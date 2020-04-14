-
CNN's Jim Acosta expresses concern Trump's 'meltdown' shows he's not 'in control on multiple levels'2:16 a.m.
-
Colleagues surprise doctors with in-hospital ceremony after their wedding is postponed2:06 a.m.
-
Trump claims he has 'total' authority over when states can reopen1:29 a.m.
-
Trump berates CBS reporter for noting Trump's own coronavirus video suggests he did nothing in February12:50 a.m.
-
Trump airs campaign-style video praising his response to COVID-19 during daily briefing12:06 a.m.
-
Putin says Russia has 'a lot of problems' and 'certainly can't relax' when it comes to coronavirusApril 13, 2020
-
Jill Karofsky wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, beating conservative incumbentApril 13, 2020
-
The backlog for COVID-19 testing in New Jersey is getting worseApril 13, 2020
CNN's Jim Acosta expresses concern Trump's 'meltdown' shows he's not 'in control on multiple levels'
2:16 a.m.
2:06 a.m.
1:29 a.m.
Trump berates CBS reporter for noting Trump's own coronavirus video suggests he did nothing in February
12:50 a.m.
12:06 a.m.
Putin says Russia has 'a lot of problems' and 'certainly can't relax' when it comes to coronavirus
April 13, 2020
April 13, 2020
April 13, 2020