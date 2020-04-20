Facebook is removing some posts promoting anti-lockdown protests

Facebook has started removing certain posts promoting anti-lockdown protests, saying events that violate social distancing guidelines won't be allowed.

The social media platform, CNN reported on Monday, is removing some posts on protests against stay-at-home orders in California, New Jersey and Nebraska "after consulting with officials in those states." Protests of this kind against stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic have recently arisen in some cities, although polls have shown that more Americans are concerned about restrictions being loosened too soon rather than not soon enough.

A Facebook spokesperson said Monday events will be banned if they violate a state's social distancing guidelines and are prohibited by the government.

"Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook," a spokesperson told CNN. "For this same reason, events that defy government's guidance on social distancing aren't allowed on Facebook."

According to CNN, posts specifically made using Facebook Events are being removed, though other posts, such as through Facebook groups, may potentially not be removed. Facebook is reportedly looking into whether anti-lockdown events in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York are prohibited under the states' social distancing guidelines.

As Facebook bans harmful misinformation amid the coronavirus crisis, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked in an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday whether posts organizing these stay-at-home protests would qualify when they call for the defiance of social distancing guidelines.

"We do classify that as harmful misinformation, and we take that down," Zuckerberg responded. "At the same time, it's important that people can debate policies. So there's a line on this."

