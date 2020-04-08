-
Dr. Anthony Fauci cautiously predicts kids will return to school next fall, 'but it's going to be different'2:45 a.m.
-
Democrat Amy McGrath raises more money than Mitch McConnell in 1st quarter2:11 a.m.
-
Wuhan's 76-day coronavirus lockdown is over, but life isn't back to normal1:48 a.m.
-
L.A. County's public health director tells families to consider removing elderly relatives from nursing homes1:15 a.m.
-
Trump, who votes by mail, calls other mail-in voting 'very dangerous' and 'corrupt'12:34 a.m.
-
Wearing mask, gloves, and protective gown, Wisconsin GOP assembly speaker says it's 'incredibly safe' to vote12:04 a.m.
-
Singer-songwriter John Prine dies of COVID-19 complicationsApril 7, 2020
-
Trump threatens to freeze U.S. funding to the World Health OrganizationApril 7, 2020
