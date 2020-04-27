Los Angeles Lakers return $4.6 million they received from small business loan program

-
Los Angeles Lakers return $4.6 million they received from small business loan program1:00 p.m.
New York Democrats cancel 2020 primary, kicking Bernie Sanders off the ballot12:45 p.m.
The small business loan program's second round of funding is expected to run out in 72 hours or less12:26 p.m.
White House cancels coronavirus task force briefing after Trump's disinfectant comments12:02 p.m.
There's a lot of confusion surrounding possible coronavirus reinfections and immunity11:41 a.m.
Supreme Court rules insurance companies can collect billions to cover Affordable Care Act losses11:13 a.m.
Airbnb's new coronavirus measures include option for 'buffer' period between stays10:43 a.m.
CDC set to unveil detailed phased plan for reopening businesses, schools, and religious institutions10:25 a.m.
