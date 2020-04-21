Tom Brady was kicked out of a closed park during the pandemic

Tom Brady may have announced last month his "football journey will take place elsewhere," but the mayor of Tampa has one request as to where it doesn't take him: into closed parks during a pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor revealed this week that Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback who in March signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was recently caught working out in a Florida park closed during the coronavirus crisis and asked to leave.

"Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't in there with contact sports and things," Castor said, per CBS News. One member of the staff saw "an individual working out in one of our downtown parks, and she went over to tell him that it was closed," Castor explained. "And it was Tom Brady."

This information, which Castor revealed after assuring everyone that "you didn't hear this from me," was followed up by a tweet from the official Twitter account of the city of Tampa calling Brady out and asking him to "stay safe and stay home" just like everyone else. Brady, according to TMZ, was ordered to leave the park but wasn't fined.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

Brady getting put on blast by the city he's in the process of incorporating into his name with trademark filings for "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" comes after Andie MacDowell was spotted crawling under a gate to get into a closed park in Los Angeles. What star might the wheel of celebrity quarantine-rule-violators turn up next time? Stay tuned. Brendan Morrow