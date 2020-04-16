See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Airline conducts COVID-19 blood tests on passengers

8:07 a.m.
Emirates Airline flight from Dubai
Stan Honda

One airline is now administering blood tests to passengers before they board flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, it announced on Wednesday.

Emirates said this week that on a Wednesday flight to Tunisia from Dubai, passengers "were all tested for COVID-19" before departing by way of blood tests conducted by the Dubai Health Authority at the airport's check-in area, and "results were available within 10 minutes."

Emirates called itself the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests on its passengers. These blood tests are in addition to other precautions the airline has taken, such as requiring passengers to wear masks.

CNN notes that "serology (blood) tests aren't meant to diagnose active coronavirus infections," but they "check for proteins in the immune system, known as antibodies, through a blood sample," and "their presence means a person was exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it."

But this, CNN also observes, may be "a sign of what the future holds for air travelers," while NPR describes it as potentially "a step toward making air travel palatable to the public again." The airline is hoping to expand this practice, as Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha said in a statement, "We are working on plans to scale up testing capabilities in the future and extend it to other flights." Brendan Morrow

High Hopes
The odds Trump could actually adjourn Congress are 'infinitesimal' but the 'absolute absurdity' is high

7:40 a.m.

President Trump's proposal, floated Wednesday evening, that he might unilaterally adjourn Congress to force through recess appointments is not only legally questionable, it would be essentially impossible for him to carry out, Politico's Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman report Thursday morning. In theory, Trump has the constitutional right to adjourn Congress if the House and Senate can't agree on when to adjourn, but one reason no president has ever tried to do that is it would be "exceedingly hard," they write, explaining:

To understand the absolute absurdity of Trump's argument, here's what would have to happen: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would have to bring the Senate back, and they'd have to vote to adjourn. Speaker Nancy Pelosi would then have to bring the House back, and the House would have to amend the Senate's adjournment resolution — essentially voting against it. Then the Senate would have to disagree to the House's amendment. Only then can Trump adjourn Congress, according to experts. But the odds of that are so infinitesimal they are hardly calculable. [Politico]

And it gets worse for Trump. Pelosi wouldn't have to do a thing to sink the adjournment attempt, and if Trump "were to somehow force adjournment," she could immediately thwart it, "like seconds after it happens," Palmer and Sherman report. Read more about Trump's impossible dream at Politico. Peter Weber

Netflix and quarantine
Netflix is now worth more than Disney

5:57 a.m.
Netflix tops Disney
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Shares of Netflix hit a record high Wednesday, boosting the streaming giant's market value to $187.3 billion, topping Disney's $186.6 billion. Video streaming jumped 109 percent in March versus a year earlier, Nielsen reported, as millions of people are stuck at home, without live sports, to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. That has been a boon for Netflix and also newer rival Disney Plus, but Baby Yoda's parent company has seen its stock fall because Disney's other businesses — like theme parks and in-theater movies — have been crushed by the pandemic.

Disney's market value peaked at about $268 billion in November 2019, so Netflix's dominion is probably short-lived. "But unlike Disney and Roku, Netflix has no exposure at all to the advertising industry, stubbornly sticking to a subscription-only revenue model, despite pressure from some analysts in recent months to offer an ad-supported version of the service," Eric J. Savitz notes at Barron's. "With ad budgets in free fall and many media companies furloughing workers, cutting salaries, and struggling to maintain financial stability, Netflix is now reaping the rewards of its clear-cut no-ads strategy." Peter Weber

Watch this
Elizabeth Warren, mother of plans, would say yes to Joe Biden's VP offer, makes Samantha Bee feel hope

4:57 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) endorsed former presidential primary rival Joe Biden on Wednesday, and she explained why to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night.

She and Biden "both want the same thing: We want this country to work, and we want it to work for everyone," Warren said. "So I'm in this fight to help any way I can," including "to help on the policy front." With this coronavirus pandemic, "we have seen the importance of having a leader that we can count on in a crisis," she added. "It's not Donald Trump, it is Joe Biden."

"If he asked you to be his running mate, would you say yes?" Maddow asked. Warren didn't hesitate: "Yes."

Warren "has published a sweeping plan for how the country ought to respond to this crisis, from what to do about the threat to human health to how we should try to save the economy," Maddow said, asking Warren about "our biggest failure so far."

Warren said the depleted stockpile of personal protective equipment and the lack of tests, but "this business of having states bidding against each other, and then having the federal government come in and seize it and, it appears, in some cases, turn around and let someone else sell it? This makes no sense at all and it's putting people's lives at risk" and that "ultimately costs us our economy as well."

"On a scale of Wall Street bailout to Tom Cotton's salary, how big a waste of taxpayer money is having states bid on PPE?" Samantha Bee asked Warren on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "Oh, this is beyond a waste of money," it's "nuts" to encourage bidding wars, she said, explaining the latest of the coronavirus plans she has been rolling out since January.

Bee said called Warren now for some of the "calming and meaningful leadership" America isn't getting in real life. "If you were the president right now, what would you say to the American people?" she asked Warren, who had evidently given this some thought. "It's hard right now, but when we work together, we can make this better," she said. "My job, as leader, is to do the long-term planning, to bring in the experts and people who have real organizational skill so that we have good ideas and we're making it happen." Watch the rest below. Peter Weber

Edit

Late night hosts deconstruct Trump's coronavirus 'buck-passing,' doubt its efficacy

3:28 a.m.

