nothing unusual?
'Kim Jong Un is alive and well,' South Korean official asserts

8:33 a.m.
Kim Jong Un
STR/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean officials are refuting the idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seriously ill or dead as rumors about his health continue to spread.

After Kim's unusual absence from the commemoration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, CNN reported last week that the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that he is "in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery," although The Washington Post reports that U.S. and South Korean intelligence services "remain skeptical" that he's dead or gravely ill. Over the weekend, satellite imagery showed what's believed to be a train belonging to Kim in Wonsan.

South Korea had previously said it's detected "no unusual signs" supporting reports about Kim's health, and Moon Chung-in, foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, now tells CNN, "Kim Jong Un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected."

Reuters reports that Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the foreign and unification committee in South Korea's National Assembly, did say Monday, "There has not been any report showing he's making policy decisions as usual since April 11, which leads us to assume that he is either sick or being isolated because of coronavirus concerns." But South Korea's unification minister, Kim Yeon-chul, also said on Sunday, "Our government has enough information-gathering capabilities to say confidently that there is nothing unusual" about Kim's health, The New York Times reports. The Times notes that for a senior South Korean official to be publicly disputing reports about North Korea's leadership is "highly unusual." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and the economy
Mitch McConnell's state bankruptcy idea may be 'dumb' but it isn't stupid

8:25 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) manages to block aid to state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill, one result would be longer and deeper financial pain for the U.S., The Washington Post reports. And McConnell's idea that states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy makes no sense and would hurt everyone, Josh Barro explains at New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) described McConnell's bankruptcy idea as "one of the really dumb ideas of all time."

State and local governments employ 13 percent of the U.S. workforce. "Without emergency relief as their revenues crater, state and local governments will not be able to run key programs like unemployment insurance, social services, housing assistance, and small business outreach needed to protect people and businesses in this crisis," tweeted Amy Liu, director of the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program. An unidentified local government budget expert told the Post: "If you want to send the country into an extended depression, sending state and local governments into bankruptcy is a great way to do it."

But "state bankruptcy is not some passing fancy," writes David Frum at The Atlantic. "Republicans have been advancing the idea for more than a decade." And McConnell is trying to use this fiscal crisis — states are projected to lose at least 25 percent of their revenue even as health care, welfare, and unemployment costs shoot up — to make it a reality while he still can.

McConnell doesn't represent Kentucky so much as "the richest people in bigger, richer blue states who find it more economical to invest in less expensive small-state races," Frum writes. These wealthy donors want to gut pension funds and enact other fiscal policies anathema to voters in their states. "A federal bankruptcy process for state finances could thus enable wealthy individuals and interest groups in rich states to leverage their clout in the anti-majoritarian federal system to reverse political defeats in the more majoritarian political systems of big, rich states like California, New York, and Illinois," Frum explains. "McConnell gets it. Now you do, too." In not, read more at The Atlantic. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Dr. Birx says social distancing needed through summer

7:28 a.m.
Deborah Birx
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, warned on Sunday that Americans will have to continue avoiding crowds for several months to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, even as the economy reopens. "Social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another as we move through these phases," Birx said on NBC News' Meet the Press.

Birx's comments conflicted with Vice President Mike Pence's assurances on Friday that the pandemic could be "largely" over as early as Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer vacation season. Nearly 20 states are preparing to partially reopen their economies next week, but the number of cases in the U.S. is fast approaching 1 million with more than 55,000 deaths. Harold Maass

2020 Campaign
Pelosi endorses Joe Biden, calling him a tested 'voice of reason and resilience' in the coronavirus crisis

6:33 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in a video released early Monday, becoming the latest Democratic heavyweight to formally back the presumptive Democratic nominee. Pelosi, who remained neutral during the primary, touted Biden as an experienced and tested leader well-positioned to handle America's current and future problems. "As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis," Pelosi said, adding that he led the economic response to the Great Recession of 2008-09, helped save the Affordable Care Act, and was in charge of a high-profile "moonshot" to cure cancer.

"I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president: a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity," Pelosi said. "With so much at stake, we need the enthusiasm, invigoration, and participation of all Americans — up and down the ballot, and across the country."

Biden was supposed to underscore his primary victory with wins in his two home states, Pennsylvania and Delaware, this week. But both primaries have been pushed back due to the coronavirus. The pandemic has also drained coverage from his sequestered campaign and its search for a running mate. In recent weeks, Biden has also been endorsed by former rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), plus former Vice President Al Gore and former President Obama. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
Common heartburn medicine being tested on COVID-19 patients in New York

5:44 a.m.
Drugstore in Scotland
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

A generic heartburn medicine is being tested on COVID-19 patients at Northwell Health hospitals in the New York City area, but don't rush to the drugstore, Dr. Kevin Tracey, the head of Northwell's Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, told CNN on Sunday. The 187 patients in the trial are either getting massive doses of famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, or a saline placebo solution, and the first results won't be released for at least a few weeks. The trial started March 13, but it was kept under wraps in part to prevent a run on famotidine.

