the collapse in health care was to lock down the city as early as possible." Abe told parliament this week the government "will not lock cities down as has been done overseas." Brendan Morrow

Play ball?
MLB reportedly discusses possible May return with no-fan games in Arizona

9:23 a.m.

Major League Baseball is discussing a plan to potentially begin its 2020 season as soon as next month with no-fan games that would be played in Arizona, ESPN reports.

Under a plan that has been "embraced" by MLB and leadership of the MLB Players Association, the report says, all 30 teams would play games without fans in the greater Phoenix area, and "players, coaching staffs and other essential personnel would be sequestered at local hotels, where they would live in relative isolation and travel only to and from the stadium."

Health officials, including from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have reportedly backed the concept, although ESPN notes that there are some "potential stumbling blocks," not the least of which may be getting players on board with spending "perhaps as long as 4 1/2 months" separated from their families in the middle of a global pandemic.

If this plan does go forward, expect a number of other key changes outside of the loss of fans, including the possibility of players "sitting in the empty stands 6 feet apart — the recommended social-distancing space — instead of in a dugout." Plus, ESPN suggests teams could have larger rosters "to account for the possibility of players testing positive despite the isolation."

MLB's Opening Day was originally set for March 26, but like virtually every other major sporting event, it was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. ESPN notes were this plan to go forward, this would be the first professional sport to make a return, although some reportedly think a June date is still more "realistic." Brendan Morrow

China China China
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro started warning about a deadly pandemic in January, memos show

9:01 a.m.
Trump, Pence, Peter Navarro
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Peter Navarro, President Trump's trade adviser, wrote memos Jan. 29 and Feb. 23 that warned in stark terms about the deadly and economically costly threats from the coronavirus then ravaging China, Axios and The New York Times report. The Jan. 29 memo said the "risk of a worst-case pandemic scenario should not be overlooked," and such an outbreak could kill up to 543,000 Americans and cost up to $5.7 trillion without containment efforts. His prescription was banning travel with China, which Trump did quickly if only partially.

Navarro's Feb. 23 memo, addressed to Trump, began: "There is an increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls." It suggested immediately asking Congress for "at least $3 billion," in part to stockpile personal protective equipment and ventilators. The memos are "the highest-level alert known to have circulated inside the West Wing" at a crucial time when Trump was publicly downplaying the virus and his administration was gearing up to respond, the Times reports, though it's "unclear" if Trump saw either memo.

Navarro is a strident China hawk, and the memos were viewed through that lens, damping their impact, officials tell the Times. A senior administration official who received Navarro's written warnings told Axios that "the January travel memo struck me as an alarmist attempt to bring attention to Peter's anti-China agenda while presenting an artificially limited range of policy options," and "the supplemental memo lacked any basis for its projections, which led some staff to worry that it could needlessly rattle markets and may not direct funding where it was truly needed." You can read excerpts from the memos at Axios. Peter Weber

Watch this
Matthew McConaughey hosts bingo night for seniors in quarantine

8:50 a.m.

Even in these strange and isolated times, you just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N. The residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas, didn't have to put life on pause either, thanks to actor Matthew McConaughey, who helped them out on Monday night as their virtual bingo caller, Good Morning America reports.

Joined by his wife, mom, and two of his children, McConaughey was an enthusiastic host, cheering on the two winners who got "bingo" after his call of I-24. "Richard Black just waving a hammer up high!" McConaughey announced. "We got Charles King in the iPad up high! We got two winners!"

Said William Swearingen, the senior VP of sales and marketing at Spectrum Retirement, "We will be forever grateful." Watch the sweet moment below. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 is starting to take a deadly toll on grocery store workers

7:50 a.m.
Grocery store worker in Singapore
Ore Huiying/Getty Images

States and local governments have a patchwork of social distancing rules to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but all of them include supermarkets and grocery stores in the list of essential services exempt from closure. Now, "major supermarket chains are beginning to report their first coronavirus-related employee deaths, leading to store closures and increasing anxiety among grocery workers as the pandemic intensifies across the country," The Washington Post reports.

Grocery stores are looking to hire thousands of temporary workers to meet the sharp rise in demand from homebound customers, and even with the promise of hardship pay, gloves, make, and hand sanitizer, the deaths will likely give pause to potential hires. "One of the biggest mistakes supermarkets made early on was not allowing employees to wear masks and gloves the way they wanted to," supermarket analyst Phil Lempert told the Post. "We're going to start seeing people say, 'I'll just stay unemployed instead of risking my life for a temporary job.'"

The Post confirmed four deaths as of Monday: A Trader Joe's employee in Scarsdale, New York; two Walmart workers at the same store in Evergreen Park, Illinois, outside Chicago, in late March; and a 27-year-old greeter at a Giant supermarket in Largo, Maryland, who died last week. The Giant greeter, Leilani Jordan, "said, 'Mommy, I'm going to work because no one else is going to help the senior citizens get their groceries,'" her mother, Zenobia Shepherd, told the Post. "She only stopped going to work when she could no longer breathe."

