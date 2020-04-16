Airline conducts COVID-19 blood tests on passengers

-
Airline conducts COVID-19 blood tests on passengers8:07 a.m.
The odds Trump could actually adjourn Congress are 'infinitesimal' but the 'absolute absurdity' is high7:40 a.m.
Netflix is now worth more than Disney5:57 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren, mother of plans, would say yes to Joe Biden's VP offer, makes Samantha Bee feel hope4:57 a.m.
Late night hosts deconstruct Trump's coronavirus 'buck-passing,' doubt its efficacy3:28 a.m.
British World War II veteran raises millions for health care workers by walking laps around his garden1:40 a.m.
A pair of sleuths in the Pacific Northwest track down 10 apple varieties thought to be extinct1:04 a.m.
Pentagon IG couldn't rule out White House meddling in huge contract awarded to Microsoft over Amazon12:34 a.m.
