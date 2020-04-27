See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
The gender gap in coronavirus survival has scientists contemplating treating men with female sex hormones

9:42 a.m.
injection.
Paul Kane/Getty Images

Because male coronavirus patients are getting severely ill and dying at higher rates from COVID-19 than women, some scientists think estrogen and other female sex hormones may hold the key for treatment. So, doctors on Long Island in New York and in the Los Angeles area are launching trials of two different hormones (estrogen and progesterone, respectively) to see if there's any truth to the hypothesis, The New York Times reports.

It's not all pure speculation — one of the more telling signs is that pregnant women, who are usually immunocompromised, tend to have mild COVID-19 cases. Lo and behold, they have high levels of estrogen and progesterone. Research has also shown estrogen may have an effect on a protein the coronavirus uses on the surface of cells as an entry route. The hormone has been able to reduce the protein expression in rat kidneys, which certainly does not mean its success in humans is a given, but does signal effectiveness is at least possible.

Not everyone is convinced that hormones, while possibly helpful, are a "silver bullet," the Times reports. That's because elderly women are surviving at much higher rates than elderly men, as well, despite a drastic reduction in hormone levels for women after menopause. The doubters believe the difference may be genetic, just not solely related to hormones. It could also boil down to something more simple, like lower smoking rates among women, or the fact they wash their hands more, per the Times.

Still, the hormones in the trials are considered safe, so there seems little reason to nix the idea. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Airbnb's new coronavirus measures include option for 'buffer' period between stays

10:43 a.m.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb beginning in May will implement a new cleaning protocol program and a feature setting a "buffer" period in between bookings.

The company on Monday announced these new steps, unveiling a new cleaning protocol program under which hosts pledge to follow procedures from Airbnb in cleaning every room in their home and get certified, Skift reports. Airbnb says it encourages all hosts to adopt its new "enhanced" cleaning practices.

"The host Cleaning Protocol will include specific information on COVID-19 prevention, such as the use of personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves for hosts or their cleaners, as well as disinfectants that are approved by regulatory authorities," Airbnb said.

Hosts, Airbnb said, can also use a new Booking Buffer feature which spaces out guest stays by blocking reservations during a certain period, which the company would set at 72 hours. During this period, the homes would be empty with "no activity other than cleaning." Skift reports that "some hosts may choose neither" of these two new options but "then may risk losing bookings from guests concerned about cleaning standards," as Airbnb said users will be able to idenfity which hosts are included in the programs.

USA Today reports that the new protocols are a "first step" for the company, and Chris Lehane, an Airbnb senior vice president, described a new 40-page manual of cleaning standards as a "new baseline." Brendan Morrow

reopening for business
CDC set to unveil detailed phased plan for reopening businesses, schools, and religious institutions

10:25 a.m.
CDC.
TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting ready to unveil its most detailed guidance yet for a phased reopening of the country, The Washington Post reports.

The White House recently revealed broad guidance for states to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving most decisions up to governors. But guidance obtained by the Post that's currently undergoing a White House review goes into detail about how specific institutions can reopen — and contains some suggestions that are sure to be debated.

The 17-page CDC guidance breaks down reopening guidance for restaurants, schools, religious institutions, mass transit, and more businesses into three phases. "Among the most contentious issues are the guidelines for faith communities and restaurants," the Post writes. Even in the first phase, restaurants have been given the go-ahead to reopen if they "operate under strict physical distancing protocols," the guidance notes. But one White House official told the Post the recommendations may "cause many restaurants to go bankrupt," seeing as they caution against any form of self-service and ask restaurants to consider installing barriers and perform staff health checks.

Officials also acknowledged how reluctant some faith communities will likely be to accept the guidance — many have rejected social distancing since its beginnings, to be sure. The CDC recommends continuing to hold remote faith services, spacing out seating inside once they do reopen, and even limiting choir services to just a soloist. Faith groups "may consider and accept or reject" these recommendations, the guidance notes. The optional aspect has reportedly been debated among White House aides because, as one official put it to the Post, "churches don't like being told how to operate."

Read more at The Washington Post, and find all the proposed guidance here. Kathryn Krawczyk

this is surprising
Cuomo has a higher coronavirus approval rating than Trump among New York Republicans

10:20 a.m.

In New York, state loyalty trumps party loyalty — at least during a pandemic.

In a new poll from Siena College, New York Gov. Andrew (D) garnered a 74 percent approval rating for his response to the coronavirus pandemic among Republicans in his state. That alone isn't surprising since Cuomo's praise has been well-documented and American leaders tend to have high approval ratings across the board during crises. But things get a little more interesting when President Trump is thrown into the picture.

Trump also has a high approval rating among Republicans, but his 72 percent actually trails the Democratic governor, which is a bit of a shocker.

