See More Speed Reads
Reunited, and it feels so good
Edit

Rob Gronkowski is reportedly coming out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa

4:50 p.m.
Rob Gronkowski.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

They're back, likely to the chagrin of 31 other NFL teams.

Rob Gronkowski, the former All-Pro tight end for the New England Patriots, is reportedly coming out of retirement after one year to reunite with his old quarterback, Tom Brady, in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski reportedly told New England he wanted to play again, but requested a trade to the Buccaneers, where Brady signed earlier this offseason after 20 seasons and six Super Titles, three of which he won with Gronkowski, one of his favorite targets. The trade is pending a physical, but assuming it goes through, the Bucs will get Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Gronkowski picked up some more hardware just a few weeks ago when he became a WWE champion, but apparently it wasn't enough to make him forget his days on the gridiron. The tight end is only 30, but has dealt with a fair amount of injuries over his short (but exceptional) career, so it remains to be seen how sharp he'll be if and when the 2020 season starts up.

Either way, Brady is probably more pleased to hear about this than he was when news broke that he'd recently been caught working out in and subsequently kicked out of a Florida park that was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tim O'Donnell

hey all you cool cats and kittens
Edit

Netflix doubles expectations by adding almost 16 million subscribers amid pandemic

5:00 p.m.
Netflix.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix just added a huge number of subscribers amid the coronavirus crisis, significantly beating its previous forecast for the quarter.

The streaming company on Tuesday said it added 15.77 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2020, more than double the 7 million it was originally forecasting, Variety reports. Analysts were also projecting about 8.47 million additional subscribers, per Bloomberg. Netflix has now reached 182.9 million subscribers globally.

This better-than-expected quarter comes as viewers stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis flock to streaming, with Netflix's Tiger King becoming a particularly big hit during that time. In fact, Netflix's market value last week topped Disney's when it reached $187.3 billion. Disney+ also earlier this month announced some impressive numbers, saying it reached 50 million subscribers globally, a milestone analysts once expected to take until 2022.

In a shareholder letter, Netflix described itself as "fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to people confined at home," The Verge reports. At the same time, the company noted that it expects "viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon," also saying, "In our 20+ year history, we have never seen a future more uncertain or unsettling." Brendan Morrow

Wow
Edit

Excess mortality data suggests as many as 25,000 uncounted coronavirus deaths

4:57 p.m.

COVID-19 is likely killing more than just people who contract the virus.

As of Tuesday, nearly 170,000 people had died of the novel coronavirus, at least according to official death counts. But using excess mortality data from around the globe, The New York Times has recorded an estimated 25,000 additional people who have likely died due to the pandemic, whether they actually contracted COVID-19 or it impacted their health in other ways.

To come up with this estimate, the Times looked at recent mortality data of 11 countries. More people had recently died in these countries than in previous years, but official COVID-19 death tolls only made up a small chunk of the increase. Spain saw 7,300 more deaths than usual between March 9 and April 5, while New York City has its typical death rate nearly quadruple in a similar time, mortality numbers show. These excess deaths added up to 25,000 among those 11 countries.

"These numbers undermine the notion that many people who have died from the virus may soon have died anyway," the Times writes. Some deaths likely occurred because people refused to go to or could not get to hospitals to be treated for non-coronavirus-related health issues.

"Mortality data in the middle of a pandemic is not perfect," the Times is sure to note, and limited testing likely accounts for these undercounts more than deliberate miscalculations. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

a little help from their friends
Edit

The Trump Organization is reportedly seeking rent relief for D.C. hotel

4:34 p.m.
Trump hotel.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump Organization has so far been able to pay rent for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., despite facing the expected financial struggles brought on by by the coronavirus pandemic. Still, given the precarious situation, President Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr., who are running the business while their father is in the Oval Office, have reportedly checked in with the federal government for some financial assistance down the line.

The Trump Organization owns and operates the hotel, but the Pennsylvania Ave. building is owned by the federal government, so the General Services Administration receives monthly payments from the company, which began a 60-year lease in 2013. Eric Trump confirmed with The New York Times that he's started a conversation with the G.S.A. about future rent delays, though he said he wants the company to be treated the "same" as other tenants. "Whatever that may be is fine," he said in a statement Tuesday.

The Times notes that a potential request could be the G.S.A. in a tough spot, since it could risk "running afoul" of the president in the case of a denial, while critics would likely target the agency if its granted. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Let's make a deal
Edit

Congress reaches deal on relief bill replenishing small business fund

3:57 p.m.
Chuck Schumer.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

Congress has come to an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package, which the Senate hopes to pass today.

