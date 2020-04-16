See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
At least 37 kids at Chicago shelter for immigrant youth have coronavirus

11:01 p.m.
A deserted street in Chicago.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

At least 37 children living in a shelter in Chicago for unaccompanied and undocumented youth have been infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The shelter is in the Bronzeville neighborhood, with 69 kids — infants to teens — living in a dormitory-like setting. It is run by the nonprofit Heartland Alliance, which also oversees two other shelters in Chicago. Heartland Alliance told ABC News all of the children in its custody have been tested, and the cases are confined to the Bronzeville shelter, where 76 percent of the 37 kids to test positive were "completely asymptomatic at the time of testing." The nonprofit said the children are "doing well," but would not say if any of its staff members have the virus.

There are roughly 2,400 unaccompanied minors living in shelters across the United States. Most were detained at the southern border and are in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Immigration advocates have called on officials to quickly release the sick children in Chicago and reunite them with their relatives living in the United States. The Office of Refugee Resettlement has not said if it is doing anything to try to release kids to the custody of their families, but officials did tell ABC News "out of an abundance of caution," it is no longer sending unaccompanied minors to places with a high number of coronavirus cases, including New York, Washington, and California. Catherine Garcia

Michael Cohen to be released from prison early due to coronavirus pandemic

11:45 p.m.
Michael Cohen.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer, was told on Thursday that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is being released from prison early and will finish the remainder of his sentence in home confinement, his lawyer told CNN.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. Last year, he began serving a three-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, where 14 inmates and seven staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Cohen was set to be released in November 2021. Before he can leave the prison, Cohen must complete a 14-day quarantine.

Last month, a federal judge rejected Cohen's request for either a reduced sentence or home confinement. The Bureau of Prisons has been letting some nonviolent and ill inmates out to finish their sentences at home, as coronavirus spreads through its facilities; an online tracking system shows that 473 inmates and 279 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 18 inmates have died, CNN reports. There are more than 143,000 federal prisoners in the United States. Catherine Garcia

Report: COVID-19 patients are responding quickly to experimental drug remdesivir

10:17 p.m.
A vial of remdesivir.
Gilead Sciences via AP

In Chicago, COVID-19 coronavirus patients participating in a clinical study of the antiviral medicine remdesivir are experiencing quick recoveries from their respiratory and fever symptoms, STAT reported Thursday.

Remdesivir was developed by Gilead Sciences to treat Ebola. The company is conducting two global studies — the severe COVID-19 study includes 2,400 patients at 152 trial sites, and the moderate COVID-19 study has 1,600 patients at 169 sites. The trials are investigating five- and 10-day treatment courses of remdesivir, and aim to have a statistical comparison of improvement between them.

University of Chicago Medicine is one of the hospitals participating, with 125 COVID-19 patients — 113 of them with severe symptoms — taking part in two Phase 3 clinical trials, receiving daily infusions of remdesivir. STAT has obtained video of Kathleen Mullane, the University of Chicago's infectious disease specialist who is overseeing the studies, sharing with her colleagues updates on the trials, including how nearly all of the patients have been discharged in less than a week.

Only two patients have died, she said, and when the drug is started, "we see fever curves falling." Mullane also shared that people have "come off ventilators a day after starting therapy. So, in that realm, overall our patients have done very well." Most patients leave the hospital after six days, she added, "so that tells us duration of therapy doesn't have to be 10 days. We have very few that went out to 10 days, maybe three."

The hospital's trials do not include a placebo group, and STAT notes that it is "impossible to determine the full study results with any certainty. Still, no other clinical data from the Gilead studies have been released to date, and excitement is high." Read more at STAT. Catherine Garcia

Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for a retrial

9:02 p.m.
Roger Stone.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that President Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone does not deserve to have a new trial, saying that his legal team's claim of juror misconduct "is not supported by any facts or data and it is contrary to controlling legal precedent."

Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering, and sentenced to three years and four months in prison. In her 81-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote that the jury forewoman's social media posts "may suggest" that she has "strong opinions about certain people or issues, they do not reveal that she had an opinion about Roger Stone, which is the opinion that matters."

