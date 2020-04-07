See More Speed Reads
Is Trump's 'campaign of retaliation' about to get worse?

5:14 p.m.
Adam Schiff.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chair sent a letter Tuesday to acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell demanding he explain President Trump's recent dismissals of Michael Atkinson and Glenn Fine, the inspectors general of the intelligence community and the Pentagon, respectively. The Washington Post's Greg Sargent says how Grenell responds could be "incredibly telling" about the Trump administration's future plans.

In the letter, Schiff asks Grenell to confirm whether he exercised his "authority" to prohibit Atkinson from doing his job, aside from the fact that he was the official who brought the infamous whistleblower complaint about Trump's Ukraine conduct to Congress, eventually leading to the president's impeachment. Schiff also called on Grenell to commit to stopping any form of retaliation against anyone who makes "protected disclosures of misconduct."

Sargent spoke with Ned Price, a former senior National Security Council official, who said if Grenell doesn't respond to those challenges, it will signal a willingness to allow Trump to proceed with a "campaign of retaliation," which Sargent argues is already underway.

Price added that if things continue down the current path, there could be an effort to expose the whistleblower or an effort against career analysts who concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election on behalf of Trump. From Price's point of view, this would mean Trump "feels no limits whatsoever." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion to coronavirus relief

5:16 p.m.
Jack Dorsey.
Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is putting a massive $1 billion toward coronavirus relief, he announced on Tuesday.

Dorsey in a tweet thread said he's moving $1 billion of his equity in Square, the mobile payments company he's also the CEO of, to an LLC called Start Small. This LLC will provide funding to global COVID-19 relief efforts, he said.

"After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl's health and education, and UBI," Dorsey added.

Dorsey, who said the $1 billion is about 28 percent of his wealth, also shared a sheet on Twitter that he said will keep track of the donations.

"Why now?" he wrote. "The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let's do everything we can today to help people now."

Among those who previously announced donations amid the coronavirus crisis is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who recently said he'd give $100 million to food banks. "Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress," Bezos said. But Dorsey's donation, Recode wrote, is "the country's most significant private gift to tackling the coronavirus and its consequences." Brendan Morrow

Surgeon general: Coronavirus death toll can come in under projections if we 'continue to do our part'

4:08 p.m.
Jerome Adams.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Surgeon General Jerome Adams and the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are both voicing optimism that the United States' coronavirus death toll can end up lower than the projection previously shared by the White House.

CDC director Robert Redfield in a Monday interview with KVOI Radio said the "large majority of the American public" is following social distancing guidelines, and he therefore anticipates "the numbers are going to be much, much, much, much lower than would have been predicted by the models," per Politico. The White House recently shared a forecast suggesting the U.S. coronavirus death toll could be between 100,000 and 240,000.

In a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, the surgeon general was asked about Redfield's comments and whether it's his expectation that the country's death toll will come in below the White House projection.

"That's absolutely my expectation, and I feel a lot more optimistic because I'm seeing mitigation work," Adams said.

"I really do believe that we will come in under those protections as long as we can continue to do our part for 30 days," Adams continued, referring to the federal social distancing guidelines that were recently extended until the end of April.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force's response coordinator, previously said the United States could be facing up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths even in a scenario where Americans do everything "almost perfectly."

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has passed 11,000, and on Tuesday, New York reported its deadliest day so far. But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) did say the hardest-hit state is "reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations." He previously suggested New York could be seeing a "flattening of the curve" but stressed, "we have to continue the social distancing." Brendan Morrow

Acting Navy secretary reportedly resigns over ouster of Navy captain

3:51 p.m.
Thomas Modly.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly stepped down on Tuesday, a US official and a former senior military official tell CNN.

Modly reportedly offered his resignation after a Sunday recording revealed him mocking Navy Capt. Brett Crozier as "stupid" and "naive" in an address to Crozier's former crew. Crozier was ousted from his post on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt after sounding the alarm about COVID-19 spread on the ship. Politico reported Tuesday that Modly had offered his resignation to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, but it was unclear if Esper would accept it.

Crozier had sent a stern four-page letter to his superiors last begging for help containing a new coronavirus outbreak on his ship, where around 150 to 200 sailors had reportedly tested positive out of his nearly 5,000-person crew. His letter leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, and Modly dismissed him over "a loss of trust and confidence." Modly then called Crozier "too naive or too stupid" to be running the ship in his leaked Sunday comments. He apologized on Monday, but many lawmakers had already called for his resignation.

