Late night hosts deconstruct Trump's coronavirus 'buck-passing,' doubt its efficacy

President Trump clearly "needs someone to blame for how poorly he responded to the coronavirus," so "he's defunding the World Health Organization during a global pandemic!" Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "Brilliant! It's like when your house is engulfed in flames, first thing you do, burn down the fire department." Still, "I don't think this buck-passing is going to work," he said. Without a White House full of experts and intelligence, his Late Show staff knew enough to make contingency plans on Feb. 28, "and we're just a TV show! We're not supposed to be more prepared than the president of the United States!"

Yes, Trump is obviously "scrambling to find somebody to blame for why his administration took so long to act," but "even if the World Health Organization acted perfectly, I don't know what Trump would have done differently," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Because his White House is filled with a bunch of idiots. And I know that's harsh, but I only say that because they are," though "sometimes I think Trump tells Kellyanne Conway to say dumb things on purpose just so that he looks smart in comparison."

"Stopping funding to an organization that handles pandemics in the middle of a pandemic is like slashing your own tires because you're mad you woke up late for work," Jimmy Kimmel said. "So far he's blamed this on Obama, the governors, the media, the WHO — has he blamed it on the Mexicans yet?" Just wait.

But Trump "delaying the delivery of relief checks so that they could put your name on them might be the Trumpiest thing Trump has ever done," Kimmel said. "He didn't even put his name on the check he sent Stormy Daniels. These dollars are tax dollars we paid! As far as I know, he doesn't even pay taxes." Kimmel played some angry highlights from Trump's daily beat-the-press briefings.