In theory, a pandemic that forces people to stay home and threatens grocery store workers who have to interact with hundreds of customers is "the perfect moment for online grocery services," The Associated Press reports. "In practice, they've been struggling to keep up with a surge in orders, highlighting their limited ability to respond to an unprecedented onslaught of demand." Peter Weber

last night on late night
Lady Gaga shares details of her A-list WHO coronavirus TV concert with its hosts, Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon

6:47 a.m.

"I don't know about you, but even while I'm stuck at home, I can't help but feel I want to be doing more to help," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. He said all proceeds from a presidential-adjacent picture book and a new coronavirus social distancing T-shirt would go to two charities helping people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then he took a video call from Lady Gaga, the driving force behind a two-hour TV concert announced Monday with the World Health Organization and the advocacy group Global Citizen.

The "One World: Together at Home" concert will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, and Stephen Colbert is one of the three hosts, along with Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. Gaga listed some of the musicians who will be performing from their homes — Chris Martin, John Legend, Elton John, Lizzo, Paul McCartney — and said some of the Sesame Street cast will join in, too. "Oh, that's fantastic," Colbert said. "You know, a Muppet can be used as a face mask in an emergency."

Along with the Muppets, Gaga told Fallon on The Tonight Show, there will be artists, athletes, actors, and "a lot of other things that are going to be different and exciting." Her goal for the concert, she said, is "to highlight this global, kind community that's coming together right now," "marvel at the bravery" of the medical community, and "show lots of acts of kindness." Gaga listed some of the donors who have jointly pledged $35 million to the effort, then surprise-FaceTime'd Apple CEO Tim Cook to confirm Apple's $10 million donation.

Gaga read some of the other confirmed artists on Kimmel Live: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Bille Eilish, Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder, among others. "Are you sure you've got room for us on this show?" Kimmel asked. "I feel like we're gonna be nothing more than a letdown." Gaga laughed nervously: "Please don't do that." She explained that the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund will spend the donated money to get supplies to medical workers, expand testing, and boost 10 biotech firms researching vaccines. Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Police find drowned body of Robert Kennedy's granddaughter, whose son is also presumed dead

5:01 a.m.
Shady Side, Maryland
Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

Maryland police said Monday night that they have recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, a 40-year-old granddaughter of former Sen. Robert Kennedy, who disappeared along with son Gideon, 8, last Thursday when their canoe was evidently swept into the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland Natural Resources Police said they found McKean's body in 25 feet of water about 2.5 miles south of the waterfront home of her mother, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. They will resume the search for Gideon's body on Tuesday.

McKean and her son got into a canoe to retrieve a ball that had landed in the water. The canoe was found Thursday. The family was at Townsend's waterfront home to isolate from the COVID-19 coronavirus. McKean, the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative, and her husband have two other children, ages 7 and 2. Townsend was just a teenager when her father was shot dead and just 12 when her uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. Her cousin John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard in 1999. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts recap Trump's coronavirus weekend: 'snake oil salesman,' face mask refusenik

4:34 a.m.

"We're now entering Week 4 of self-isolation — or as historians will eventually call it, Canned Beef Week," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Government officials and health experts are warning that this is gonna be the toughest week yet of the coronavirus," but "there's one optimist in this sea of sober reality: Donald Trump." Because Trump is refusing to take charge of the national pandemic response, he said, "social distancing requirements have been left to the states," with decidedly mixed results.

"Scientists are working hard to develop a coronavirus treatment, but for now, we should all try to avoid misinformation about unproven cures," Colbert said. "And there is one popular source of rumors everyone should ignore." He showed some of Trump's hydroxycloroquin boosterism then a fake ad for the drug. Meanwhile, he added, the CDC's "sudden reversal" on wearing face masks in public "is a little confusing, but on Friday, the president used his daily briefing to make it even more confusing."

"Joe Biden said that from now on, he will wear a mask in public because it's important to follow the science," but "Trump has said that these guidelines are 'voluntary' and he will probably not wear a mask," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Which, let's be honest, doesn't surprise anyone — Trump is all about appearance. He's not gonna be wearing a mask" unless his aides can trick him into thinking of it as "a border wall for your face."

Meanwhile, states are begging for ventilators, but Trump is only offering "some unsolicited medical advice" on unproven treatments, Noah said. "Okay, here's what I don't get: Trump's acknowledging he's not a doctor, while legitimate doctors who could answer these questions are standing right there next to him. Why are we getting his opinion at all?"

"We've been calling Trump a snake oil salesman for years, and now he's literally standing at a podium trying to sell us a miracle cure," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "And by the way, you know Trump and his buddies own stock in hydroxychorloquine because it's a six-syllable word and he didn't stumble on it once." Look, he added, "obviously it would be terrific news if a genuine antiviral medication was proven successful in clinical trials," but Trump is urging people to try an unproven medicine "because he's already failed to supply other life-saving equipment." Watch below. Peter Weber