She also said Stone's attorneys had the chance to do more research on the juror before agreeing to place her on the panel, and their motion was a "tower of indignation" with "little of substance holding it up." Catherine Garcia

Brazil's president, skeptical of coronavirus, fires health minister who pushed for social distancing

7:55 p.m.
Luiz Henrique Mandetta.
Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday fired his health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, after they butted heads on how to tackle the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro has downplayed the epidemic, saying that "life is priceless, but the economy and jobs must return to normal." Mandetta in turn was adamant about how important social distancing guidelines are in curbing the spread of the virus. During his final briefing on Thursday, Mandetta told Brazilians not to "think that we are going to escape a sharp rise in cases of this illness. The health system still isn't ready [for] a rapid increase [in cases]." He also offered encouragement, saying, "Don't be afraid. Science is light ... and it is through science that we will find a way out of this."

Bolsonaro picked Nelson Teich, an oncologist and partner in a medical service consulting firm, to replace Mandetta. When news of Mandetta's firing was made public, protests popped up across the country, The Guardian reports, with demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro shouting, "Bolsonaro murderer!" As of Thursday night, Brazil has had more than 30,425 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,924 deaths. Catherine Garcia

EPA weakens regulations on mercury pollution

7:04 p.m.
A coal-fired power plant in Romeoville, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it has created a new method of calculating the costs and benefits of controlling the release of toxic metals like mercury by oil and coal-fired power plants, weakening the existing regulation.

Environmental organizations say this will likely increase air pollution, with The New York Times' Lisa Friedman and Coral Davenport writing, "By reducing the positive health effects of regulations on paper and raising their economic costs, the new method could be used to justify loosening restrictions on any pollutant that the fossil fuel industry has deemed too costly to control."

The standards were enacted in 2012, when the Obama administration required power plants to install pollution controls in order to curb emissions of mercury, which is linked to brain damage. This move cost the industry $9.6 billion annually. One of Trump's top fundraisers, former Murray Energy Corporation CEO Robert Murray, told administration officials shortly after Trump's inauguration that rolling back mercury controls was on his "wish list," the Times reports. The company filed for bankruptcy last year, and is now undergoing a reorganization. Catherine Garcia

The Shining spinoff series Overlook headed to HBO Max from J.J. Abrams

5:58 p.m.
J.J. Abrams
Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Here's J.J.!

J.J. Abrams has his first shows for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max lined up after signing a production deal with WarnerMedia last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Among them is Overlook, a series the Reporter describes as exploring "the untold, terrifying stories" of the hotel from Stephen King's The Shining, featuring "iconic characters from the horror thriller."

Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown will reportedly write and produce after having worked on Castle Rock, another Abrams-produced series based on King's work, for Hulu. Overlook would be the latest project set in the world of The Shining after Doctor Sleep, a film adaptation of King's own The Shining sequel that featured a return to the Overlook Hotel and was a box office disappointment.

A second series Abrams has in the works is a show based DC's Justice League Dark, a team that in the comics has included characters like Swamp Thing and Deadman. And the third show is a 1970s-set drama called Duster which the Reporter says "revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate who goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."

HBO Max's Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly in a statement called this an "amazing start to our association" with Abrams' company Bad Robot, expressing excitement over "Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King." HBO Max is slated to launch in May and cost $15 a month. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Trump reportedly invites every GOP senator to coronavirus task force — except Mitt Romney

5:06 p.m.

President Trump's new coronavirus task force reportedly includes every single Republican senator except for the only one who voted to remove him from office.

The White House on Thursday announced members of Congress from both parties who are joining a new congressional task force focused on reopening the U.S. economy. It's not exactly a highly exclusive group, as according to NBC News' Alex Moe and The Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Ballhaus, every Republican in the Senate was invited. Well, all but one: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.).

CNN's Kaitlan Collins confirms that Romney "was not asked to be" on the task force or to join Trump on a call Thursday and that Trump himself "reviewed the list of which lawmakers would be on before it was finalized."

Romney earlier this year was the only Republican in the Senate to vote to convict Trump and remove him from office in his impeachment trial. At the time, he predicted in an interview with Fox News, "The personal consequences, the political consequences that fall on me as a result of that are going to be extraordinary." Brendan Morrow

