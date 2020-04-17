See More Speed Reads
with friends like these
Edit

Trump's re-opening committee is packed with his biggest donors

5:21 p.m.
President Trump and Sheldon Adelson.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has asked some of his biggest fans to help him restart the U.S. economy.

Trump has spent the fast few days assembling a committee to help the U.S. recover from COVID-19 shutdowns, notably inviting every Republican senator to join him except Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday. And as ABC News reports, Trump went on to add a few more friends to add to his massive committee, namely 25 people who've given major donations to Trump's campaigns or outside groups that support them.

The economic recovery committee will be divided into industry groups, such as a "Construction/Labor/Workforce" sector that includes major union leaders, ABC News reports. The heads of the AFL-CIO, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and Laborers’ International Union of North America will be in the group, as will Geoffrey Palmer, a California real estate developer that has contributed more than $10 million to Trump and his causes over the years and held Trump fundraisers at his home.

In the "hospitality" category is Sheldon Adelson, who gave $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee and $15 million more to Trump-aligned PACs. Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus joins the "retail" category after donating $7 million to super PACs backing Trump, and WWE CEO Vince McMahon, the husband of major Trump donor Linda McMahon, is listed under "sports."

In all, ABC News counted 25 major Trump donors among the 220 people appointed to the committee, though some Trump critics, including Democratic lawmakers and tech CEOs, were invited to join as well. Read more at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

sorry if you were offended
Edit

Dr. Phil begrudgingly apologizes for comparing coronavirus to swimming pool deaths

5:33 p.m.

Dr. Phil is attempting some clean-up after generating outrage in a Fox News coronavirus segment, admitting he used "bad examples" and taking a sorry-if-you-were-offended approach.

TV host Phil McGraw on Thursday appeared on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show to speculate about why lockdown measures are being put in place during the coronavirus pandemic when "we don't shut the country down" for deaths from car accidents and swimming pools, wrongly claiming 360,000 people die in swimming pools in the United States every year.

After the segment drew outrage, McGraw, who isn't a medical doctor, on Friday said he does support social distancing measures amid the pandemic and walked back this comparison to other causes of deaths that are not contagious like the coronavirus.

"Last night, I said we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable deadly risk every day: smoking, auto crashes, swimming," he said. "And yes, I know that those are not contagious. So probably bad examples. Probably bad examples. ... I probably could have used better examples about that."

He went on to say you can go ahead and "erase" these examples "if I offended people's sensibilities" and later added "if you didn't like my choice of words, I apologize for that."

This controversy came after TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz also came under fire for seeming to suggest on Fox News that reopening schools would be worth it even if it led to an increase in coronavirus fatalities. He later said he "misspoke." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus
Edit

Nursing homes account for roughly a fifth of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

4:36 p.m.
A nursing home.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

More than a fifth of America's 31,600 coronavirus deaths have been linked to nursing homes, according to new analysis by The New York Times. Since the country's outbreak began in a nursing home outside of Seattle, some 6,900 deaths have occurred either in, or in connection to, such facilities, a number that is "far higher than previously known," the Times writes.

"They're death pits," said former New York Lieutenant Governor Betsy McCaughey, who founded a nonprofit aimed at stopping hospital-acquired infections. "These nursing homes are already overwhelmed. They're crowded and they're understaffed. One COVID-positive patient in a nursing home produces carnage."

Earlier this week, an anonymous tip led to the discovery of 17 bodies stored in the four-person morgue of a New Jersey nursing home. Eight of the people had died in a single day, bringing the total to 68 people to have died of COVID-19 in the center so far. "Once one person in the home gets sick it spreads pretty quickly in nursing homes," New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer told NBC News.

Judith Regan, whose 91-year-old father lives at the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University, told the Times that "he is on the Titanic, but there are no lifeboats." Mark Parkinson, the president of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, echoed the sentiment. "The cavalry hasn't arrived," he said, adding: "People will end up blaming nursing homes and talking about how terrible we are, but it is the complete lack of prioritization that has put us in the position that we are in."

To date, more than 36,000 nursing home residents and employees are known to have contracted COVID-19, the Times reports. Read why Matthew Walther says we need to rethink nursing homes, here at The Week. Jeva Lange

see you next year
Edit

2020 loses 2 more large events as Comic-Con, Taylor Swift tour are scrapped

3:41 p.m.
Cosplayers attend the 2019 Comic-Con International
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

File this one under "the year 2020 itself is canceled," as two more big events are officially off until 2021.

San Diego Comic-Con, which was scheduled for July, on Friday was canceled for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that increasingly looked inevitable even as organizers said earlier this month they were "hopeful" the convention could somehow still happen. They said Friday they had "hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer," but "continuous monitoring of health advisories" made it clear having the event this year wouldn't be safe. Comic-Con will next take place in July 2021.

This decision came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said earlier this week that "the prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine," while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti similarly warned that "it's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year."

