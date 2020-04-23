See More Speed Reads
amazon takes over
Amazon reportedly used 3rd-party sellers' data to launch competing products

12:38 p.m.
Amazon.
ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon has insisted, even to Congress, that it does not use its third-party sellers' data to inform development of competing products. But through interviews with more than 20 former employees and an analysis of documents, The Wall Street Journal has concluded that's not true.

Amazon's business relies on third-party retailers, who either stock products at an Amazon warehouse or sell them directly from their own shelves through the e-commerce giant's online marketplace. And like many big box stores, Amazon often creates versions of those products sold under its brand name, though Amazon associate general counsel Nate Sutton said in congressional testimony last year that "we don't use individual seller data directly to compete" with third-party sellers, and the company maintains it has rules against accessing that data.

But "in interviews, former employees and a current one said those rules weren't uniformly enforced," the Journal writes. "Such information can help Amazon decide how to price an item, which features to copy, or whether to enter a product segment based on its earning potential," and using it "was a common practice that was discussed openly in meetings they attended," former employees tell the Journal. Data on total sales and marketing and shipping prices reportedly helped Amazon replicate a bestselling car trunk organizer, among other things.

"Like other retailers, we look at sales and store data to provide our customers with the best possible experience. However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch." Amazon said in a statement. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Antibody tests suggest 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with coronavirus, Cuomo says

1:21 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday detailed preliminary findings from the state's first antibody testing study, saying it suggests almost three million residents may have been infected with the coronavirus.

Cuomo in his daily news briefing on Thursday discussed early results after announcing that New York's Department of Health would conduct antibody testing statewide to figure out how much of the population is immune to the novel coronavirus and what the infection rate is. The sample size for the first phase was 3,000 people, who were tested out at stores in 19 counties.

"What we found so far is the statewide number is 13.9 percent tested positive for having the antibodies," Cuomo said. "What does that mean? It means these are people who were infected and who developed the antibodies to fight the infection."

In New York City, Cuomo said, 21.2 percent tested positive for having the antibodies. The governor noted that those who were tested were "by definition" people who were outside of their homes.

But if the state's infection rate is 13.9 percent, Cuomo said, this "changes the theories of what the death rate is," as this would mean about 2.7 million people have been infected statewide, and so based on the current death toll, this would mean the death rate is about 0.5 percent. However, Cuomo noted there are "big caveats" here: that this is preliminary data and that the death toll being used to get that number isn't accurate because deaths at home need to be added.

These numbers come after Oxiris Barbot, New York City's health commissioner, said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city is just "the tip of the iceberg." Brendan Morrow

party pooper
Chris Hemsworth claims his Thor's hammer prop has a funny way of always ending up back in the cupboard

11:22 a.m.

Actor Chris Hemsworth admitted he kept two different versions of Thor's hammer from the Marvel movie sets during the time he was playing the Norse god — much to the dismay of his wife, Elsa Pataky.

"This is the house where the hammers are. I have two hammers here," a proud Hemsworth informed Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. Hemsworth admitted, though, that the hammer has "a habit of dancing around different locations," and when he puts it on the mantel, "my wife puts it back in the cupboard," or when he displays it in the kitchen, it again "goes back in the cupboard."

Kimmel had an idea of how Hemsworth might show off the prop in a way more to Pataky's liking: As an epic toilet paper holder in the bathroom. Watch the entire interview below. Jeva Lange

R.I.P.
Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother has died of coronavirus

11:18 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Donald Reed Herring, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) oldest brother, has died at 86 after testing positive for COVID-19, The Boston Globe reports.

Warren confirmed the death of her brother in a statement to the Globe.

"I'm grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time," Warren said. "And now there's no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I will miss my brother."

Warren's oldest brother, an Air Force veteran, tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago, the Globe reports. His family said he was hospitalized for pneumonia in February and moved to a rehabilitation center while recovering.

While running for president, Warren often mentioned her three brothers, and the Globe last year described them as a "silent fixture" of her 2020 campaign. They appeared in a campaign video earlier this year.

Warren on Twitter paid tribute to her oldest brother as "charming and funny, a natural leader," adding, "What made him extra special was his smile — quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
43 Pennsylvania workers voluntarily lived in a factory for 28 days to mass produce PPE materials

11:14 a.m.
Braskem
AP Images/ Matt Slocum

Dozens of Pennsylvania workers are finally returning home after four weeks of critical coronavirus-fighting work.

On March 23, 43 workers stepped into the Braskem petrochemical plant with nothing but a 28-day shift ahead of them. They ate, slept, and worked 12-hour shifts in the factory, and emerged Sunday with millions of pounds of raw PPE material to show for it, Philadephia's ABC affiliate WPVI reports.

