2020 loses 2 more large events as Comic-Con, Taylor Swift tour are scrapped

3:41 p.m.
Cosplayers attend the 2019 Comic-Con International
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

File this one under "the year 2020 itself is canceled," as two more big events are officially off until 2021.

San Diego Comic-Con, which was scheduled for July, on Friday was canceled for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that increasingly looked inevitable even as organizers said earlier this month they were "hopeful" the convention could somehow still happen. They said Friday they had "hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer," but "continuous monitoring of health advisories" made it clear having the event this year wouldn't be safe. Comic-Con will next take place in July 2021.

This decision came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said earlier this week that "the prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine," while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti similarly warned that "it's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year."

Around the same time Comic-Con was officially scrapped, Taylor Swift announced Friday she's canceling all of her performances scheduled for 2020 and postponing them to 2021, saying that "fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority."

Among the large upcoming events whose status is still in question include the Cannes Film Festival, though organizers recently acknowledged that having it in June like they hoped isn't possible and it's "clearly difficult to assume" it can happen anytime in 2020 in its "original form." And seeming to recognize just how unlikely any large gatherings are for the foreseeable future, Facebook on Thursday announced it would be canceling all events with more than 50 people through June of 2021. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus
Nursing homes account for roughly a fifth of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

4:36 p.m.
A nursing home.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

More than a fifth of America's 31,600 coronavirus deaths have been linked to nursing homes, according to new analysis by The New York Times. Since the country's outbreak began in a nursing home outside of Seattle, some 6,900 deaths have occurred either in, or in connection to, such facilities, a number that is "far higher than previously known," the Times writes.

"They're death pits," said former New York Lieutenant Governor Betsy McCaughey, who founded a nonprofit aimed at stopping hospital-acquired infections. "These nursing homes are already overwhelmed. They're crowded and they're understaffed. One COVID-positive patient in a nursing home produces carnage."

Earlier this week, an anonymous tip led to the discovery of 17 bodies stored in the four-person morgue of a New Jersey nursing home. Eight of the people had died in a single day, bringing the total to 68 people to have died of COVID-19 in the center so far. "Once one person in the home gets sick it spreads pretty quickly in nursing homes," New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer told NBC News.

Judith Regan, whose 91-year-old father lives at the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University, told the Times that "he is on the Titanic, but there are no lifeboats." Mark Parkinson, the president of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, echoed the sentiment. "The cavalry hasn't arrived," he said, adding: "People will end up blaming nursing homes and talking about how terrible we are, but it is the complete lack of prioritization that has put us in the position that we are in."

To date, more than 36,000 nursing home residents and employees are known to have contracted COVID-19, the Times reports. Read why Matthew Walther says we need to rethink nursing homes, here at The Week. Jeva Lange

Oof
Senate Democrats 'livid' after Pence refuses to push for more coronavirus testing

3:30 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence.
Peter Summers/Getty Images

Federal discussions to expand coronavirus testing could not be going worse.

Senate Democrats held a call with Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to discuss the federal government's COVID-19 response and how best to restart the economy. But instead of working out any form of plan, Democrats left the call "livid" and complaining of the White House's "dereliction of duty" amid the crisis, the senators say.

Despite showing some promising growth for a while, expansion of the U.S.'s COVID-19 testing capacity has ground to a halt, with fewer than 150,000 people able to be tested every day. Experts say we need to double or triple that capacity before even thinking about restarting the economy, and yet President Trump still rooted for protesters pressuring their Democratic governors to do so on Friday with tweets calling to "liberate" some states. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Md.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pressed Pence on those tweets in the call, per Politico's Burgess Everett.

Beyond the tweets, "almost every question from Senate Democrats has been about testing," a source told The Daily Beast's Sam Stein about the call. But Pence never gave the Democrats solid answers about ramping up testing, amounting to what Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) called a "dereliction of duty." "I have never been so mad about a phone call in my life," King even said to Pence and everyone on the call. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
President Trump might never hold another rally

3:19 p.m.
The end of Trump's reelection rallies?
Brian Blanco/Getty Images

President Trump might never hold another re-election rally in person, at least if his campaign follows the warnings of health experts who say large gatherings of people might not be safe until "the later part of 2021."

His campaign, though, maintains Trump hasn't held his last rally just yet. "This coronavirus will pass and the president is looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail and holding rallies," his campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, told ABC News on Friday.

Health officials are less confident. "Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they're going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that's a plausible possibility," Zeke Emanuel, the vice provost for global initiatives and director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, told New York Times Magazine recently. "I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we're talking fall 2021 at the earliest."

