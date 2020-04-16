See More Speed Reads
Elizabeth Warren, mother of plans, would say yes to Joe Biden's VP offer, makes Samantha Bee feel hope

4:57 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) endorsed former presidential primary rival Joe Biden on Wednesday, and she explained why to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night.

She and Biden "both want the same thing: We want this country to work, and we want it to work for everyone," Warren said. "So I'm in this fight to help any way I can," including "to help on the policy front." With this coronavirus pandemic, "we have seen the importance of having a leader that we can count on in a crisis," she added. "It's not Donald Trump, it is Joe Biden."

"If he asked you to be his running mate, would you say yes?" Maddow asked. Warren didn't hesitate: "Yes."

Warren "has published a sweeping plan for how the country ought to respond to this crisis, from what to do about the threat to human health to how we should try to save the economy," Maddow said, asking Warren about "our biggest failure so far."

Warren said the depleted stockpile of personal protective equipment and the lack of tests, but "this business of having states bidding against each other, and then having the federal government come in and seize it and, it appears, in some cases, turn around and let someone else sell it? This makes no sense at all and it's putting people's lives at risk" and that "ultimately costs us our economy as well."

"On a scale of Wall Street bailout to Tom Cotton's salary, how big a waste of taxpayer money is having states bid on PPE?" Samantha Bee asked Warren on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "Oh, this is beyond a waste of money," it's "nuts" to encourage bidding wars, she said, explaining the latest of the coronavirus plans she has been rolling out since January.

Bee said called Warren now for some of the "calming and meaningful leadership" America isn't getting in real life. "If you were the president right now, what would you say to the American people?" she asked Warren, who had evidently given this some thought. "It's hard right now, but when we work together, we can make this better," she said. "My job, as leader, is to do the long-term planning, to bring in the experts and people who have real organizational skill so that we have good ideas and we're making it happen." Watch the rest below. Peter Weber

Netflix and quarantine
Netflix is now worth more than Disney

5:57 a.m.
Netflix tops Disney
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Shares of Netflix hit a record high Wednesday, boosting the streaming giant's market value to $187.3 billion, topping Disney's $186.6 billion. Video streaming jumped 109 percent in March versus a year earlier, Nielsen reported, as millions of people are stuck at home, without live sports, to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. That has been a boon for Netflix and also newer rival Disney Plus, but Baby Yoda's parent company has seen its stock fall because Disney's other businesses — like theme parks and in-theater movies — have been crushed by the pandemic.

Disney's market value peaked at about $268 billion in November 2019, so Netflix's dominion is probably short-lived. "But unlike Disney and Roku, Netflix has no exposure at all to the advertising industry, stubbornly sticking to a subscription-only revenue model, despite pressure from some analysts in recent months to offer an ad-supported version of the service," Eric J. Savitz notes at Barron's. "With ad budgets in free fall and many media companies furloughing workers, cutting salaries, and struggling to maintain financial stability, Netflix is now reaping the rewards of its clear-cut no-ads strategy." Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts deconstruct Trump's coronavirus 'buck-passing,' doubt its efficacy

3:28 a.m.

President Trump clearly "needs someone to blame for how poorly he responded to the coronavirus," so "he's defunding the World Health Organization during a global pandemic!" Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "Brilliant! It's like when your house is engulfed in flames, first thing you do, burn down the fire department." Still, "I don't think this buck-passing is going to work," he said. Without a White House full of experts and intelligence, his Late Show staff knew enough to make contingency plans on Feb. 28, "and we're just a TV show! We're not supposed to be more prepared than the president of the United States!"

Yes, Trump is obviously "scrambling to find somebody to blame for why his administration took so long to act," but "even if the World Health Organization acted perfectly, I don't know what Trump would have done differently," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Because his White House is filled with a bunch of idiots. And I know that's harsh, but I only say that because they are," though "sometimes I think Trump tells Kellyanne Conway to say dumb things on purpose just so that he looks smart in comparison."

"Stopping funding to an organization that handles pandemics in the middle of a pandemic is like slashing your own tires because you're mad you woke up late for work," Jimmy Kimmel said. "So far he's blamed this on Obama, the governors, the media, the WHO — has he blamed it on the Mexicans yet?" Just wait.

But Trump "delaying the delivery of relief checks so that they could put your name on them might be the Trumpiest thing Trump has ever done," Kimmel said. "He didn't even put his name on the check he sent Stormy Daniels. These dollars are tax dollars we paid! As far as I know, he doesn't even pay taxes." Kimmel played some angry highlights from Trump's daily beat-the-press briefings.

So did Late Night's Seth Meyers, but he spread the blame: "That's the guy news networks have decided to air unfiltered during a national emergency, the guy who can't even read his own script." By the way, he added, "it doesn't make it better when you give it a negative chyron, like CNN did on Monday with 'Angry Trump Turns Briefing into Propaganda Session.' You know what else turned that into a propaganda session? Pointing your camera at it. Before you showed up, it was just Crazy Lawn Man Does His Thing." Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
British World War II veteran raises millions for health care workers by walking laps around his garden

1:40 a.m.
Tom Moore.
Moore Family via AP

Tom Moore raised nearly $15 million for the United Kingdom's National Health Services, and he didn't even have to leave his backyard.

Moore, 99, is a World War II veteran living in Bedfordshire. He will turn 100 years old on April 30, and decided before reaching this milestone, he wanted to do something to thank the "magnificent" NHS doctors and nurses who treated him for cancer and a broken hip. Moore came up with an idea: he would raise money for NHS Charities Together — an organization that supports the medical staff, patients, and facilities of the UK's publicly-funded health care system — by walking 100 laps around his garden.