There is no real evidence that famotidine is effective at treating COVID-19, but the hope is that the drug could prevent the coronavirus from replicating by essentially preoccupying it, similar to how protease inhibitors stop HIV. Tracey said he got the idea to test the heartburn medicine from a colleague, Dr. Michael Callahan, who observed improvement among COVID-19 patients in China who were taking famotidine rather than a more expensive medicine to treat their heartburn. Famotidine was also near the top of a computer model's ranking of existing drugs that might work against the coronavirus, based on its genome.

If the drug proves effective, "it's generic, it's plentiful, and it's inexpensive," Tracey told CNN. But until then, "we have to remain skeptical," Dr. Carlos Del Rio at Emory University told ABC News. "In the early years of HIV, we tried a lot of stuff and we thought, 'Oh this is going to work' and nothing worked." That also appears to be the case with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which all the Northwell test subjects are also taking, for now. Famotidine, at least, appears to be safe, said Dr. Stuart Ray at Johns Hopkins. "I think this sort of off-label repurposing is sensible with drugs for which we have a long safety record," he told ABC News. "And we really need a win." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
John Krasinski delivers some food-themed good news with celebrity chefs and Stanley Tucci

4:47 a.m.

In the five weeks since he started Some Good News, John Krasinski has acquired a theme song and a devoted fan base that likes to send him craft art and recipes, both of which he showcased Sunday night. "In the past few weeks, we've delved into a segment called 'What Did I Miss?' But the truth is, the overriding thing we all miss is being together," he said. Also, restaurants, which are "not only some of the places that are being hit the hardest, they're some of the places where you can find the biggest heroes."

Krasinski mentioned the mobile kitchen work of Jose Andrés, of course, but also Guy Fieri, who created a fund for out-of-work restaurant employees. A self-professed terrible cook, Krasinski video-chatted with both the people who sent him some recipes for food and drink and celebrities who made the concoctions — Stanley Tucci on the cocktail; Fieri, Martha Stewart, and David Chang on the food. There are also some other feel-good stories and amusing photos of people taking out the trash.

Krasinski has previously virtually reunited the Hamilton cast for a young fan, hosted a virtual prom with some top-shelf musical guests, and welcomed back baseball, even if not in the U.S. "Remember, no matter how things get, there is always good in the world," Krasinski said. Peter Weber

Watch this
Everybody Loves Raymond creator highlights the people who stand behind Trump, literally and awkwardly

3:29 a.m.

As President Trump riffed last Thursday on whether it would work to inject disinfectants into COVID-19 patients, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, was off to the side, "sitting silently and visibly straining to control her facial expressions," The Washington Post noted. Birx, who frequently stands behind Trump at the coronavirus briefings and has stood behind him in subsequent TV interviews, embodies the competing demands many Trump administration officials face between serving the U.S. and serving a president who demands unflinching public support.

Phil Rosenthal, the creator and writer of Everybody Loves Raymond and his own food travel show, Somebody Feed Phil, captured the dual meaning of standing behind someone in a short video for The Atlantic. Birx appears more than once, along with some people standing physically behind Trump without doing so politically, like the queen of England.

"Donald Trump loves attention, and people can't help but give it to him. It's been this way for a generation," Rosenthal explains at The Atlantic. "In the three years since he took office, it can sometimes seem impossible to look away. But I've always found that paying attention to the people around Trump is far more revealing than watching the man himself."

"Sometimes you just need to say the president's wrong," a former Trump administration official told the Post after the bleach episode, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "I understand picking your spots, but sometimes you're doing the president a favor by saving him from himself." Peter Weber

strategery
Trump's base-focused COVID-19 pose is muddying the GOP's economic recovery, blame-China messaging

2:41 a.m.
A pro-Trump rally in Nevada
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Some people in the Trump administration are still working on ways to help the U.S. survive and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but "the White House plans to shift its coronavirus messaging toward boosting the economy and highlighting 'success stories' of businesses," Axios reports. "The Coronavirus Task Force — and the doctors who've become household names, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — 'will continue but take a back seat to the forward-looking, "what's next" message,'" a White House official told Axios.

The future of the daily coronavirus briefings is up in the air. The president said Saturday they are no longer "worth the time and effort," but "the White House is deliberating whether to continue to hold news briefings in a modified form without Trump, potentially at a different location," The Associated Press reports. "Trump's aides are aiming to move the president onto more familiar — and safer, they hope — ground: talking up the economy, in tighter controlled settings."

Trump's advisers had been warning him that his briefings are harming his re-election prospects, and "for the first time, I feel like he gets it that these aren't helping him," one source who spoke to Trump on Friday told Axios. Two other advisers told Axios that Trump is "still insisting his performances were helping him, as evidenced by the ratings," and he may not give them up.

As the U.S. death toll from the pandemic rises above 54,000 and 26 million Americans have lost their jobs, "Trump has focused almost exclusively on tending to his base," AP reports. "It drives me crazy, frankly, because part of being the president is to rise above, to ignore certain things," Ari Fleischer, press secretary to former President George W. Bush, told AP. Trump's former chief strategist Steven Bannon predicted Trump's base will broaden thanks to a "new nationalism" that blames China for the pandemic.

A GOP strategy memo sent to Senate Republican campaigns by the National Republican Senatorial Committee threads that needle, advising GOP candidates: "Don't defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban — attack China," The Washington Post reports. Peter Weber

