Trump airs campaign-style video praising his response to COVID-19 during daily briefing

Trump airs campaign-style video praising his response to COVID-19 during daily briefing12:06 a.m.
Putin says Russia has 'a lot of problems' and 'certainly can't relax' when it comes to coronavirusApril 13, 2020
Jill Karofsky wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, beating conservative incumbentApril 13, 2020
The backlog for COVID-19 testing in New Jersey is getting worseApril 13, 2020
Fauci says he used the 'wrong choice of words' when describing 'pushback' from White HouseApril 13, 2020
Bats probably aren't more likely to spread viruses to humans than other animals, study suggestsApril 13, 2020
Groups of states are bypassing the federal government to form their own regional economic re-opening plansApril 13, 2020
Biden tells Sanders in endorsement live stream, 'You don't get enough credit, Bernie'April 13, 2020
