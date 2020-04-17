Trump's re-opening committee is packed with his biggest donors

-
Trump's re-opening committee is packed with his biggest donors5:21 p.m.
-
Dr. Phil begrudgingly apologizes for comparing coronavirus to swimming pool deaths5:33 p.m.
-
Nursing homes account for roughly a fifth of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.4:36 p.m.
-
2020 loses 2 more large events as Comic-Con, Taylor Swift tour are scrapped3:41 p.m.
-
Senate Democrats 'livid' after Pence refuses to push for more coronavirus testing3:30 p.m.
-
President Trump might never hold another rally3:19 p.m.
-
Hugh Jackman 'wasn't available' — nudge nudge wink wink — to star in Cats2:27 p.m.
-
Elizabeth Warren is the 'candidate to beat' in Biden running mate poll of Wisconsin and Michigan Democrats2:21 p.m.
5:21 p.m.
5:33 p.m.
4:36 p.m.
3:41 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
3:19 p.m.
2:27 p.m.
Elizabeth Warren is the 'candidate to beat' in Biden running mate poll of Wisconsin and Michigan Democrats
2:21 p.m.