Modly had only been in his position for a few months after Esper fired former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer in November. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tonight's super pink moon is the closest of the year. Here's how to watch.

3:02 p.m.

Gaze up at the sky tonight, and you might just catch a glimpse of the "super pink moon" — the first full moon of spring.

Supermoons appear larger and brighter than regular full moons, and tonight's is the second in a series of three — the first was in March and the next will occur in May, per the Farmer's Almanac. But this will be the closest moon of 2020, reports Space, making it the biggest and brightest.

Despite being dubbed the "pink" moon, it won't have a springy hue, the Almanac notes. It gets the name from it's alignment with the early bloom of moss phlox, a pink wildflower native to North America.

A moon of many names, this one is also known as the "Paschal Moon," as it's occurrence determines when Easter falls — the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon.

Clear skies make ideal viewing conditions, but if the weather doesn't cooperate where you are, check out these live streams by Slooh and The Virtual Telescope Project. To find out when you should be on the lookout, use this moonrise calculator. Happy gazing! Taylor Watson

Wisconsin primary voters on decision to turn out despite coronavirus: 'You have to be heard'

2:45 p.m.
Wisconsin voting.
Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Despite a lack of polling stations, long lines, and the looming presence of the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin voters begrudgingly set out for the polls Tuesday after the state decided to go through with its presidential primary and other local elections.

Despite their health and safety concerns, some voters felt it was necessary to go out precisely because Wisconsin was bucking the trend of delaying primaries, which has led to debates about voter suppression. "It feels bad to have to choose between your personal safety and your right to vote," Dan Bullock, a 40-year-old health care worker who voted Tuesday, told the The New York Times. "But you have to be heard, especially if there's people who are trying to minimize you."

Other voters called the decision "irresponsible," "crazy," and "difficult to watch," while some told the Times about people they knew who stayed home because of fears for their own health or because they had to look after younger children who they didn't want to bring to the stations.

Anecdotal evidence so far seems to indicate the coronavirus will have a large effect on voting in more urban areas. Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest city, cut more than 170 polling stations, leaving only five in play, while drive-through voting appeared to aid turn out in rural parts of the state. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

YouTube bans coronavirus conspiracy videos after livestreamer falsely links virus to 5G networks

1:48 p.m.
YouTube.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

YouTube is banning conspiracy videos that spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for the platform told BBC.

The ban was prompted after a two-hour live stream riddled with false accusations appeared on YouTube, and was deleted only after it had concluded. Previously, the platform stated it would limit such videos in the "Up Next" section, BBC reports.

The since-deleted live-streamed interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke appeared on the platform Monday. Icke falsely promoted a growing conspiracy linking coronavirus and 5G networks, and falsely stated that coronavirus vaccines will include chips to control humans, per BBC.

The live video was watched by 65,000 people, BBC reports, with several viewers commenting in support of attacks on 5G towers. The conspiracy has been promoted by celebrities, and some towers in the U.K. were actually set on fire.

"Now any content that disputes the existence or transmission of COVID-19, as described by the [World Health Organization] and local health authorities is in violation of YouTube policies," the spokesperson told BBC.

Read more at BBC. Taylor Watson

R. Kelly's motion to get out of jail because of the coronavirus denied by judge

1:37 p.m.
R Kelly.
E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images

R. Kelly can't get out of jail because of the coronavirus pandemic, a judge has decided.

Kelly, the disgraced R&B star who faces charges related to his alleged sexual abuse of minors, is awaiting trial, and his attorneys requested he be released from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center due to fears surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly on Tuesday denied his bid, saying he is in custody "because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses" and he "has not explained how those risks have changed," Variety reports.

The judge said that while she is "sympathetic" to Kelly's "anxiety" over the coronavirus, he has "not established compelling reasons" to be released, noting there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility where he's being held. She also denied the argument that the prison's restrictions on visits are preventing him from preparing for his trial, saying it "appears unlikely" to proceed as scheduled in July and he can continue speaking with his lawyers via phone and email.

Previously, a judge denied a bid from President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to leave prison because of coronavirus concerns, saying he must "accept the consequences of his criminal convictions." But rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has asthma, recently secured an early release because of the pandemic, with a judge deciding he would serve out of the rest of his sentence on charges including racketeering at home "in light of the heightened medical risk." Bill Cosby has also cited the coronavirus pandemic in asking to be let out of prison. Brendan Morrow