New York Democrats, on the other hand, did not express as much cross-party support. Only 17 percent think Trump is doing a good job, compared to 93 percent who are pleased with Cuomo's performance.

The Siena College poll was conducted between April 19-23 among 803 New York registered voters over the phone. The margin of error is 3.7 percent.

nothing unusual?
'Kim Jong Un is alive and well,' South Korean official asserts

8:33 a.m.
Kim Jong Un
STR/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean officials are refuting the idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seriously ill or dead as rumors about his health continue to spread.

After Kim's unusual absence from the commemoration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, CNN reported last week that the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that he is "in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery," although The Washington Post reports that U.S. and South Korean intelligence services "remain skeptical" that he's dead or gravely ill. Over the weekend, satellite imagery showed what's believed to be a train belonging to Kim in Wonsan.

South Korea had previously said it's detected "no unusual signs" supporting reports about Kim's health, and Moon Chung-in, foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, now tells CNN, "Kim Jong Un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected."

Reuters reports that Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the foreign and unification committee in South Korea's National Assembly, did say Monday, "There has not been any report showing he's making policy decisions as usual since April 11, which leads us to assume that he is either sick or being isolated because of coronavirus concerns." But South Korea's unification minister, Kim Yeon-chul, also said on Sunday, "Our government has enough information-gathering capabilities to say confidently that there is nothing unusual" about Kim's health, The New York Times reports. The Times notes that for a senior South Korean official to be publicly disputing reports about North Korea's leadership is "highly unusual." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus and the economy
Mitch McConnell's state bankruptcy idea may be 'dumb' but it isn't stupid

8:25 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) manages to block aid to state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill, one result would be longer and deeper financial pain for the U.S., The Washington Post reports. And McConnell's idea that states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy makes no sense and would hurt everyone, Josh Barro explains at New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) described McConnell's bankruptcy idea as "one of the really dumb ideas of all time."

State and local governments employ 13 percent of the U.S. workforce. "Without emergency relief as their revenues crater, state and local governments will not be able to run key programs like unemployment insurance, social services, housing assistance, and small business outreach needed to protect people and businesses in this crisis," tweeted Amy Liu, director of the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program. An unidentified local government budget expert told the Post: "If you want to send the country into an extended depression, sending state and local governments into bankruptcy is a great way to do it."

But "state bankruptcy is not some passing fancy," writes David Frum at The Atlantic. "Republicans have been advancing the idea for more than a decade." And McConnell is trying to use this fiscal crisis — states are projected to lose at least 25 percent of their revenue even as health care, welfare, and unemployment costs shoot up — to make it a reality while he still can.

McConnell doesn't represent Kentucky so much as "the richest people in bigger, richer blue states who find it more economical to invest in less expensive small-state races," Frum writes. These wealthy donors want to gut pension funds and enact other fiscal policies anathema to voters in their states. "A federal bankruptcy process for state finances could thus enable wealthy individuals and interest groups in rich states to leverage their clout in the anti-majoritarian federal system to reverse political defeats in the more majoritarian political systems of big, rich states like California, New York, and Illinois," Frum explains. "McConnell gets it. Now you do, too." In not, read more at The Atlantic. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Dr. Birx says social distancing needed through summer

7:28 a.m.
Deborah Birx
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, warned on Sunday that Americans will have to continue avoiding crowds for several months to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, even as the economy reopens. "Social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another as we move through these phases," Birx said on NBC News' Meet the Press.

Birx's comments conflicted with Vice President Mike Pence's assurances on Friday that the pandemic could be "largely" over as early as Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer vacation season. Nearly 20 states are preparing to partially reopen their economies next week, but the number of cases in the U.S. is fast approaching 1 million with more than 55,000 deaths. Harold Maass

2020 Campaign
Pelosi endorses Joe Biden, calling him a tested 'voice of reason and resilience' in the coronavirus crisis

6:33 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in a video released early Monday, becoming the latest Democratic heavyweight to formally back the presumptive Democratic nominee. Pelosi, who remained neutral during the primary, touted Biden as an experienced and tested leader well-positioned to handle America's current and future problems. "As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis," Pelosi said, adding that he led the economic response to the Great Recession of 2008-09, helped save the Affordable Care Act, and was in charge of a high-profile "moonshot" to cure cancer.

"I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president: a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity," Pelosi said. "With so much at stake, we need the enthusiasm, invigoration, and participation of all Americans — up and down the ballot, and across the country."

Biden was supposed to underscore his primary victory with wins in his two home states, Pennsylvania and Delaware, this week. But both primaries have been pushed back due to the coronavirus. The pandemic has also drained coverage from his sequestered campaign and its search for a running mate. In recent weeks, Biden has also been endorsed by former rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), plus former Vice President Al Gore and former President Obama. Peter Weber

