poil watch
Americans' confidence in their job security has gone from a record high to an all-time low

1:55 p.m.
Coronavirus.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Americans were feeling pretty good about their job security, an annual Gallup showed. Now, that confidence is all but gone.

For the past 45 years, Gallup has conducted surveys to get a sense of how fearful Americans were about getting laid off within 12 months. In 2019, 8 percent of those surveyed were afraid of losing their jobs. That's not an insignificant amount by any means, but it did match an all-time low since Gallup began tracking responses to this particular question.

Flash forward a year into the middle of the pandemic. The number has more than tripled — 25 percent Americans think they could be out of a job within the next 12 months, Gallup's latest poll released Wednesday showed. That's the highest mark since the poll began, surpassing a previous peak of 21 percent during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Gallup poll was based on telephone interviews between April 1-14. A random sample of 540 adults living in the United States was surveyed. The margin of error was 5 percentage points. Read more at Gallup. Tim O'Donnell

common sense rules
Americans overwhelmingly disagree with restarting the economy at the expense of public health

2:49 p.m.

Some people are protesting ongoing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most Americans aren't onboard.

Just 14 percent of Americans believe the country "should stop social distancing to stimulate the economy even if it means increasing the spread of coronavirus," a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found. A massive 76 percent meanwhile say social distancing should continue "even if it means continued damage to the economy," the poll taken just days ago found.

Protesters have gathered in state capitols and, with prodding from President Trump, demanded businesses reopen and social distancing requirements be lifted even though medical experts warn against it. This poll reflects how small that movement is, despite its continued news coverage and the fact that it seems to have prompted some governors to buck federal guidelines and move to let businesses reopen before the pandemic has even peaked. The Morning Consult poll mirrors a recent survey from Pew Research, which found 66 percent of Americans were more concerned that social distancing guidelines would be lifted too soon than last too long.

Morning Consult/Politico surveyed 1991 registered voters online from April 18-19, and the poll had a two percent margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Michael Bloomberg is dedicating $10 million to a coronavirus contact tracing program

1:52 p.m.
Michael Bloomberg.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg is finally resurfacing after his failed presidential bid.

The billionaire business owner and former New York City mayor will dedicate "upwards of $10 million" to a COVID-19 contact tracing program, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Wednesday. The program is aimed at tracing where people have been and who they've come in contact with in case they later test positive for coronavirus, and Bloomberg will design the whole thing.

New York state has partnered with New Jersey and Connecticut to help track where coronavirus-positive people go and warn people of potential exposure to the virus. Bloomberg "will design the program, design the training," and "he's going to make a financial contribution," Cuomo said. Johns Hopkins University and public health nonprofit Vital Strategies will also work on the project. In addition to Bloomberg's $10 million, the state has $1.3 billion to out toward contact tracing, Cuomo added.

Apple and Google recently announced a rare partnership to develop a contact tracing program embedded in their customers' phones. Their program would allow people to opt in to have their location privately tracked, and if they test positive for COVID-19, will be able to alert anyone they'd been around.

Fundraising numbers released Monday showed Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on his three-month-long presidential run, which is shaping up to have been even shorter than the COVID-19 pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

Nevermind
The House won't be considering remote voting this week after all

1:28 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Saul Loeb / Getty Images

The House of Representatives reportedly won't be trying to approve remote voting this week after all amid objections from Republicans.

After the chair of the House Rules Committee, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), last week recommended the House implement a rule change temporarily allowing members to vote by proxy during the coronavirus pandemic, the House was expected to vote on doing so this week, The New York Times reported. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) reportedly informed lawmakers about this timeline, telling reporters, "We want to be able to do the people's work, notwithstanding the directions to remain at distance."

But as Republicans objected, the plan for a vote this week has reportedly been dropped. CNN's Manu Raju cites a leadership aide as saying that after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), "she and McCarthy are tasking a bipartisan group of House lawmakers to review remote voting by proxy and reopening the House," but "the House will no longer consider remote voting by proxy this week."

Politico reports that Democrats did expect they'd have enough support to approve the change, but Pelosi is now "backing off." Pelosi had previously said that any such rule change would need to be bipartisan, The Washington Post notes.

McGovern had proposed letting lawmakers authorize other lawmakers to vote for them during the health crisis if they're "unable to travel to Washington due to the pandemic," providing "specific instructions for each vote" with "no ability to give a general proxy." But the House Rules Committee's top Republican, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), was among those in the GOP who objected to the idea, The Hill reports, saying this week, "I believe we already have existing tools to continue the people's work without introducing brand-new, constitutionally untested processes that risk erosion of our normal practice." Brendan Morrow

school's out
West Point plans to hold June graduation ceremony with Trump as commencement speaker

12:49 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic reportedly won't stop the United States Military Academy from holding its commencement ceremony in June, CNN reports.

