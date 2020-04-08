No one but Drake actually thinks Drake's house is cool

-
No one but Drake actually thinks Drake's house is cool9:39 a.m.
-
Dr. Birx warns Americans not to stop social distancing because of 'early signs of hope'9:06 a.m.
-
Jimmy Fallon mourns beloved SNL music producer Hal Willner, who died of coronavirus8:01 a.m.
-
1 in 3 renters have paid no rent in April, trade group frets7:58 a.m.
-
Watch quarantined singers perform social-distancing songs on the late night shows6:20 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel request that Trump 'grow up and do your damn job'5:01 a.m.
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci cautiously predicts kids will return to school next fall, 'but it's going to be different'2:45 a.m.
-
Democrat Amy McGrath raises more money than Mitch McConnell in 1st quarter2:11 a.m.
