See More Speed Reads
Tom Hanks gonna Tom Hanks
Edit

Tom Hanks had the perfect way to brighten the day of a young fan who was bullied for being named Corona

10:57 a.m.
Tom Hanks.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Recent COVID-19 survivor Tom Hanks brightened a young fan's day after hearing the boy had been bullied due to his rather topical name.

Eight-year-old Corona De Vries, of Queensland, Australia, had written to Hanks to ask "are you okay?" after hearing the actor had come down with the disease, the New York Post reports. Corona explained that his classmates teasingly called him "the coronavirus" and that it made him "sad and angry."

In response, Hanks shipped Corona his own vintage Corona typewriter, observing, "You're the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona — like the ring around the sun, a crown." He added, "I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back."

The gesture clearly lifted young Corona's spirits. "I feel like I'm famous," he said. Jeva Lange

party pooper
Edit

Chris Hemsworth claims his Thor's hammer prop has a funny way of always ending up back in the cupboard

11:22 a.m.

Actor Chris Hemsworth admitted he kept two different versions of Thor's hammer from the Marvel movie sets during the time he was playing the Norse god — much to the dismay of his wife, Elsa Pataky.

"This is the house where the hammers are. I have two hammers here," a proud Hemsworth informed Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. Hemsworth admitted, though, that the hammer has "a habit of dancing around different locations," and when he puts it on the mantel, "my wife puts it back in the cupboard," or when he displays it in the kitchen, it again "goes back in the cupboard."

Kimmel had an idea of how Hemsworth might show off the prop in a way more to Pataky's liking: As an epic toilet paper holder in the bathroom. Watch the entire interview below. Jeva Lange

R.I.P.
Edit

Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother has died of coronavirus

11:18 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Donald Reed Herring, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) oldest brother, has died at 86 after testing positive for COVID-19, The Boston Globe reports.

Warren confirmed the death of her brother in a statement to the Globe.

"I'm grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time," Warren said. "And now there's no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I will miss my brother."

Warren's oldest brother, an Air Force veteran, tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago, the Globe reports. His family said he was hospitalized for pneumonia in February and moved to a rehabilitation center while recovering.

While running for president, Warren often mentioned her three brothers, and the Globe last year described them as a "silent fixture" of her 2020 campaign. They appeared in a campaign video earlier this year.

Warren on Twitter paid tribute to her oldest brother as "charming and funny, a natural leader," adding, "What made him extra special was his smile — quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

43 Pennsylvania workers voluntarily lived in a factory for 28 days to mass produce PPE materials

11:14 a.m.
Braskem
AP Images/ Matt Slocum

Dozens of Pennsylvania workers are finally returning home after four weeks of critical coronavirus-fighting work.

On March 23, 43 workers stepped into the Braskem petrochemical plant with nothing but a 28-day shift ahead of them. They ate, slept, and worked 12-hour shifts in the factory, and emerged Sunday with millions of pounds of raw PPE material to show for it, Philadephia's ABC affiliate WPVI reports.

No one at the factory was told to stay and work nonstop, Braskem America CEO Mark Nikolich told The Washington Post. All of the workers volunteered to go without seeing their families, save for an occasional drive-by wave, to mass produce polypropylene. Demand for material has skyrocketed, as it's used for personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns essential for keeping health care workers safe as they treat COVID-19 patients.

"We were just happy to be able to help," said Joe Boyce, an operations supervisor at the factory. He went on to describe how the workers are now emerging into a totally changed world, telling WPVI "we've almost been the lucky ones, I'll say for the last 28 days because I haven't had to stand six feet from somebody. I haven't had to put a mask on."

The marathon workers will now get a week off and a pay increase before returning for regular shifts. Read more at WPVI. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus side effects
Edit

Childhood vaccination rates plunge amid coronavirus, likely setting up another health crisis

9:54 a.m.
child vaccine.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The coronavirus is producing yet another potentially deadly side effect.

COVID-19 has parents skipping their children's regular doctor's visits — and skipping out on essential vaccinations as a result. Vaccination rates have fallen as much as 73 percent from the beginning of the pandemic, exacerbating the risk of children catching these diseases once they return to school and the rest of the world, The New York Times reports.

While official vaccination records from the past two months aren't available yet, "anecdotal evidence and subsets of data are alarming," the Times writes. PCC, which manages electronic records for pediatricians nationwide, collected data from 1,000 independent pediatricians and compared their vaccination rates from the week of Feb. 16 to the week of April 5. Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations dropped 50 percent during that time, diphtheria and whooping cough shots fell 42 percent, and HPV vaccines plunged 73 percent, the data showed.

