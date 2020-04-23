See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Hospitality workers reject Las Vegas mayor's comments on reopening: 'We're not test subjects'

1:42 a.m.
The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman unnerved hotel and casino workers on Wednesday when she pushed for resorts to reopen as soon as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Goodman was asked how these establishments could reopen safely. "That's up to them to figure out, I don't own a casino," she responded. That answer was "one of the worst things I've heard," UNITE Here president D. Taylor told NBC News. Taylor said the 300,000 U.S. hospitality workers represented by his union want to "go back to a safe and secure workplace and not be an experiment in a petri dish."

Nevada has reported 4,081 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 172 deaths. The Culinary Union, which represents workers on the Las Vegas Strip, says 11 members have died. Hotel and casino employees have said they need to have strict safety measures in place for employees and guests before going back to work. Some suggestions include temperature checks for patrons upon entrance; constant cleaning of dice, cards, and slot machines; social distancing guidelines; and limits to the number of people at bars and in elevators.

Alexander Acosta, a bartender in Las Vegas, told NBC News that Goodman's comments "struck a nerve." He and his colleagues are "not test subjects," Acosta said. "We're people, we are employees. We try to live everyday as we can." For his job, Acosta believes he might need to wear a mask and gloves, but he's worried there won't be enough proper equipment to go around. Catherine Garcia

Trump says he's 'never heard of' official leading U.S. coronavirus vaccine effort until abrupt demotion

1:16 a.m.

Dr. Rick Bright, the career government infectious disease scientist who until Tuesday led a federal effort to create a COVID-19 vaccine, said Wednesday he was demoted and moved to the National Institutes of Health for favoring "science — not politics or cronyism," to combat the virus. "Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit," he said. President Trump and his allies spent weeks touting hydroxychloroquine but don't anymore.

Asked about Bright's demotion at Wednesday evening's coronavirus press briefing, Trump pleaded ignorance: "I've never heard of him. Guy says he was pushed out of a job, maybe he was, maybe he wasn't. You'd have to hear the other side. I don't know who he is."

The other side, unidentified current and former Health and Human Services Department (HHS) officials tell Politico and The Washington Post, is that Bright had clashed with his boss, Robert Kadlec, the HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response, and that Bright's ouster had been under discussion for at least a year.

Some HHS officials and outside observers told Politico they believed Bright was moving too slowly and investing in the wrong things, specifically IL-6 inflammation inhibitors. In his statement, Bright alluded to "clashes with HHS political leadership" over his efforts to "invest early in vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives." Other officials, including Bright's former boss, praised him as a careful scientist and man of integrity.

Bright, a vaccine expert, learned of his move to NIH, where he has been assigned to work on diagnostic tests, when his name was removed from the website of the agency he led, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), after having been frozen out of his email, Politico reports. Peter Weber

Florida Aquarium researchers make a discovery that could help save coral reefs

1:00 a.m.

The Florida Aquarium has made history, with its Center for Conservation scientists successfully reproducing ridged cactus coral in human care for the first time ever.

Before researchers began their Project Coral initiative last summer, not much was known about the way ridged cactus coral reproduce. They rescued adult coral colonies from Florida, and began caring for them so they could breed. Earlier this month, the corals began generating spawn, and for the first time ever, researchers were able to photograph and measure the larvae.

Researchers are hoping this new knowledge will help them restore the only reef system in the continental United States, the Florida Reef tract that runs along the Florida Keys. It has been damaged by boats, disease, pollution, and climate change, like reefs all over the world. Scientists say these coral could all become extinct by the end of the century if something isn't done about climate change and overfishing, making this breakthrough even more important. Debborah Luke, the aquarium's senior vice president of conservation, told CBS News on Wednesday that scientists will use their research to "increase the genetic diversity of coral offspring, maximize coral reproduction rates, and advance coral health." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Family of woman who is now 1st known COVID-19 fatality in U.S. says she was healthy and active

April 22, 2020
Two nurses test for coronavirus in California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Patricia Dowd's family attributed her death on Feb. 6 to a heart attack, but this week, they learned she tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, making her the first such documented fatality in the U.S.

Dowd, 57, lived in San Jose, California, and was a manager at a semiconductor company. Before the Santa Clara County medical examiner determined through an autopsy that Dowd had COVID-19, the first documented coronavirus death in the United States was recorded in Kirkland, Washington, on Feb. 29. Santa Clara County health officials did not name Dowd, but her identity was verified with her family by the Los Angeles Times.

Dowd's family said she exercised, wasn't on any medication, and ate healthy. She experienced flu-like symptoms in the days before her death, but seemed to be recovering and worked from home the morning she died. Dowd's brother-in-law, Jeff Macias, told the Times she liked to travel abroad, and so did her co-workers. "Where did this come from if it wasn't her traveling?" he said. "Patricia may not be the first. It's just the earliest we have found so far. Let's keep looking so we know the extent of it — that's the greater good, for everyone else and my family included."

