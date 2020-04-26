See More Speed Reads
a mystery
Satellite images shed new light on Kim Jong Un's possible whereabouts

10:45 a.m.
Kim Jong Un.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

No one can say for sure what the real situation in North Korea is, but the latest development bolsters evidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is alive.

Satellite imagery has shown a train believed to belong to Kim parked at his compound in the coastal resort of Wonson, suggesting that he is currently staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang.

Rumors began swirling after Kim missed the April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, which is unusual, and Reuters reported Saturday that China dispatched a medical team to "advise on" Kim. But veteran North Korea analysts have downplayed the idea that his health is critical, noting that it's not the first time the leader has vanished from the public eye. South Korean intelligence has maintained the belief that Kim is alive, and U.S. officials are similarly skeptical. The images seem to back that up, but they also don't confirm anything about the state of his health.

The Washington Post notes that some experts have pointed out that Kim could have left Pyongyang in light of the coronavirus pandemic — North Korea has insisted it has no cases, a claim doubted by many outside observers.

Regardless, North Korea is one of the world's most secretive and isolated nations, making it difficult to gather accurate reports, and it could be some time before there's any clarity on Kim. Read more at The Associated Press and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

milestone?
China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan have been discharged

11:04 a.m.
Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

The global death COVID-19 coronavirus death toll surpassed 200,000 this weekend, and the number of cases is not far from reaching three million, but China — the original epicenter — has continued to report that the pandemic is all but defeated within its borders.

A Chinese government official on Sunday said there are now no coronavirus patients hospitalized in Wuhan, where the virus originated. Wuhan has been showing signs of recovery in recent weeks as lockdown restrictions eased and makeshift hospitals were cleared. As of Saturday, officials said the city had just 12 coronavirus cases, none of them new infections.

Meanwhile, Beijing reported 11 new cases for the entire mainland Sunday. Mi Feng, the spokesman for China's National Health Commission, said the government would continue to guard "against transmissions from the outside and rebounds from within."

China may well have the pandemic under control now, but many critics believe the official statistics — which show 46,452 total infections and 3,869 deaths in Wuhan and 82,827 cases and 4,632 fatalities in the country overall since from the virus since the outbreak began there late last year — are vastly underreported. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

live from home
Brad Pitt opens new virtual SNL as Dr. Fauci

8:15 a.m.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned for its second virtual, produced-from-home episode during the coronavirus pandemic Saturday evening with an assist from Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt.

Pitt kicked the episode off, appearing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during the episode's cold open. Pitt's exasperated Fauci warned people not to consume disinfectants in light of recent comments by President Trump, and admitted he was likely getting fired precisely because Trump said he wasn't.

After he was done with the jokes, Pitt broke the fourth wall, removed his wig, and thanked Fauci for his leadership during the pandemic. Watch the full sketch below. Tim O'Donnell

Revolving Door
The White House is reportedly discussing a plan to replace HHS chief Azar

7:50 a.m.
Alex Azar.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

It may seem unlikely that the White House would implement any major departmental leadership changes during a global health crisis, especially in the Department of Health and Human Services, but don't count it out just yet.

Though they're indeed reluctant to complete any major shakeups during the coronavirus pandemic, White House officials are discussing a plan to replace HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Politico and The Wall Street Journal report. Criticism of Azar's role has reportedly mounted in recent weeks, especially after Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Rick Bright was moved to a National Institutes of Health position, a transfer which Bright described as a form of retaliation, reportedly rattling some administration officials.

President Trump had reportedly expressed frustration with Azar even before the pandemic and ultimately replaced him as the coronavirus task force leader with Vice President Mike Pence. Some names that are being considered as replacement include coronavirus coordinator Dr. Debora Birx, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, and Deputy HHS Secretary Eric Hargan, Politico reports.

