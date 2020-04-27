See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Los Angeles Lakers return $4.6 million they received from small business loan program

1:00 p.m.
Lakers.
Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers has returned millions of dollars it received from a program intended for small businesses during the coronavirus crisis, ESPN reports.

The team on Monday confirmed to ESPN that it repaid $4.6 million it received from the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress set up during the coronavirus crisis with $349 billion for loans to be given to small businesses. But the program quickly ran out of money, and numerous larger companies came under fire for applying for and receiving loans under the program. Ruth's Chris Steak House and Shake Shack were among these companies, and they later announced they'd return the money.

The Lakers has done so as well, telling ESPN in a statement, "The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program. Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need."

Congress recently replenished the Paycheck Protection Program, and under a new Small Business Administration guidance, the Lakers would be discouraged from applying for a loan, ESPN notes. But the program, after launching its second round of funding on Monday, may once again run out of money in just a few days. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus cancellations
New York Democrats cancel 2020 primary, kicking Bernie Sanders off the ballot

12:45 p.m.
Bernie Sanders.
David McNew/Getty Images

New York has delivered a major blow to Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) continued push for Democratic power.

Democrats on the New York state Board of Elections decided Monday to cancel the party's presidential primary, which had already been pushed from April back to June 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That leaves Sanders without a chance to grab any delegates in the state, despite his insistence on staying on the ballot to secure more standing within the party.

Sanders suspended his 2020 run last month and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, but still wanted his supporters to vote for him so his delegates could "exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions" at the Democratic National Convention. But Doug Kellner, one of the two Democratic commissioners on the elections board in New York, concluded Sanders' suspension "ended the real context for the primary election." "Joe Biden is the only candidate and therefore he is effectively the winner of the New York primary," Kellner said, so holding the primary would be "unnecessary and frivolous" during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) had already pushed some special elections that would coincide with the June primary until the general election in November. He'd also arranged to mail absentee ballot applications to all state residents. Still, New York's 27th district contest to fill the seat left behind by former Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) remains on June 23, and local reporters say a contest between Sanders and Biden surely would've boosted its turnout. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus relief
The small business loan program's second round of funding is expected to run out in 72 hours or less

12:26 p.m.
small business.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The next phase of the federal government loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program, created to help out small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, launches on Monday, and analysts expect the $310 billion in funds to evaporate even more quickly than the first round, The Washington Post reports.

"Once the application portal reopens, there will be an immediate flood of tens of thousands of applicants. Maybe millions," said Juleanna Glover, a Washington, D.C.-based corporate public affairs adviser tracking the program. "I'd be surprised if this next tranche lasts even 72 hours."

The Trump administration says it's committed to making sure small businesses continue getting the resources they need to weather the pandemic, and there will likely be more money on the way, but some lawmakers, like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) who has been pushing for a more expansive program for a while, think the PPP may have run its course. "Josh believes we have reached the limitations of the PPP," Hawley's chief of staff, Kyle Plotkin, told Politico, describing the program has "a temporary lifeline." Now, he said, it's time to "think about recovery" and "do something that addresses the severity of the crisis." Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. Tim O'Donnell

new look?
White House cancels coronavirus task force briefing after Trump's disinfectant comments

12:02 p.m.
White House.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is scrapping Monday's coronavirus briefing and teasing a "new look" for them going forward.

After President Trump was widely criticized for floating the idea of injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19 during Thursday's briefing, a comment he later claimed was sarcastic, the White House on Monday canceled a coronavirus briefing that was set for 5 p.m. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said there will be some briefings this week but that they "might have a new look to them, a new focus to them," CNN's Betsy Klein reports.

The day after Trump's disinfectant comments, he held an unusually short briefing and took no questions, and held no briefings over the weekend. Axios reported on Friday that Trump was planning to "pare back" coronavirus press conferences as numerous advisers "have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings," telling him he's "overexposed" and that they're hurting him in the polls. The New York Times examined Trump's coronavirus briefings and other remarks and found that "by far the most recurring utterances from Mr. Trump in the briefings are self-congratulations, roughly 600 of them, which are often predicated on exaggerations and falsehoods."

CNN also reported that there's been "a concerted effort" among Trump's aides and allies to get him to stop conducting daily briefings, a report McEnany denied on Monday, telling Fox News "the media needs to not read into what's happening." Trump himself over the weekend questioned the "purpose" of the coronavirus task force briefings, declaring them "not worth the time and effort!"