Individual states have reported sinking vaccinations as well, with Massachusetts' health department reporting doses distributed under a federal program for uninsured patients dropped 68 percent in the first two weeks of April. Minnesota said its doses of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines under the Vaccines for Children program dropped 71 percent toward the end of March.

Whether those falling rates stem from clinic closures or personal choice, they're only adding to an ongoing crisis — usually avoidable diseases such as measles saw deadly outbreaks last year as parents chose to avoid vaccines. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

The rich
Edit

Breaking: The rich are faring well in the COVID-19 pandemic

9:48 a.m.
U.S. dollars
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

You may look at your 401(k) or IRA, then the stock market, and assume that the wealthy — who own the lion's share of stock — have taken a huge hit. You would be wrong, according to a new report from the Institute for Policy Studies, a liberal think tank. Between March 18, when Forbes decided to catalog the wealth of the wealthiest, and April 10, "the combined wealth of America's billionaires increased by $282 billion," topping their 2019 levels, the report found.

The gist of Forbes' article on the world's super-rich "was, 'Hey, the pandemic is really affecting even the billionaires; their wealth is down from last year globally and in terms of the U.S.,'" study co-author Chuck Collins tells Fast Company. "What we found was, wait three weeks and they've now surpassed last year's collective wealth and now they're surging to new heights." Meanwhile, more than 26 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the past 5 weeks and small businesses are teetering on the edge or closing up shop.

Congress expanded unemployment benefits, helping those workers able to successfully file claims with their states, and tried to help out small businesses, but many of the businesses that applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans never even got a call back from their bank before the initial $349 billion dried up. Many "small" businesses with enough money to use the private and commercial arms of major banks got "concierge treatment" from bank employees who guided their PPP applications to the front of the line, The New York Times reports, citing half a dozen bank employees and executives.

"Some of the nation's biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, and U.S. Bank, prioritized the applications of their wealthiest clients before turning to other loan seekers," the Times reports. "Other business owners were left empty-handed, and many had struggled from the start" with "flaky online portals or backed-up queues." Read more about the two-tiered system at The New York Times. Peter Weber

another 4.4 million
Edit

Coronavirus crisis wipes out all job gains since the Great Recession

9:21 a.m.
unemployment.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The number of Americans who have filed initial unemployment claims amid the coronavirus crisis has now surpassed 26 million, according to new data released Thursday.

The Labor Department on Thursday reported that 4.4 million more Americans filed initial applications for jobless benefits last week, which brings the total jobless claims to more than 26 million over the past five weeks, The New York Times reports.

The job losses during the coronavirus crisis have now wiped out all the gains made during the longest hiring boom in U.S. history, Reuters reports. A total of 22.4 million jobs were added to nonfarm payrolls since November 2009 after the Great Recession, CNBC reports, a number that has officially been surpassed by the number of job losses during the pandemic as businesses around the country close their doors.

Last week's jobless report had showed another 5.2 million Americans filed jobless claims. Economists say the unemployment rate for April could reach 20 percent, The Associated Press reports.

"The U.S. economy is hemorrhaging jobs at a pace and scale never before recorded," Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco, told Reuters. "It compares to a natural disaster on a national scale." Brendan Morrow

survey says
Edit

Overwhelming majority of Americans think Trump shouldn't encourage stay-at-home protests, poll finds

8:31 a.m.

A majority of Americans opposes recent protests against stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus crisis and feels President Trump should not encourage them, a new poll has found.

In a CBS News poll released on Thursday, 62 percent of respondents said they oppose those protesting coronavirus lockdowns in state capitals recently, with 23 percent saying they support them. A plurality of Republicans, 46 percent, said they oppose the protesters.

Asked if Trump should encourage these kinds of protests, just 7 percent of respondents said he should, while 55 percent said he should discourage them and 38 percent said he shouldn't say anything about the protests at all. Only 13 percent of Republicans said Trump should encourage the protesters.

"In fact, only a quarter of people who support the protesters think the president should encourage the protests," CBS writes.

Trump last week tweeted calls to "liberate" numerous states with stay-at-home orders, although on Wednesday, he criticized Georgia's governor for his plan to begin reopening some nonessential businesses, saying it's "too soon."

In the new CBS poll, 63 percent said their concern is reopening too fast rather than too slowly, and 70 percent said the country's priority should be keeping up with social distancing even if it hurts the economy in the short term. This is consistent with other recent polls, and on Wednesday, an Associated Press poll found that 61 percent say current social distancing measures are about right, with another 26 percent saying they don't go far enough.

The CBS poll was conducted by speaking to a sample of 2,112 U.S. residents from April 20-22. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points. Read more at CBS. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.