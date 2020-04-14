See More Speed Reads
Coronavirus news you can use
You don't need to obsessively disinfect your groceries, and other coronavirus tips from experts

7:22 a.m.
Shopping during the plague in D.C.
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

Grocery shopping is one of the few things everyone is still doing in the time of COVID-19 social distancing. Whether you order online or shop in a store, you eventually come in contact with the food and toiletries — but "don't drive yourself crazy disinfecting your groceries," writes NPR's Maria Godoy, citing virologists, infectious disease specialists, and food safety experts.

No matter what that family doctor in Michigan avised in his video, "all of the experts we spoke with say that disinfecting and hand-washing every last item in your grocery haul is really not necessary," Godoy reports. "You might find it comforting to know that none of these experts are doing this themselves." There's a very small chance you could contract the coronavirus from touching a package then your face, but "the majority of transmission is probably going to be from respiratory droplets, which you're exposed to when you're around other people," says Angela Rasmussen, a Columbia University virologist.

You should shop alone, avoid crowded stores, sanitize your cart, stay six feet from fellow shoppers, and get in and out of the store as quickly as possible, but your best bet to avoid contamination from the groceries themselves is washing your hands with soap and water after shopping, again after unpacking the groceries, and before preparing the food and eating. Gloves aren't necessary at the store, but do wear a mask.

"Time is really on your side here," said Dr. David Aronoff, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "After 24 hours, the vast majority of virus is no longer infectious," and after 72 hours, there's almost no trace of the virus on most surfaces. You can leave nonperishable food out for 24 hours before putting it away, though it's good practice to wipe down countertops where you unpacked the groceries. Read more expert advice on how to pay, whether to change clothes, and other tips at NPR. Peter Weber

'cause the state of Florida said so
Florida declares WWE an essential business that can operate during stay-at-home order

8:09 a.m.
Vince McMahon
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

During the coronavirus pandemic, Florida has come to the conclusion that putting on professional wrestling shows is an essential activity.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Monday said the state has deemed World Wrestling Entertainment an essential business, meaning the company can go back to holding live shows despite the state's stay-at-home order that lasts through the end of the month, ESPN reports. Demings said WWE was given that designation after discussions with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), even though they weren't "initially" deemed essential.

"With some conversation with the governor's office regarding the governor's [stay-at-home] order, they were deemed an essential business," Demings said, per the Miami Herald. "Therefore, they were allowed to remain open."

WWE has in recent weeks been broadcasting pre-taped shows with no fans in attendance. This includes WrestleMania, which this year was taped without an audience at the WWE's Performance Center in Florida.

A memo from DeSantis' office specifies that "employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience" are considered essential, although only if the production is in a location closed to the general public. A DeSantis spokesperson said these services are essential "because they are critical to Florida's economy." ESPN notes this could potentially allow other sports to return in Florida.

"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," WWE said in a statement. "We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff."

WWE recently confirmed a COVID-19 case among an employee but said "we believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff" because the individual developed symptoms after exposure to two health care workers, and "the employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals." Brendan Morrow

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts fret about Trump's premature coronavirus reopening aspirations, past flubs, Dr. Fauci's job

5:18 a.m.

President Trump's "metrics" for when to reopen the economy are in his brain, he explained on Friday and The Late Show dramatized Monday.

"The United States, tragically, has now passed every other country in coronavirus fatalities, and to add insult to incompetence, this weekend there were multiple exposés on Trump's mishandling of the crisis," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. As detailed in the article Trump is most upset about, in The New York Times, "it's clear that Trump is in over his head, and I'm not the only one who feels that way — evidently, so does Donald Trump."

"Right now, Trump is talking about ending the stay-at-home for the country as early as May 1, to which I say: Mayday!" Colbert said. But "here's the thing: Reopening the country is not up to Trump, because from the very beginning Trump has left all the hard decisions on fighting coronavirus to the individual states." Naturally, "a lot of governors are coordinating when to lift the quarantines, but Trump wants to be the only hero who opens things back up," he added, addressing Trump: "You were the one who said you were just a cheerleader — you put yourself on the sidelines."

"Trump has no idea when the country will be open for business again, but that doesn't stop reporters from continually asking when the country will be open again," Jimmy Kimmel sighed. "It looks like the president has another enemy inside his administration, and unfortunately that enemy is Dr. Anthony Fauci," he said. "A spokesperson for the White House said the media chatter is ridiculous and that Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci — so he is definitely firing Dr. Fauci. If Dr. Fauci wants to keep his job, he'd better find a way to blame this virus on Hunter Biden, and quick."

The Daily Show gathered together some of the people Trump has actually blamed for the pandemic.

"The same president who ignored repeated warnings from medical experts and intelligence officials about the crisis and instead just went with his intuition is once again telling people he's going to decide to reopen the economy soon, based on his instincts," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. He ran through some new details from the "bombshell New York Times report" on Trump's missed warnings and lost opportunities. Watch to the end to see what Meyers keeps in his attic closet. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
CNN's Jim Acosta expresses concern Trump's 'meltdown' shows he's not 'in control on multiple levels'

2:16 a.m.

"I've covered six presidents, but I've never covered any White House briefing quite like the one tonight," USA Today's Susan Page tweeted Monday night, after President Trump's unusual coronavirus press conference. The event, which lasted a record two and a half hours, included infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci carefully walking back comments about how an earlier response would have saved many lives, a White House-produced video mixing praise for Trump's response with criticism of the media, and Trump incorrectly claiming "total" authority over when states lift their various stay-at-home orders.

Reason senior editor Robby Soave also found Trump's press conference extraordinary.