The new relief package comes out to $484 billion, with about $320 billion going to the Paycheck Protection Program after the fund for small business loans recently ran out of money, Politico reports. Additionally, the bill reportedly includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

It doesn't, however, include additional funding for state and local governments as Democrats sought, The New York Times reports.

"Republicans fended off money for state and local governments that Democrats wanted and also got more for small businesses than previously requested," Politico writes. "Democrats, meanwhile, were able to deliver on more money for hospitals and testing that they'd requested."

The bill, Axios notes, also has "carve-outs so that community businesses and lenders don't have to fight bigger businesses and banks for the same funding," something Democrats had been pushing for as well.

In an appearance on CNN on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, "there is still a few more i's to dot and t's to cross, but we have a deal. And I believe we'll pass it today." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also urged the Senate to "quickly" pass the bill, as did President Trump, who in a tweet said "we will begin discussions" on the next round of relief after he signs it. Brendan Morrow

Immigration
Edit

Draft of Trump's proposed immigration ban reportedly includes a broad range of exemptions

3:18 p.m.
Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

It isn't quite clear exactly what the practical effect President Trump's proposed immigration ban will be, Bloomberg reports, even after obtaining a draft of the anticipated executive order.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many immigration agencies have stopped processing visas, already preventing people seeking to emigrate to the United States from doing so. Considering the draft of Trump's proposal will reportedly provide exemptions for migrant farm workers "directly helping to protect the supply chain," health care professionals, medical researchers, refugees and asylum seekers, permanent residents, and immediate family members of U.S. citizens, it's difficult to see what else the order could change.

The key in understanding the order might be the fact that Trump reportedly framed the ban through an economic lens — as opposed to one purely based on public health — which mirrors the president's rhetoric about immigration in the days before the pandemic. "I have determined that we cannot jump start the domestic economy if Americans are forced to compete against an artificially enlarged labor pool caused by the introduction of foreign workers," the draft reportedly reads.

Bloomberg did not come across a potential start date for the ban, but if it does eventually get enacted, it would reportedly last for 90 days. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

toss it in the trash
Edit

The growing PPE litter problem

3:16 p.m.
gloves masks.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Wearing gloves and masks in public has become commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic — but what do you do with your personal protective equipment when you're done using it?

Public health officials are finding that many people are either littering or recycling it, both wrong choices that can contribute to health hazards for humans and wildlife, CNN reports.

Littering PPE creates grounds for potential contamination for those who come in contact with it, and can also lead to an increase in microplastics in the environment. Mark Benfield, a Louisiana State University professor, is conducting research to learn about the scope of the issue. It's already common enough that public health departments around the country have issued advisories against littering masks and gloves, CNN reports.

"The PPE is intended to help us fight a public health challenge," Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment told CNN, “Not create a plastic pollution problem."

Most PPE is plastic or rubber, CNN reports, and cannot be recycled. When it is, waste management employees have to remove the PPE from the recycling pile, risking contamination.

PPE should be placed in a tight garbage bag and included in regular trash collection. Read more at CNN. Taylor Watson

Not funny
Edit

Comedians pay tribute to the Upright Citizens Brigade as theater permanently shutters NYC locations

2:41 p.m.

The Upright Citizens Brigade might be responsible for creating some of the funniest people in America, but nobody was laughing Tuesday when co-founders Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh announced the permanent closure of UCB's locations in New York due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is devastating to us, but for some time now, even in a normal, robust economy, we have barely been able to pay the high rents in New York City for the Hell's Kitchen Theater and the Training Center," the creators wrote in an email, as reported by Vulture. "Given the indefinite shutdown of all theaters and schools in both Los Angeles and New York City and the anticipated slow and uncertain return to normal when restrictions are lifted, we cannot afford to continue on in our New York City leases."

Tributes poured out from UCB alumni, including The Tonight Show writer Mike Drucker, who tweeted "UCB NY wasn't perfect, but it did help drive me to try comedy ... Most importantly, it taught me I'm bad at improv and should never do it and for that, I am grateful." Added comedian Jordan Klepper, "I remain hopeful … I'm still looking forward to pulling off something beautiful in the third beat."

Despite terminating its leases, UCB confirmed it would live on in New York in a "pared-down form." Jeva Lange

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.