No one at the factory was told to stay and work nonstop, Braskem America CEO Mark Nikolich told The Washington Post. All of the workers volunteered to go without seeing their families, save for an occasional drive-by wave, to mass produce polypropylene. Demand for material has skyrocketed, as it's used for personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns essential for keeping health care workers safe as they treat COVID-19 patients.

"We were just happy to be able to help," said Joe Boyce, an operations supervisor at the factory. He went on to describe how the workers are now emerging into a totally changed world, telling WPVI "we've almost been the lucky ones, I'll say for the last 28 days because I haven't had to stand six feet from somebody. I haven't had to put a mask on."

The marathon workers will now get a week off and a pay increase before returning for regular shifts. Read more at WPVI. Kathryn Krawczyk

Tom Hanks gonna Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks had the perfect way to brighten the day of a young fan who was bullied for being named Corona

10:57 a.m.
Tom Hanks.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Recent COVID-19 survivor Tom Hanks brightened a young fan's day after hearing the boy had been bullied due to his rather topical name.

Eight-year-old Corona De Vries, of Queensland, Australia, had written to Hanks to ask "are you okay?" after hearing the actor had come down with the disease, the New York Post reports. Corona explained that his classmates teasingly called him "the coronavirus" and that it made him "sad and angry."

In response, Hanks shipped Corona his own vintage Corona typewriter, observing, "You're the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona — like the ring around the sun, a crown." He added, "I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back."

The gesture clearly lifted young Corona's spirits. "I feel like I'm famous," he said. Jeva Lange

coronavirus side effects
Childhood vaccination rates plunge amid coronavirus, likely setting up another health crisis

9:54 a.m.
child vaccine.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The coronavirus is producing yet another potentially deadly side effect.

COVID-19 has parents skipping their children's regular doctor's visits — and skipping out on essential vaccinations as a result. Vaccination rates have fallen as much as 73 percent from the beginning of the pandemic, exacerbating the risk of children catching these diseases once they return to school and the rest of the world, The New York Times reports.

While official vaccination records from the past two months aren't available yet, "anecdotal evidence and subsets of data are alarming," the Times writes. PCC, which manages electronic records for pediatricians nationwide, collected data from 1,000 independent pediatricians and compared their vaccination rates from the week of Feb. 16 to the week of April 5. Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations dropped 50 percent during that time, diphtheria and whooping cough shots fell 42 percent, and HPV vaccines plunged 73 percent, the data showed.

Individual states have reported sinking vaccinations as well, with Massachusetts' health department reporting doses distributed under a federal program for uninsured patients dropped 68 percent in the first two weeks of April. Minnesota said its doses of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines under the Vaccines for Children program dropped 71 percent toward the end of March.

Whether those falling rates stem from clinic closures or personal choice, they're only adding to an ongoing crisis — usually avoidable diseases such as measles saw deadly outbreaks last year as parents chose to avoid vaccines. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

The rich
Breaking: The rich are faring well in the COVID-19 pandemic

9:48 a.m.
U.S. dollars
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

You may look at your 401(k) or IRA, then the stock market, and assume that the wealthy — who own the lion's share of stock — have taken a huge hit. You would be wrong, according to a new report from the Institute for Policy Studies, a liberal think tank. Between March 18, when Forbes decided to catalog the wealth of the wealthiest, and April 10, "the combined wealth of America's billionaires increased by $282 billion," topping their 2019 levels, the report found.

The gist of Forbes' article on the world's super-rich "was, 'Hey, the pandemic is really affecting even the billionaires; their wealth is down from last year globally and in terms of the U.S.,'" study co-author Chuck Collins tells Fast Company. "What we found was, wait three weeks and they've now surpassed last year's collective wealth and now they're surging to new heights." Meanwhile, more than 26 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the past 5 weeks and small businesses are teetering on the edge or closing up shop.

Congress expanded unemployment benefits, helping those workers able to successfully file claims with their states, and tried to help out small businesses, but many of the businesses that applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans never even got a call back from their bank before the initial $349 billion dried up. Many "small" businesses with enough money to use the private and commercial arms of major banks got "concierge treatment" from bank employees who guided their PPP applications to the front of the line, The New York Times reports, citing half a dozen bank employees and executives.

"Some of the nation's biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, and U.S. Bank, prioritized the applications of their wealthiest clients before turning to other loan seekers," the Times reports. "Other business owners were left empty-handed, and many had struggled from the start" with "flaky online portals or backed-up queues." Read more about the two-tiered system at The New York Times. Peter Weber