Trump, aware of the importance of rallies to his re-election campaign, has floated the possibility of holding events "where you'll have seats where every three or four seats you have empty, you'll have some fill in, and then ultimately we'll have it fill in as the virus is gone," according to audio obtained by ABC News. Other campaign strategists are looking increasingly into how Trump might be able to have gatherings in "low risk" states, or entirely virtually.

"There is no doubt that Trump's rallies have been one of the most effective forms of campaigning we've seen in our lifetime," said Republican strategist Jen Kerns. "It would be the Democrats' dream come true if this were to come to an end." Read more at ABC News. Jeva Lange

we won't tell
Hugh Jackman 'wasn't available' — nudge nudge wink wink — to star in Cats

2:27 p.m.
Hugh Jackman turned down a role in Cats.
Phil Walter/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman has at last admitted that director Tom Hooper offered him a role in the "jarring fever dream" that was 2019's Cats. Asked directly by The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern if he turned down a role, Jackman replied: "Umm … yep."

Although Jackson earned an Academy Award nomination for his work with Hooper on Les Misérables in 2012, it apparently wasn't enough to sell him on Hooper's follow-up musical, which has since been described as "the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs." When pressed on what role he was offered, Jackman said, "there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really … yeah, I just wasn't available at the time."

Suuuuure. Read the full interview at The Daily Beast. Jeva Lange

survey says
Elizabeth Warren is the 'candidate to beat' in Biden running mate poll of Wisconsin and Michigan Democrats

2:21 p.m.
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren
Saul Loeb / Getty Images

A poll of Democrats in Michigan and Wisconsin found that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was "the overall candidate to beat" as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate, Axios reports.

In a poll conducted by MRG Research for Donors of Color Action that Axios reviewed, 62 percent of registered Democratic voters in Wisconsin said Warren would make a "good" or "great" vice president, putting her ahead of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) at 57 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 52 percent. In Michigan, 53 percent of voters supported Warren as vice president, below only the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer (D), who this week said Biden's running mate "is not going to be me."

"Warren reflected the most consistent support among white and black voters in both states," although former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was the top choice for black voters, Axios reports.

This comes as Abrams and Warren this week have both expressed interest in serving as Biden's vice president in interviews. Abrams in an interview with Elle said she would be "an excellent running mate," and asked on MSNBC whether she would be Biden's running mate if asked, Warren responded, "Yes."

The poll surveyed 1,640 registered voters in Wisconsin and Michigan from March 23 through April 5. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at Axios. Brendan Morrow

a glimpse into a parallel universe
We came this close to getting a Patti LuPone Glee episode

2:03 p.m.
Patti LuPone, the one and only.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Brace yourself, Gleeks — this one's gonna hurt. In an interview with The New Yorker published Friday, Broadway legend Patti LuPone revealed that there was nearly an entire Glee episode themed around her, but she turned it down.

I got a telephone call from my agents saying that Ryan Murphy wanted to do an episode of Glee around me. It would have been "Patti LuPone on a plane." I have no idea what the plot was. I immediately said no: "No, no, no, no! I cannot afford to be Patti LuPone'd out of the business." I'm not Cher. I'm not Britney Spears. I'm not Madonna. I'm still a working actor. And if I do this, I will be "Patti LuPone" on TV for a long time, and I won't get work. They were shocked that I said no. I told Ryan, "I'll be in if they want me to be me. . . . but you can't do an entire episode around me." [The New Yorker]

LuPone ultimately agreed to guest star in an episode set in the Broadway restaurant Sardi's instead, but oh, think of what could have been! Read LuPone's full interview at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange

take us with you
NASA announces May 27 launch date for SpaceX's 1st launch carrying humans

1:38 p.m.

We'd all like to leave the planet right about now. These two men will actually get to do it.

Two veteran astronauts have been scheduled to depart U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade, NASA said in a Friday announcement. Multiple-time spacegoers Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will take off May 27 in what is also SpaceX's first time carrying humans to the International Space Station.

While American astronauts have made interstellar trips in the past 10 years, they haven't departed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida since NASA retired the space shuttle program in 2011. They typically rocketpool with Russian cosmonauts, paying around $83 million for a ride, The Washington Post reports. Hurley was on the last U.S. shuttle mission, and once again, he and Behnken will lift off from the center's pad 39A, which also saw several Apollo and shuttle missions.

The mission will also be a first for Elon Musk's SpaceX. Its Falcon 9 rocket has ferried supplies to and from the International Space Station, but in May, its manned Dragon spacecraft will carry astronauts as well. A successful launch would be a win over Boeing, which has a contract with NASA to fly crews to the ISS, despite SpaceX's past delays and failures. Kathryn Krawczyk

