41 percent of Americans say they've lost income because of the coronavirus crisis

About 4 in 10 Americans say they have lost income amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new poll has found.

In a Monmouth University survey released on Monday, 41 percent of Americans reported having lost income because of the coronavirus crisis due to a decrease in work hours or loss in business. This is up from 35 percent who said as much in March.

Additionally, 22 percent of Americans said they've struggled to pay their bills because of the coronavirus crisis, with 9 percent saying they've been laid off and 18 percent saying someone in their household has been laid off. Unemployment claims recently surged past 16 million in three weeks after an additional 6.6 million filings in the most recent report. Prior to the coronavirus crisis, the most unemployment claims filed in one week on record was 695,000.

This latest poll comes after in late March, a third of Americans said they or someone in their household lost a job or took a pay cut as a result of the pandemic, per Pew Research Center.

Other findings of Monmouth poll include that 26 percent said they personally know someone who has gotten the coronavirus, 55 percent say their daily stress level has gone up, and 52 percent haven't been able to find items they need in stores or online.

The Monmouth poll was conducted by speaking to 857 U.S. adults over the phone from April 3-7. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points. Read the full results at Monmouth. Brendan Morrow