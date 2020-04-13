Diddy forced to clarify 'you're allowed to twerk on Easter' after interrupting Lizzo's dance

-
Diddy forced to clarify 'you're allowed to twerk on Easter' after interrupting Lizzo's dance8:44 a.m.
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus but says he's 'feeling great'8:41 a.m.
Trump helped broker a large oil production cut with OPEC, Russia, Mexico8:34 a.m.
China is reportedly giving 'extra scrutiny' to any research on the coronavirus' origins8:08 a.m.
Trump says disaster declarations in all 50 states means 'we are winning' the fight against the coronavirus7:34 a.m.
John Oliver doesn't want America to go 'back to normal' after the coronavirus pandemic6:58 a.m.
Trump adviser Peter Navarro made a bad bet 60 Minutes didn't cover pandemic preparedness under Obama5:16 a.m.
Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against Biden got a New York Times investigation4:24 a.m.