West Point's graduating class will return to campus June 13 for the ceremony, the academy said Wednesday. They'll be joined by none other than President Trump, who will serve as commencement speaker.

But the academy admitted things will look pretty different this year than in years past, since everyone will have to adhere to health safety guidelines. It's unclear if friends, family, and faculty will be able to attend, or if the cadets will only get to celebrate with each other; the "size and scope" of the ceremony is dependent on those safety considerations, which are being investigated by the academy's leadership. Tim O'Donnell

not coming soon to a theater near you
WarnerMedia says it's 'rethinking' its theatrical model because of the coronavirus pandemic

12:17 p.m.
Scoob!
Warner Bros. Pictures

Another 2020 movie is skipping theaters and going straight to consumers' homes during the coronavirus pandemic, and the company behind it is "rethinking" the theatrical model because of the crisis.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that its latest Scooby-Doo animated movie Scoob! won't be released in theaters as planned and will instead debut on video-on-demand next month. Universal Pictures' Trolls World Tour previously released on demand during the pandemic, and Disney has similarly announced it's sending Artemis Fowl straight to Disney+ when it was originally set for a May theatrical release.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said on an earnings call Wednesday, "We're rethinking our theatrical model and looking for ways to accelerate efforts that are consistent with the rapid changes in consumer behavior from the pandemic," The Wrap reports. He also referenced the new release plan for Scoob! as an example of a "new normal."

Analysts in recent weeks have speculated over what other films might forgo a theatrical release during the pandemic and whether studios skipping theaters for movies that aren't massive blockbusters could become more common, even after the end of the crisis. So far, though, the year's biggest blockbusters have been postponed until theaters widely reopen, and Warner Bros. itself pushed movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights so they can receive a theatrical release when it's safe to do so.

Still, when Universal released Trolls World Tour on demand earlier this month, National Association of Theater Owners President John Fithian wasn't happy, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Exhibitors will not forget this." With Stankey's comment about rethinking the theatrical model, The Verge's Julia Alexander tweeted, "I'm sure NATO is super happy to hear the head of WarnerMedia tell investors" that, and Deadline notes that on the call, the Warner chief failed to offer "any overtures of condolence to theater owners." Brendan Morrow

lockdown protests
Some anti-lockdown protests are reportedly being organized by groups funded by Republican mega-donors

11:39 a.m.
Protests in Michigan.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The protests against coronavirus lockdowns in some states are receiving a boost from groups that are funded by big-time Republican donors, The Washington Post reports.

An initiative called the Convention of States is one of a few conservative activists groups that are helping the mostly small protests gain visibility and, in some cases, even coordinating them. The Convention of States launched in 2015 with backing from billionaire hedge fund manager Robert Mercer's family foundation, and also received support from Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli and Housing Secretary Ben Carson. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has also previously endorsed the group.

The Convention of States was originally focused on curtailing federal power, the Post reports, and there's no evidence its past donors have anything to do with the current efforts to amplify the protests (which are targeting state governments, as opposed to Washington.) But the involvement of such groups, the Post notes, highlights that the demonstrations, largely viewed as grassroots, do have ties to more well-established, well-financed movements. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'unprecedented times'
Delta posts $534 million quarterly loss, warns 'the second quarter will be worse'

10:25 a.m.
A Baltimore, Maryland bound Delta flight
Rob Carr / Getty Images

Delta just reported its first quarterly loss in several years amid the coronavirus pandemic, but its CEO is warning the worst is yet to come.

The airline on Wednesday reported a net loss of $534 million in the first quarter of 2020, its first quarterly loss in more than five years, CNN reports. Revenue was down 18 percent compared to last year, and Delta is expecting revenue for the second quarter to plunge 90 percent, as was previously reported.

"The second quarter will be worse," CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees, per Yahoo. "The decline in travel has reduced our expected revenues for the period by $11 billion, or 90 percent, compared to a year ago."

Amid stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, passenger volumes have fallen 95 percent in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports. In fact, Airlines for America estimates that over the past week, U.S. flights have averaged just 12 passengers, per The Associated Press. Delta, which said it was burning through $100 million in cash a day by the end of March, received $5.4 billion from Congress' recent stimulus package, The New York Times reports.

"These are truly unprecedented times for all of us," Bastian also said.

Delta's report had been highly anticipated, as it was the first airline to report its first quarter results amid the pandemic that's taken a heavy toll on the industry, CNN noted. For airlines, "the general assumption is that the rest of the year will not look as grim as the second quarter," Standard and Poor's analyst Philip Baggaley previously told CNN, "but it will be a slow recovery." Brendan Morrow

