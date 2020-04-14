Treasury Department says major airlines agree in principle to a $25 billion bailout

-
Treasury Department says major airlines agree in principle to a $25 billion bailout7:40 p.m.
Trump halts U.S. funding to the World Health Organization7:02 p.m.
MLB employees to participate in 'first study of national scope' on coronavirus antibodies6:04 p.m.
'My sense is we haven't turned the corner' on coronavirus pandemic, scientist says5:45 p.m.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says expect 'new normal' after stay-at-home order is eased: 'Normal it will not be'5:02 p.m.
New York City revises coronavirus death toll to add 3,700 more deaths4:53 p.m.
GOP Sen. Burr, already under fire for selling stocks before crash, raises eyebrows with 2017 house sale4:06 p.m.
The 49ers' Super Bowl loss 'may have saved lives'3:02 p.m.