Around the same time Comic-Con was officially scrapped, Taylor Swift announced Friday she's canceling all of her performances scheduled for 2020 and postponing them to 2021, saying that "fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority."

Among the large upcoming events whose status is still in question include the Cannes Film Festival, though organizers recently acknowledged that having it in June like they hoped isn't possible and it's "clearly difficult to assume" it can happen anytime in 2020 in its "original form." And seeming to recognize just how unlikely any large gatherings are for the foreseeable future, Facebook on Thursday announced it would be canceling all events with more than 50 people through June of 2021. Brendan Morrow

Oof
Edit

Senate Democrats 'livid' after Pence refuses to push for more coronavirus testing

3:30 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence.
Peter Summers/Getty Images

Federal discussions to expand coronavirus testing could not be going worse.

Senate Democrats held a call with Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to discuss the federal government's COVID-19 response and how best to restart the economy. But instead of working out any form of plan, Democrats left the call "livid" and complaining of the White House's "dereliction of duty" amid the crisis, the senators say.

Despite showing some promising growth for a while, expansion of the U.S.'s COVID-19 testing capacity has ground to a halt, with fewer than 150,000 people able to be tested every day. Experts say we need to double or triple that capacity before even thinking about restarting the economy, and yet President Trump still rooted for protesters pressuring their Democratic governors to do so on Friday with tweets calling to "liberate" some states. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Md.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pressed Pence on those tweets in the call, per Politico's Burgess Everett.

Beyond the tweets, "almost every question from Senate Democrats has been about testing," a source told The Daily Beast's Sam Stein about the call. But Pence never gave the Democrats solid answers about ramping up testing, amounting to what Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) called a "dereliction of duty." "I have never been so mad about a phone call in my life," King even said to Pence and everyone on the call. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Edit

President Trump might never hold another rally

3:19 p.m.
The end of Trump's reelection rallies?
Brian Blanco/Getty Images

President Trump might never hold another re-election rally in person, at least if his campaign follows the warnings of health experts who say large gatherings of people might not be safe until "the later part of 2021."

His campaign, though, maintains Trump hasn't held his last rally just yet. "This coronavirus will pass and the president is looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail and holding rallies," his campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, told ABC News on Friday.

Health officials are less confident. "Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they're going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that's a plausible possibility," Zeke Emanuel, the vice provost for global initiatives and director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, told New York Times Magazine recently. "I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we're talking fall 2021 at the earliest."

Trump, aware of the importance of rallies to his re-election campaign, has floated the possibility of holding events "where you'll have seats where every three or four seats you have empty, you'll have some fill in, and then ultimately we'll have it fill in as the virus is gone," according to audio obtained by ABC News. Other campaign strategists are looking increasingly into how Trump might be able to have gatherings in "low risk" states, or entirely virtually.

"There is no doubt that Trump's rallies have been one of the most effective forms of campaigning we've seen in our lifetime," said Republican strategist Jen Kerns. "It would be the Democrats' dream come true if this were to come to an end." Read more at ABC News. Jeva Lange

we won't tell
Edit

Hugh Jackman 'wasn't available' — nudge nudge wink wink — to star in Cats

2:27 p.m.
Hugh Jackman turned down a role in Cats.
Phil Walter/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman has at last admitted that director Tom Hooper offered him a role in the "jarring fever dream" that was 2019's Cats. Asked directly by The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern if he turned down a role, Jackman replied: "Umm … yep."

Although Jackson earned an Academy Award nomination for his work with Hooper on Les Misérables in 2012, it apparently wasn't enough to sell him on Hooper's follow-up musical, which has since been described as "the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs." When pressed on what role he was offered, Jackman said, "there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and I really … yeah, I just wasn't available at the time."

Suuuuure. Read the full interview at The Daily Beast. Jeva Lange

survey says
Edit

Elizabeth Warren is the 'candidate to beat' in Biden running mate poll of Wisconsin and Michigan Democrats

2:21 p.m.
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren
Saul Loeb / Getty Images

A poll of Democrats in Michigan and Wisconsin found that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was "the overall candidate to beat" as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate, Axios reports.

In a poll conducted by MRG Research for Donors of Color Action that Axios reviewed, 62 percent of registered Democratic voters in Wisconsin said Warren would make a "good" or "great" vice president, putting her ahead of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) at 57 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 52 percent. In Michigan, 53 percent of voters supported Warren as vice president, below only the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer (D), who this week said Biden's running mate "is not going to be me."

"Warren reflected the most consistent support among white and black voters in both states," although former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was the top choice for black voters, Axios reports.

This comes as Abrams and Warren this week have both expressed interest in serving as Biden's vice president in interviews. Abrams in an interview with Elle said she would be "an excellent running mate," and asked on MSNBC whether she would be Biden's running mate if asked, Warren responded, "Yes."

The poll surveyed 1,640 registered voters in Wisconsin and Michigan from March 23 through April 5. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at Axios. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.