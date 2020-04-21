Rob Gronkowski is reportedly coming out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa

They're back, likely to the chagrin of 31 other NFL teams.

Rob Gronkowski, the former All-Pro tight end for the New England Patriots, is reportedly coming out of retirement after one year to reunite with his old quarterback, Tom Brady, in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski reportedly told New England he wanted to play again, but requested a trade to the Buccaneers, where Brady signed earlier this offseason after 20 seasons and six Super Titles, three of which he won with Gronkowski, one of his favorite targets. The trade is pending a physical, but assuming it goes through, the Bucs will get Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Gronkowski picked up some more hardware just a few weeks ago when he became a WWE champion, but apparently it wasn't enough to make him forget his days on the gridiron. The tight end is only 30, but has dealt with a fair amount of injuries over his short (but exceptional) career, so it remains to be seen how sharp he'll be if and when the 2020 season starts up.

Either way, Brady is probably more pleased to hear about this than he was when news broke that he'd recently been caught working out in and subsequently kicked out of a Florida park that was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tim O'Donnell