Santa Clara County health officials also reported two additional newly uncovered COVID-19 deaths, on Feb. 17 and March 6. Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody told the Times this is evidence the coronavirus was spreading in the Bay Area earlier than expected, presumably with "some significant level of virus circulating in our community in early February and probably in late March and who knows how much earlier."

Cody also explained that the coronavirus was detected in the deceased so late because of limited testing, and health officials needing to take the time to study the virus, otherwise it "would be difficult to pick out what was influenza and what was COVID-19." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Amid coronavirus outbreak, Tyson Foods closes its largest pork plant

April 22, 2020
A Tyson Foods sign.
AP Photo/April L. Brown, File

Tyson Foods on Wednesday announced that it will close its Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant — the company's largest — due to the coronavirus quickly spreading through its employee ranks.

The plant employs 2,800 workers, and they will continue to receive pay during the closure. There are 374 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk County, and local health officials have linked 182 of those cases to the Waterloo plant. Tyson said all employees will get tested for COVID-19 later this week, and that will help them decide when to reopen the plant.

Last week, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart called on Tyson to shutter the facility, and on Wednesday he told CNN the closure will "prove to be a positive step forward in preparing our community for flattening the curve." Many of the workers are people of color, he added, and do not have the luxury of working from home. "It hurts when it feels like your pleas to people fall on deaf ears," Hart said. "This isn't a political issue. ... It's a humanitarian issue."

The plant shutting down affects people on the outside as well, Steve Stouffer, president of the Tyson Fresh Meats group, said in a statement. The facility is "part of a larger supply chain that includes hundreds of independent farmers, truckers, distributors, and customers, including grocers," he said. "The closure has significant ramifications beyond our company." Catherine Garcia

Iran says it launched its 1st military satellite

April 22, 2020
The launch of Noor.
Sepahnews via AP

Iran on Wednesday said it successfully launched its first military satellite into orbit, on the same day President Trump tweeted that he instructed the "United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said the satellite, called Noor, "orbited the Earth at 264 miles. This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for Islamic Iran." The country, which denies that its space program is trying to develop intercontinental ballistic missile technology, launched its first civilian satellite in 2009.

Trump's Wednesday morning tweet was in response to an incident that took place last Wednesday, when 11 Iranian navy boats came within 10 yards of U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf. The United States called these actions "dangerous and provocative," as well as a violation of international law. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump says he discouraged Georgia governor from reopening nonessential businesses

April 22, 2020
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said he "disagreed strongly" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) plan to reopen some nonessential businesses in the state, telling reporters he thinks it's "too soon" for people to visit barbershops, nail salons, and tattoo parlors.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, Trump said he wants Kemp to do "what he thinks is right" for Georgia, but "I disagree with him on what he's doing." Under Kemp's plan, gyms, salons, and tattoo parlors will reopen on Friday, followed by theaters and restaurant dining rooms on Monday. Trump said he thinks it's "just too soon" to open those types of establishments "in phase one," and while he "love[s] those people who use all of those things ... they can wait just a little bit longer. Because safety has to predominate."

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 20,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with the death toll at 836. Several small business owners and their employees are worried about how fast the virus will spread once these businesses reopen. Dewond Brown, a line cook in the Atlanta area, was laid off in March, and he told The Associated Press if his restaurant reopens, he won't go back to work unless he knows his co-workers have tested negative for COVID-19 and there is a drop in new cases. He has high blood pressure, and is worried about becoming sick. "I understand everybody wants to get back to normal, but you hear the medical people everyday say it's not time yet," he said. Catherine Garcia

Florida governor responds to #FloridaMoron backlash, defends beachgoers

April 22, 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday defended Floridians who went to beaches after they reopened, saying they didn't deserve the backlash they received on Twitter.

Photos showed thousands of people filling the beaches over the weekend, despite the coronavirus continuing to spread across the state. People online shared the pictures, adding the hashtag #FloridaMoron. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday said beachgoers were all following the rules, which allowed them to exercise but not gather in large groups or sunbathe.

During his press conference, DeSantis praised Curry and "the people of Jacksonville," saying they are "doing a great job. And to those who say you're morons, I would take you over the folks who are criticizing you any day of the week and twice on Sunday." The city has done "a great job of keeping folks out of the hospital, particularly the vulnerable, and I think that they deserve credit," he added. 

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 440 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases up to 28,309. The department also reported 26 new deaths, with the death toll now at 893. More than 90 percent of tests in the state are being completed by private labs, and health experts say that because it can take up to two weeks for those results to be reported by the Florida Department of Health, the state's total number of cases is likely much higher. Catherine Garcia