On CNN, which broadcast much of Trump's speech even while contemporaneously describing it as an angry "propaganda session," White House correspondent Jim Acosta seemed concerned about Trump's wellbeing. "I have to tell you, that is the biggest meltdown I have ever seen from a president of the United States in my career," he said. "I don't think a reasonable person could watch what we just saw over the last hour and conclude that the president is in control. He sounds like he is out of control. And he was ranting and raving for the better part of the last hour during that news conference."

Acosta said by "claiming that he has authorities that he doesn't have," Trump is trying to assert control after East Coast and West Coast governors agreed they would decide when their states would open in a coordinated fashion, with advice from Fauci and other federal experts. "To some extent, top public health officials and governors are working around the president for precisely the reason that we just saw unfold in front of our very eyes over the last hour," he said, "and that is: The president doesn't sound like he's in control on multiple levels." Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Colleagues surprise doctors with in-hospital ceremony after their wedding is postponed

2:06 a.m.
Dr. Shelun Tsai.
Facebook/DukeHealth

Dr. Shelun Tsai was supposed to get married on Saturday, but with the wedding postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic, she donned scrubs instead of a gown and went to work at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina.

Tsai is an OBGYN resident, and her colleagues at the Duke Birthing Center decided they had to do something to mark what would have been a happy occasion. "It started out small, that they wanted to make me a wedding dress, then it was a veil, then flowers, and then it became everyone chipping in and jumping onboard," Tsai told Good Morning America.

They made Tsai a gown and bouquet made out of paper, and a Labor and Delivery nurse presided over the symbolic ceremony, with the groom, Dr. Michael Sun, participating via Zoom. After they exchanged vows, Tsai was whisked away on a hospital transportation cart with a "Just Married" sign on the back.

The ceremony was "absolutely amazing," Tsai told GMA. "Every day I feel like we take care of our patients and we're always so thoughtful and love what we do and to see that [my colleagues] also care so much about us and the things that mean so much to us, it was really touching." Catherine Garcia

Not So Fast
Trump claims he has 'total' authority over when states can reopen

1:29 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday declared that his "authority is total" when it comes to deciding how and when states reopen their economies.

He made this claim after the governors of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island announced they will coordinate their plans to reopen once it's safe to do so. Each state has come up with its own approach to shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic; California was one of the earliest states to limit large gatherings and ask people 65 and older to stay home, while Arkansas has yet to issue a stay-at-home order.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Trump told reporters that when "somebody's president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's got to be. It's total. It's total. And the governors know that." He went on to assert that governors "can't do anything without approval from the president of the United States." CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins pushed Trump on this, telling him this wasn't true and asking several times who told him that the president has total authority over the states. Trump did not answer, and finally told her, "Enough."

Several Republicans also called Trump out for his remarks, with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) quoting the 10th Amendment and tweeting, "The federal government does not have absolute power." Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley, a Republican witness during the impeachment inquiry into Trump, tweeted that the Constitution "was written precisely" to deny Trump's claim that the president's authority is total. "It also reserved to the states (and individuals) rights not expressly given to the federal government," he added. Catherine Garcia

Beat the Press
Trump berates CBS reporter for noting Trump's own coronavirus video suggests he did nothing in February

12:50 a.m.

After President Trump played a campaign-style video touting his administration's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at Monday's White House press briefing, CBS News correspondent Paula Reid noted that the video jumps from Feb. 6 to March 2, a pretty critical time when the virus was spreading through the U.S. — as The New York Times detailed over the weekend in an article that apparently prompted Trump's anger.

"February, the entire month of February — your video has a complete gap," Reid said. "What did your administration do in February with the time that your travel ban bought you?" "A lot, a lot, and in fact we'll give you a list," Trump said. "What we did — in fact, part of it was up there," in the video. "It wasn't, the video had a gap," Reid noted. Trump pivoted: "Look, you know you're a fake, you know that. Your whole network, the way you cover it, is fake."

Trump's re-election campaign did release a list after the briefing.

Whereas The New York Times' timeline of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic mentions Trump just twice in February — the Trump administration asked Congress for $1.25 billion to respond to the virus on Feb. 24 and strongly advised Americans against traveling to areas in Italy and South Korea on Feb. 29, also banning foreign visitors from Iran — the campaign's timeline includes things like Trump promising to "take all necessary steps" against the coronavirus in his Feb. 2 State of the Union speech, telling reporters Feb. 7 that the U.S. was working with China on the coronavirus, and discussing coronavirus containment efforts in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb. 26.

Trump also publicly downplayed the outbreak throughout February in comments to the press and during the five campaign rallies he held around the country. On Feb. 26, for example, he told reporters: "When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done." Peter Weber

briefings are the new rallies
Trump airs campaign-style video praising his response to COVID-19 during daily briefing

12:06 a.m.
Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump lashed out at the media during Monday's coronavirus briefing, brushing aside criticism as he touted his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, The New York Times published an article detailing how Trump was warned about the potential for a pandemic in January but failed to fully comprehend the severity of what was to come. In response, Trump took time out of his daily coronavirus briefing to play a campaign-style video praising his response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, which as of Monday night has left more than 23,000 people dead.

The video was accusatory in some parts, claiming at one point that "the media minimized the risk from the start," and congratulatory in others, with clips of governors applauding Trump's response to the pandemic. Trump said the video was put together by White House social media director Dan Scavino and other staffers shortly before the briefing.

Trump had several testy exchanges with reporters during Monday's briefing, and was on the defensive throughout, declaring that in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, "everything we did was right." Catherine Garcia