President Trump clearly "needs someone to blame for how poorly he responded to the coronavirus," so "he's defunding the World Health Organization during a global pandemic!" Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "Brilliant! It's like when your house is engulfed in flames, first thing you do, burn down the fire department." Still, "I don't think this buck-passing is going to work," he said. Without a White House full of experts and intelligence, his Late Show staff knew enough to make contingency plans on Feb. 28, "and we're just a TV show! We're not supposed to be more prepared than the president of the United States!"

Yes, Trump is obviously "scrambling to find somebody to blame for why his administration took so long to act," but "even if the World Health Organization acted perfectly, I don't know what Trump would have done differently," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Because his White House is filled with a bunch of idiots. And I know that's harsh, but I only say that because they are," though "sometimes I think Trump tells Kellyanne Conway to say dumb things on purpose just so that he looks smart in comparison."

"Stopping funding to an organization that handles pandemics in the middle of a pandemic is like slashing your own tires because you're mad you woke up late for work," Jimmy Kimmel said. "So far he's blamed this on Obama, the governors, the media, the WHO — has he blamed it on the Mexicans yet?" Just wait.

But Trump "delaying the delivery of relief checks so that they could put your name on them might be the Trumpiest thing Trump has ever done," Kimmel said. "He didn't even put his name on the check he sent Stormy Daniels. These dollars are tax dollars we paid! As far as I know, he doesn't even pay taxes." Kimmel played some angry highlights from Trump's daily beat-the-press briefings.

So did Late Night's Seth Meyers, but he spread the blame: "That's the guy news networks have decided to air unfiltered during a national emergency, the guy who can't even read his own script." By the way, he added, "it doesn't make it better when you give it a negative chyron, like CNN did on Monday with 'Angry Trump Turns Briefing into Propaganda Session.' You know what else turned that into a propaganda session? Pointing your camera at it. Before you showed up, it was just Crazy Lawn Man Does His Thing." Watch below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
British World War II veteran raises millions for health care workers by walking laps around his garden

1:40 a.m.
Tom Moore.
Moore Family via AP

Tom Moore raised nearly $15 million for the United Kingdom's National Health Services, and he didn't even have to leave his backyard.

Moore, 99, is a World War II veteran living in Bedfordshire. He will turn 100 years old on April 30, and decided before reaching this milestone, he wanted to do something to thank the "magnificent" NHS doctors and nurses who treated him for cancer and a broken hip. Moore came up with an idea: he would raise money for NHS Charities Together — an organization that supports the medical staff, patients, and facilities of the UK's publicly-funded health care system — by walking 100 laps around his garden.

His original goal was to raise $1,250 for NHS Charities Together, but as word spread, the money came flooding in. In a staggering show of support, more than 600,000 people so far have donated to the cause, raising close to $15 million. NHS Charities Together said it is "truly inspired and humbled" by the generosity. Catherine Garcia

Edit

A pair of sleuths in the Pacific Northwest track down 10 apple varieties thought to be extinct

1:04 a.m.
E.J. Brandt picks apples at an abandoned orchard.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

These aren't your typical detectives.

E.J. Brandt and David Benscoter aren't looking for bad guys, but rather good apples. The retirees formed the Lost Apple Project in order to find abandoned orchards in rural Washington and Idaho in the hopes of rediscovering apple varieties believed to be extinct. Last fall, they collected hundreds of apples, some from orchards that were planted 140 years ago, and sent them to the botanists at Temperate Orchard Conservancy for identification.

The results are in, and Brandt and Benscoter found 10 lost apple varieties last fall, including the Streaked Pippin, Sary Sinap, and Butter Sweet — the largest number discovered during a single season. "It was almost unbelievable," Brandt told The Associated Press. All together, the apple detectives have rediscovered 23 varieties.

During their searches, Brandt and Benscoter cover hundreds of miles, and use everything from old maps to county records to track down the forgotten orchards, where some of the trees are dying. The apples they collect are then sent to the botanists, who use old Department of Agriculture watercolor illustrations and botany textbooks and reference guides from the 1800s to identify them.

There were once 17,000 named varieties of domesticated apples in North America, AP reports, but just 4,500 are known to still exist. Brandt said when he finds an apple that's lost, "I want to know who homesteaded it, when they were there, who their children were, when they took their last drink of water. We cannot afford to lose the name of even one of these landowners." Catherine Garcia

stonewalled
Pentagon IG couldn't rule out White House meddling in huge contract awarded to Microsoft over Amazon

12:34 a.m.
Trump at the White House
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The Pentagon inspector general's office said in a report Wednesday that it found no evidence of decisive irregularities in the Defense Department's decision to award a $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contract to Microsoft over Amazon Web Services last October. But the inspector general investigation "could not definitively determine the full extent or nature" of White House input into the decision, because seven senior Pentagon officials, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, had asserted "a 'presidential communications privilege'" and refused to hand over White House communications, the report found.

After the Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft, Amazon — seen as the favorite going in — sued in federal court, accusing President Trump or his aides of improperly weighing in to steer the contract away from Amazon because Trump doesn't like CEO Jeff Bezos. The report said auditors "could not be certain whether there were any White House communications with some DoD officials which may have affected the JEDI procurement," though they also did not find any positive evidence of White House interference.

Among the dozens of people the inspector general's office interviewed was former Defense Secretary James Mattis. Asked about a former staff member's written recollection that Trump told Mattis to "screw Amazon" out of the JEDI contract, Mattis said he "cannot confirm" the account or "recall the president's words on this (JEDI)."

A Pentagon spokesman said the 300-page IG report "should finally close the door on the media and corporate-driven attacks on the career procurement officials." Sen. Jack Reed (R.I.), the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the report "troubling and incomplete" and said it "offers yet another example of the president’s efforts to inappropriately pressure federal agencies." Amazon's case is ongoing in court. Peter Weber

