See More Speed Reads
Beat the Press
Edit

Trump berates CBS reporter for noting Trump's own coronavirus video suggests he did nothing in February

12:50 a.m.

After President Trump played a campaign-style video touting his administration's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at Monday's White House press briefing, CBS News correspondent Paula Reid noted that the video jumps from Feb. 6 to March 2, a pretty critical time when the virus was spreading through the U.S. — as The New York Times detailed over the weekend in an article that apparently prompted Trump's anger.

"February, the entire month of February — your video has a complete gap," Reid said. "What did your administration do in February with the time that your travel ban bought you?" "A lot, a lot, and in fact we'll give you a list," Trump said. "What we did — in fact, part of it was up there," in the video. "It wasn't, the video had a gap," Reid noted. Trump pivoted: "Look, you know you're a fake, you know that. Your whole network, the way you cover it, is fake."

Trump's re-election campaign did release a list after the briefing.

Whereas The New York Times' timeline of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic mentions Trump just twice once in February — the Trump administration asked Congress of $1.25 billion to respond to the virus on Feb. 24 and strongly advised Americans against traveling to ares in Italy and South Korea on Feb. 29, also banning foreign visitors from Iran — the campaign's timeline includes things like Trump promising to "take all necessary steps" against the coronavirus in his Feb. 2 State of the Union speech, telling reporters Feb. 7 that the CDC was working with China on the coronavirus, and discussing coronavirus containment efforts in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb. 26.

Trump also publicly downplayed the outbreak throughout February in comments to the press and during the five campaign rallies he held around the country. On Feb. 26, for example, he told reporters: "When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done." Peter Weber

Not So Fast
Edit

Trump claims he has 'total' authority over when states can reopen

1:29 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday declared that his "authority is total" when it comes to deciding how and when states reopen their economies.

He made this claim after the governors of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island announced they will coordinate their plans to reopen once it's safe to do so. Each state has come up with its own approach to shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic; California was one of the earliest states to limit large gatherings and ask people 65 and older to stay home, while Arkansas has yet to issue a stay-at-home order.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Trump told reporters that when "somebody's president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's got to be. It's total. It's total. And the governors know that." He went on to assert that governors "can't do anything without approval from the president of the United States." CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins pushed Trump on this, telling him this wasn't true and asking several times who told him that the president has total authority over the states. Trump did not answer, and finally told her, "Enough."

Several Republicans also called Trump out for his remarks, with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) quoting the 10th Amendment and tweeting, "The federal government does not have absolute power." Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley, a Republican witness during the impeachment inquiry into Trump, tweeted that the Constitution "was written precisely" to deny Trump's claim that the president's authority is total. "It also reserved to the states (and individuals) rights not expressly given to the federal government," he added. Catherine Garcia

briefings are the new rallies
Edit

Trump airs campaign-style video praising his response to COVID-19 during daily briefing

12:06 a.m.
Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump lashed out at the media during Monday's coronavirus briefing, brushing aside criticism as he touted his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, The New York Times published an article detailing how Trump was warned about the potential for a pandemic in January but failed to fully comprehend the severity of what was to come. In response, Trump took time out of his daily coronavirus briefing to play a campaign-style video praising his response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, which as of Monday night has left more than 23,000 people dead.

The video was accusatory in some parts, claiming at one point that "the media minimized the risk from the start," and congratulatory in others, with clips of governors applauding Trump's response to the pandemic. Trump said the video was put together by White House social media director Dan Scavino and other staffers shortly before the briefing.

Trump had several testy exchanges with reporters during Monday's briefing, and was on the defensive throughout, declaring that in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, "everything we did was right." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Putin says Russia has 'a lot of problems' and 'certainly can't relax' when it comes to coronavirus

April 13, 2020
Vladimir Putin.
Alexey Druzhinin/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday gave a blunt assessment of how his country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

During a televised video conference with senior government officials, Putin said Russia has "a lot of problems, and we don't have much to brag about, nor reason to, and we certainly can't relax. We are not past the peak of the epidemic, not even in Moscow." As of Monday night, there are 18,328 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Russia, double the number five days ago, The New York Times reports. The death toll stands at 148.

