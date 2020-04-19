Maryland's GOP governor isn't sure why Trump is encouraging protesters when his own plan says economy can't reopen yet

Governors are sticking by their decisions to keep their states' economies shut down, despite protests from frustrated citizens, some of whom received a little encouragement from President Trump, amid the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been subject to some of the harsher criticism from Trump and the protesters, and she acknowledged her stay-at-home order is one of the most "conservative" in the country. But, she told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, that it's working, which she says is more important than whether people can purchase seeds to plant in their garden or fill up their boats at the gas station. Michigan, she said, has been disproportionately affected by the virus, so she believes her measures are justified.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "You know my stay-home order is one of the nation's more conservative, but the fact of the matter is, it's working. We are seeing the curve start to flatten. And that means we're saving lives" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/LzadRV4259 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 19, 2020

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), meanwhile, was restrained, but clear in his message about the protests, telling Tapper that while he understands the frustrations, he doesn't think it's helpful for Trump to encourage demonstrations, especially considering the president's own plan says the economy can't reopen until the infection rate declines for 14 consecutive days. Tim O'Donnell