His original goal was to raise $1,250 for NHS Charities Together, but as word spread, the money came flooding in. In a staggering show of support, more than 600,000 people so far have donated to the cause, raising close to $15 million. NHS Charities Together said it is "truly inspired and humbled" by the generosity. Catherine Garcia

Edit

A pair of sleuths in the Pacific Northwest track down 10 apple varieties thought to be extinct

1:04 a.m.
E.J. Brandt picks apples at an abandoned orchard.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

These aren't your typical detectives.

E.J. Brandt and David Benscoter aren't looking for bad guys, but rather good apples. The retirees formed the Lost Apple Project in order to find abandoned orchards in rural Washington and Idaho in the hopes of rediscovering apple varieties believed to be extinct. Last fall, they collected hundreds of apples, some from orchards that were planted 140 years ago, and sent them to the botanists at Temperate Orchard Conservancy for identification.

The results are in, and Brandt and Benscoter found 10 lost apple varieties last fall, including the Streaked Pippin, Sary Sinap, and Butter Sweet — the largest number discovered during a single season. "It was almost unbelievable," Brandt told The Associated Press. All together, the apple detectives have rediscovered 23 varieties.

During their searches, Brandt and Benscoter cover hundreds of miles, and use everything from old maps to county records to track down the forgotten orchards, where some of the trees are dying. The apples they collect are then sent to the botanists, who use old Department of Agriculture watercolor illustrations and botany textbooks and reference guides from the 1800s to identify them.

There were once 17,000 named varieties of domesticated apples in North America, AP reports, but just 4,500 are known to still exist. Brandt said when he finds an apple that's lost, "I want to know who homesteaded it, when they were there, who their children were, when they took their last drink of water. We cannot afford to lose the name of even one of these landowners." Catherine Garcia

stonewalled
Pentagon IG couldn't rule out White House meddling in huge contract awarded to Microsoft over Amazon

12:34 a.m.
Trump at the White House
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Pentagon inspector general's office said in a report Wednesday that it found no evidence of decisive irregularities in the Defense Department's decision to award a $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contract to Microsoft over Amazon Web Services last October. But the inspector general investigation "could not definitively determine the full extent or nature" of White House input into the decision, because seven senior Pentagon officials, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, had asserted "a 'presidential communications privilege'" and refused to hand over White House communications, the report found.

After the Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft, Amazon — seen as the favorite going in — sued in federal court, accusing President Trump or his aides of improperly weighing in to steer the contract away from Amazon because Trump doesn't like CEO Jeff Bezos. The report said auditors "could not be certain whether there were any White House communications with some DoD officials which may have affected the JEDI procurement," though they also did not find any positive evidence of White House interference.

Among the dozens of people the inspector general's office interviewed was former Defense Secretary James Mattis. Asked about a former staff member's written recollection that Trump told Mattis to "screw Amazon" out of the JEDI contract, Mattis said he "cannot confirm" the account or "recall the president's words on this (JEDI)."

A Pentagon spokesman said the 300-page IG report "should finally close the door on the media and corporate-driven attacks on the career procurement officials." Sen. Jack Reed (R.I.), the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the report "troubling and incomplete" and said it "offers yet another example of the president’s efforts to inappropriately pressure federal agencies." Amazon's case is ongoing in court. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Los Angeles mayor doesn't see concerts, sporting events happening in the city until 2021

12:23 a.m.
An empty Dodger Stadium.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti can't see his city holding any sporting events, concerts, or other large gatherings until there's a coronavirus vaccine, herd immunity, or "some sort of pharmaceutical intervention."

"It's difficult to image us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday, adding, "public officials have made very clear we have miles and miles to walk before we can be back in those environments."

The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday obtained an internal Los Angeles Fire Department email, which noted that during a Monday briefing with Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas, Garcetti indicated "large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least one year." His spokesman confirmed the comments, saying Garcetti was "generally referencing studies of current and historical data and best practices for safely reopening our economy."

While Garcetti does not yet have a timeline as to when the city will once again allow large-scale events, he did say during a Wednesday night briefing that several things will have to be in place before any sort of normalcy resumes, including better real-time outbreak surveillance and more testing. Catherine Garcia

horrifying
Anonymous tip leads police to 17 bodies at a nursing home hit hard by coronavirus

April 15, 2020
A hearse.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

An anonymous person called the police department in Andover, New Jersey, on Monday to report that a corpse was being stored in a shed outside the largest licensed nursing home in the state. When officers arrived, they discovered the body was gone, but found 17 others inside the facility's tiny morgue.

The Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II has 700 beds in two buildings, The New York Times reports. There have been 68 recent deaths of residents and nurses, with at least 26 testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. As of Wednesday, 76 patients and 41 staffers have also tested positive for the virus. Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson told the Times the facility was "just overwhelmed by the amount of people who were expiring." He added, "I don't know if I'm shocked by any means."

Most long-term care facilities in New Jersey have reported at least one case of the coronavirus to state authorities. As of Wednesday, 6,815 patients in New Jersey have been infected by the virus, and at least 45 of the day's 351 deaths related to COVID-19 took place at a nursing home.

"The challenge we're having with all of these nursing homes is once it spreads, it's like a wildfire," Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D) told the Times. "It's very hard to stop it." His office has been receiving calls from worried nurses and family members of residents, and "it's scary for everybody," Gottheimer said. "What is surprising to me is how many are dying in house, versus the hospital."

Local health officials were told by Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation I and II staffers that sick patients were separated from other residents, and placed on the same floors or wings. Prior to the pandemic, Medicare gave the facility a one-star rating, or "much below average," based on staffing levels, patient care, and inspections. Read more at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