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement Saturday that Azar "continues to lead on a number of the president's priorities" and "any speculation about personnel is irresponsible." Read more at Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

time to prepare
Michigan, Pennsylvania might be at greatest risk of mail voting error in November

April 25, 2020
Absentee ballot.
MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images

States are rushing to get their mail voting infrastructure up to task as they anticipate a surge in absentee ballots in November's general election in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

"We're going to see a substantial switch to mail voting whether or not anybody prepares for it," said Wendy Weiser, the vice president for democracy at the Brennan Center. "The question is, will the system be prepared to accommodate that, or will it be a real mess?"

Wisconsin recently showed what could happen if states aren't prepared — some staff reportedly worked 100 hour weeks trying to fill all the ballot requests for its controversiial April election, and there were reports that the state's system crashed under the workload, per Politico.

Two states that are at greatest risk of experiencing similar failures are also two of the most crucial states in the election, Michigan and Pennsylvania, said Amber McReynolds, CEO of the nonprofit Vote at Home Institute. The two swing states only recently enacted no-excuse absentee voting, so their new system will likely be more prone to error, McReynolds said. Practice, after all, makes perfect, but it remains to be seen if states will have everything running smoothly in time. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

keep climbing down
Cuomo says New York's coronavirus situation is back to where it was 21 days ago

April 25, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) continued to express cautious optimism that his state, the epicent of the outbreak in the United States, is on the right trajectory amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During his daily briefing, Cuomo, aided by a graph showing the amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state, said New York is "back to where we were 21 days ago."

The next step, he said, is to see "when we will back to the point where only several hundred people" show up at the hospital every day with COVID-19 infections. So while the current slope of the graph is trending in the right direction, Cuomo believes it's vital to see how low it can get, and at what speed.

New York reported 1,184 new coronavirus infections Saturday, while the number of fatalities remained mostly stead at 437, a slight uptick from Friday's 422, which was the lowest number of deaths in the state since April 1.

trump and putin
Some lawmakers, White House officials reportedly concerned by new joint Trump-Putin statement

April 25, 2020

The relationship between the Trump administration and the Kremlin continues to perplex, as the two sides trade barbs and watch each other suspiciously, while, on certain occasions, simultaneously showing shades of camaraderie. The latter was on display Saturday when President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement commemorating the 75th anniversary of a meeting between American and Soviet troops at the Elbe River, which the leaders said "heralded the decisive defeat of the Nazi regime" toward the end of World War II.

Seemingly, The Wall Street Journal notes, the statement — a rare one, considering the last joint declaration about the Elbe meeting took place in 2010 when President Obama was trying to recalibrate the Moscow-Washington relationship — is meant to reverberate in the present day, signaling the powers can set aside their differences. But not everyone is on board with the symbolism, the Journal reports. Some lawmakers and White House officials have reportedly privately expressed concern, since they believe it might hinder the U.S.'s efforts to send a stern message to Russia.

One thing seems likely, however — the statement was Putin's idea. "Putin wants validation from the United States that today's Russia, like the Soviet Union, is a great power," Angela Stent, a former U.S. intelligence analyst, told the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and veterans
Chief VA physician: 'I had 5 million masks incoming that disappeared'

April 25, 2020
VA Hospital.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Veterans Affairs hospitals have not been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic to the expected extent. Indeed, the national health system has been able to lend a hand to assist veterans being treated for COVID-19 in troubled state facilities. But Richard Stone, the physician in charge of the Veterans Health Administration, confirmed to The Washington Post for the first time that the system is short on masks and other supplies.

"I had five million masks incoming that disappeared," Stone said, admitting he's been forced to move to "austerity levels" at some hospitals.

The shortage, which had previously been denied by VA officials, is related to the fact that many supplies were diverted to the national stockpile at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Stone eventually received some shipments that have provided a buffer for medical personnel, but VA hospitals still have discretion to ration equipment, re-use or decontaminate masks, or allow staff to bring in their own.

Barbara Galle, an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Hospital and president of the local AFGE union chapter, said staff caring for COVID-19 patients could only get N95 surgical masks if they are involved in extra risky procedures, and that other hospital workers have been told to wear their face masks for a week and staple the straps together if they break. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