About two-thirds of all COVID-19 cases are in Moscow, where state media reports people suspected of having coronavirus are waiting in ambulances for hours before being moved into hospitals. There are shortages of personal protective equipment, ventilators, and medicine across the country, and Putin said "all scenarios of how the situation could develop must be taken into account, including the most difficult and extraordinary ones." Catherine Garcia

the results are in
Edit

Jill Karofsky wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, beating conservative incumbent

April 13, 2020
Voters line up in Wisconsin.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Jill Karofsky on Monday defeated incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly to win a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Kelly, who once led the Milwaukee chapter of the conservative Federalist Society, was appointed to the court in 2016 and endorsed by President Trump. Karofsky, a judge in Dane County, is a liberal, and now, the Supreme Court's conservative majority has narrowed from 5-2 to 4-3. This was technically a nonpartisan race, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes, but both Karofsky and Kelly received help from political parties. This is only the second time in more than 50 years that a Supreme Court challenger has defeated an incumbent.

The election was held last Tuesday, despite attempts by Gov. Tony Evers (D) to postpone in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The results weren't reported until Monday because a court ruled that as long as ballots were postmarked by Election Day, clerks could count them through Monday. There was a "record surge" in absentee voting, the Journal Sentinel reports, in addition to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots in person, despite social distancing guidelines. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

The backlog for COVID-19 testing in New Jersey is getting worse

April 13, 2020
People wait to get tested for COVID-19 in New Jersey.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It's becoming harder, not easier, for people in New Jersey to receive testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus, with some having to sleep in their cars overnight to ensure they are among the lucky ones to get tested.

The New York Times' Rukmini Callimachi found that even when a person is tested, the state has a major backlog, and their test might have to go through a long journey to a lab hundreds of miles away. New Jersey has conducted roughly 115,000 COVID-19 tests, and Gov. Phil Murphy (D) recently admitted when it comes to testing, there are "constraints in the entire food chain." As of Monday night, there are a total of 64,584 confirmed cases in New Jersey, with 2,443 deaths, the Times reports.

Callimachi writes that the initial issue in New Jersey was a lack of test kits, but now there is a shortage of nurses and nasal swabs. Earlier this month, she went to the drive-thru testing site at Bergen Community College in Paramus, where some people got in line the night before to make sure they were one of the 500 people able to get tested.

On the day Callimachi visited, the site ran out of tests by mid-afternoon. The test tubes were put into boxes and covered with ice packs, then driven to the Quest Diagnostics lab in Teterboro. Because there are so many tests being conducted in New York, and only a few hospitals in New Jersey have testing capabilities, this lab has been flooded with specimens. Tests from hospitals also take priority over those that come from drive-thru sites, so Quest decided to send the Bergen Community College tests to a lab in Chantilly, Virginia.

The Virginia lab has a machine that can run 376 tests at a time, with each cycle taking between three to four hours. Quest, however, has to limit the number of tests it runs in a day, because an enzyme necessary for the process is in short supply. Once the tests were completed, Quest sent the results to a federal contractor called Maximus, which then called the patients to let them know whether they tested positive or negative for COVID-19. Read more about the process, and how people Callimachi met dealt with their results once they received them, at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Fauci says he used the 'wrong choice of words' when describing 'pushback' from White House

April 13, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

During Monday's White House coronavirus briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said comments he made over the weekend were not meant to be jabs against President Trump.

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force. While appearing on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning, Fauci told host Jake Tapper that in February, there was "a lot of pushback" to the idea of enacting social distancing guidelines, and "you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives." The White House issued social distancing guidelines on March 16.

On Monday, Fauci said he was answering a "hypothetical question," and stating that there was "a lot of pushback" was "the wrong choice of words." When asked if Trump suggested he offer the clarification, Fauci responded, "Everything I do is voluntarily. Please. Don't even imply that." Catherine Garcia

justice for bats
Edit

Bats probably aren't more likely to spread viruses to humans than other animals, study suggests

April 13, 2020
bat.
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

There's a lot of suspicion that the COVID-19 coronavirus originated in bats, perhaps jumping to another species first before infecting humans. It's added to the notion that bats might harbor an excess number of zoonotic viruses (diseases that spread from animals to human) considering Ebola may have been transferred from them, as well.

But research from the University of Glasgow found the proportion of zoonotic viruses in bats doesn't differ significantly across 11 major orders of birds and mammals, and that the number that have emerged from them are line with expectations for "any mammalian group of their size." In other words, bats don't pose a higher risk of spreading viruses to humans than many other animals.

That doesn't mean bats shouldn't be studied, said Dr. Narcus Mollentze, a research assistant at the university's Centre for Virus Research. Their potential connection to COVID-19 and Ebola certainly warrant a deeper look, but the study is really implying that "ongoing efforts to identify potential future threats to human health by screening animals for undiscovered viruses will need to focus on a much wider change than is currently the case."

Ultimately, though, scientists tend to believe that a better understanding of the characteristics of the viruses themselves, rather than their animal host, will be more telling about zoonotic transmission. Read more at RTE. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.