Among those recommending Trump scale things back is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who told Good Morning America on Monday, "The American people are shut in for the most part, and they don't need to see the same person every day for two hours." Brendan Morrow

Update 1:30 p.m. ET: Shortly after the briefing was removed from the schedule, the White House reversed and said Trump "will brief the nation" today regarding additional coronavirus testing guidance.

covid confusion
There's a lot of confusion surrounding possible coronavirus reinfections and immunity

11:41 a.m.

The World Health Organization set off some alarm bells this weekend when the agency warned against issuing coronavirus "immunity passports" because there's no evidence to suggest people are protected from second infections. Some people weren't so sure, even dismissing reports on the announcement as fear-mongering.

But the confusion may stem from a lack of context in reports about coronavirus reinfection or reactivation in presumably recovered patients coming out China and South Korea. For starters, there's the possibility of false negative test results, which could register as positives at a later date. It's also not always known if the patients testing positive again are showing new symptoms.

But even if those caveats are ignored, some experts simply pointed out that an announcement like the one the WHO made doesn't mean the opposite outcome is automatically true.

The WHO itself later clarified its statement on these grounds. Tim O'Donnell

scotus rules
Supreme Court rules insurance companies can collect billions to cover Affordable Care Act losses

11:13 a.m.
Supreme Court.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

The federal government owes health insurance companies $12 billion, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. In an 8-1 decision, the court sided with health insurers claiming an Affordable Care Act provision that encouraged them to offer coverage to previously uninsured Americans had cost them billions of dollars.

The ACA's "risk corridors" program, which ran from 2015 to 2017, had promised health insurers a cushion for any potential losses if they offered coverage in the insurance marketplace the act created. But Congress passed provisions to the Department of Health and Human Services' spending bills each year to block those payments, and both the Obama and Trump administrations argued those provisions meant the federal government didn't have to pay up.

The Supreme Court ruled against the federal government in its opinion authored by liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor. A lower court had sided with the federal government, but health insurers argued that ruling allowed the government to perform an illegal "bait and switch." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Airbnb's new coronavirus measures include option for 'buffer' period between stays

10:43 a.m.
Airbnb.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb will implement a new cleaning protocol program and will set a "buffer" period in between bookings.

The company announced these new steps on Monday, unveiling a new cleaning protocol program under which hosts pledge to follow procedures from Airbnb in cleaning every room in their home and get certified, Skift reports. The program will roll out in May, and Airbnb says it encourages all hosts to adopt its new "enhanced" cleaning practices.

"The host Cleaning Protocol will include specific information on COVID-19 prevention, such as the use of personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves for hosts or their cleaners, as well as disinfectants that are approved by regulatory authorities," Airbnb said.

Hosts, Airbnb said, can also use a new Booking Buffer feature which spaces out guest stays by blocking reservations during a certain period, which the company would set at 72 hours. During this period, the homes would be empty with "no activity other than cleaning." Skift reports that "some hosts may choose neither" of these two new options but "then may risk losing bookings from guests concerned about cleaning standards," as Airbnb said users will be able to identify which hosts are included in the programs.

USA Today reports that the new protocols are a "first step" for the company, and Chris Lehane, an Airbnb senior vice president, described a new 40-page manual of cleaning standards as a "new baseline." Brendan Morrow

reopening for business
CDC set to unveil detailed phased plan for reopening businesses, schools, and religious institutions

10:25 a.m.
CDC.
TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting ready to unveil its most detailed guidance yet for a phased reopening of the country, The Washington Post reports.

The White House recently revealed broad guidance for states to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving most decisions up to governors. But guidance obtained by the Post that's currently undergoing a White House review goes into detail about how specific institutions can reopen — and contains some suggestions that are sure to be debated.

The 17-page CDC guidance breaks down reopening guidance for restaurants, schools, religious institutions, mass transit, and more businesses into three phases. "Among the most contentious issues are the guidelines for faith communities and restaurants," the Post writes. Even in the first phase, restaurants have been given the go-ahead to reopen if they "operate under strict physical distancing protocols," the guidance notes. But one White House official told the Post the recommendations may "cause many restaurants to go bankrupt," seeing as they caution against any form of self-service and ask restaurants to consider installing barriers and perform staff health checks.

Officials also acknowledged how reluctant some faith communities will likely be to accept the guidance — many have rejected social distancing since its beginnings, to be sure. The CDC recommends continuing to hold remote faith services, spacing out seating inside once they do reopen, and even limiting choir services to just a soloist. Faith groups "may consider and accept or reject" these recommendations, the guidance notes. The optional aspect has reportedly been debated among White House aides because, as one official put it to the Post, "churches don't like being told how to operate."

Read more at The Washington Post, and find all the proposed guidance here. Kathryn Krawczyk

